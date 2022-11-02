The Lakewood police department moments ago released to TLS the following statement in response to today’s warning from the FBI:. ”In response to the statement issued by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, warning of an broad threat to synagogues in New Jersey, the Lakewood Police Department, along with assistance from the Ocean County Sheriffs Department has increased patrols, in both a marked and unmarked capacity. In addition, we have also deployed specially trained rapid response officers. Although there isn’t any specific information pertaining to Lakewood, we are in communication with our local, county and federal counterparts in order to ensure the greatest protection to those we serve.

LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO