Lakewood Township, NJ

Good Health is Rewarding with Amerigroup

You cradle your tiny newborn in your arms, newly swathed in his “coming home from the hospital outfit.” He looks so cute in the stretchie and hat, after 2 days of wearing impersonal nursery blankets. You look forward to these next 2 days of rest and relaxation, good food, and pretty surroundings at the kimpiturinheim. It’s exactly what you need. And the best part? It’s paid for by your insurance.
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ is moving, but where? And who’s moving to NJ?

It's no surprise that New Jerseyans can't wait to get out of New Jersey. With such a high cost of living, most of us are tired of watching our money fly out of our pockets. It also doesn't help that taxes seem to go up every year, pushing many to their breaking point. So it's no shock that one of the primary reasons people leave the state is over the cost of living.
FLORIDA STATE
Panel Says No to Ocean Grove Project

The Historic Preservation Commission of Neptune which also includes Ocean Grove has refused to grant a “certificate of appropriateness” to the proposal to build a hotel, condominium and retail project at the north end of the boardwalk, a project which had been before that board since 2021 and debated for years before that.
NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP, NJ
Jackson land swap proposes to move school project to township land on Lakewood border

JACKSON, NJ – On Wednesday, residents in Jackson cheered Mayor Michael Reina for negotiating a compromise to prevent four private schools from being built on a farm in the western end of town. Reina hosted a town hall for residents in the Leesville area to discuss the recently announced plan to preserve a tract of land slated to be turned into four private schools. Initially, Councilman Marty Flemming tried to negotiate a deal with land owner Mordechai Eichorn to build 60 houses, complete with affordable housing allocations on the 30-acre tract of land. That plan was shot down by the The post Jackson land swap proposes to move school project to township land on Lakewood border appeared first on Shore News Network.
JACKSON, NJ
Powerball tickets worth $1M, $2M sold at these 3 N.J. stores

The three Powerball tickets valued at least $1 million sold in New Jersey for Wednesday’s lottery drawing were bought in Bergen and Middlesex counties. A $2 million Powerball ticket — sold with the Power Play for an extra $1 — was bought at Raceway gas station store at the intersection of Route 516 and Higgins Road in Old Bridge, though it has a Matawan mailing address.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
A List of the Oldest Pizza Restaurants in New Jersey

For many restaurants today, it's a feat to stay open for a few years, let alone centuries. But around the state of New Jersey, a handful of restaurants have survived the odds. Here is a list of the oldest and most beloved pizza restaurants throughout the state of New Jersey.
PHOTOS: Askanim Meet With County Officials For Pre-Election Conversation

Askanim from Lakewood and surrounding communities met with several county officials this evening for a pre-election conversation and discussion regarding various county related issues in Lakewood, Toms River, Manchester and Jackson. Rabbi Moshe Zev Weisberg opened the meeting by thanking the officials for all their work and assistance over the...
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
Petirah of Reb Moshe Solomon Z”L of Lakewood

We regret to inform you of the Petirah of Reb Moshe Solomon Z”L, a longtime Lakewood resident. Reb Moshe Z”L resided for many years in the Forest Avenue area. The Levaya is scheduled to take place at 10:30 AM Thursday at the 7th Street Chapel, 613 Ramsey Avenue.
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
Statement from Lakewood Police on FBI Threat Warning

The Lakewood police department moments ago released to TLS the following statement in response to today’s warning from the FBI:. ”In response to the statement issued by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, warning of an broad threat to synagogues in New Jersey, the Lakewood Police Department, along with assistance from the Ocean County Sheriffs Department has increased patrols, in both a marked and unmarked capacity. In addition, we have also deployed specially trained rapid response officers. Although there isn’t any specific information pertaining to Lakewood, we are in communication with our local, county and federal counterparts in order to ensure the greatest protection to those we serve.
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
Lakewood Police Weekly Blotter

DWI: Sunday, October 16th, 2022, at 8:20pm Ptl. K. Seehausen was dispatched to Pine St for a report of an intoxicated male causing a disturbance. Officers at the scene observed Alexis Garcia-Iturbide, 31 years old from Lakewood, NJ park his vehicle and was arrested for DWI. He was charged with the following:
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
J.R. Heimbigner

New Jersey residents can get up to $2,000 in stimulus money

counting moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) How does an extra $2,000 sound right now? Well, for a million New Jersey residents, this is not a pipe dream, it's reality. Governor Phil Murphy signed off on a $500 tax rebate called the Middle Class Tax rebate. So there is $500 for many New Jersey residents. In another program called ANCHOR, many renters and homeowners are getting back up to $1,500.
Powerball tickets cut-off time: The latest time you can buy a ticket

The Powerball jackpot has increased again to an estimated $1.6 billion for Saturday’s drawing (11/5/22). No winner matched the six numbers in the drawing on Wednesday, Nov. 2. Now the jackpot prize, which has a cash value of $745.9 million, is the biggest jackpot in the Powerball’s history.
MidJersey.News

Coldwell Banker Realty Celebrates Grand Opening for First Phase at New Manalapan Active Adult 55+ Community

Manalapan, N.J. (November 2, 2022) – The Alan Kurlander Group from Coldwell Banker Realty’s Marlboro/Manalapan office Coldwell Banker Realty New Homes, a leading sales and marketing organization in the homebuilding industry, celebrated the grand opening of the first phase at Four Seasons at Manalapan Crossing, a new active adult 55+ community from K. Hovnanian in Manalapan, N.J. Coldwell Banker Realty New Homes and the Alan Kurlander Group have been selected to serve as the exclusive Realtor MLS listing agent and Realtor liaison on behalf of K. Hovnanian to create and implement a marketing strategy targeted at the Realtor community to support sales for the 280-home community.
MANALAPAN TOWNSHIP, NJ

