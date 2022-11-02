BROOK PARK, Ohio – An Elyria man, 60, called MedVet Cleveland West, 14000 Keystone Parkway, at about 10:30 p.m. Oct. 24 and threatened to kill one of the workers there. The man identified himself falsely when he called the animal hospital. However, the man’s real name appeared on the worker’s caller ID. The man said he wanted to leave a message for a particular doctor. The worker said that doctor wasn’t employed at the Brook Park MedVet.

