Elyria man threatens to kill worker at MedVet in Brook Park, later apologizes

BROOK PARK, Ohio – An Elyria man, 60, called MedVet Cleveland West, 14000 Keystone Parkway, at about 10:30 p.m. Oct. 24 and threatened to kill one of the workers there. The man identified himself falsely when he called the animal hospital. However, the man’s real name appeared on the worker’s caller ID. The man said he wanted to leave a message for a particular doctor. The worker said that doctor wasn’t employed at the Brook Park MedVet.
ELYRIA, OH
cleveland19.com

Carjacking suspect caught, officer injured in pursuit out of University Circle

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On Friday morning, police apprehended an adult male suspected in a carjacking that occurred the day before at University Hospitals. The University Circle police chief said that officers spent Thursday and the overnight hours into Friday morning searching for the suspect who stole a vehicle from a patient at the hospital’s Seidman Cancer Center.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland Walk for Peace honors gun violence victims

This is a recording of 19 News at 10 p.m. on Saturday. This is a recording of 19 News at 10 p.m. on Saturday. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine rolls out $121 million for statewide road safety improvements. Updated: 5 hours ago. This is a recording of 19 News at 10...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Northeast Ohio 12-year-old identified in connection to ‘swatting’ incidents in OH, PA, TX, police say

RAVENNA, Ohio (WOIO) - Police in Ravenna said a 12-year-old boy in Northeast Ohio was identified on Friday in connection to swatting incidents in Ohio, Pennsylvania and Texas. Police began investigating after false threats were made against the Rootstown School District, Ravenna School District and Hudson School District, according to a department press release.
RAVENNA, OH
cleveland19.com

4 homes, 2 garages destroyed by 4-alarm fire in East Cleveland

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Fire crews battled a 4-alarm fire in East Cleveland on Saturday afternoon that left four homes, two garages, several cars and a motor home destroyed. East Cleveland Fire confirms to 19 News that everyone got out safely, but at least one dog was rescued and...
EAST CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

16-year-old Firestone high school student stabbed

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 16-year-old student at Firestone Community Learning Center was stabbed Friday, according to Akron police. Police said around 1:12 p.m., they responded to the school after hearing reports of a student stabbed. Early information shows there was an altercation inside one of the boys’ restrooms, where...
AKRON, OH

