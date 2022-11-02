Read full article on original website
One of Cleveland's Top Models Marnita Robinson, "The Runway Diva," Creates the Three Of Us Fashion Modeling CampaignBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
Family Wants Answers about Maple Heights Police Officer Who Shot and Killed Their Son; Council and Residents ScoldedBrown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
3 Places To Get Burgers in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Cleveland Father Offering $5,000 Reward In Search Of Missing SonThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedCleveland, OH
November Happenings in Cleveland, OHTawana K WatsonCleveland, OH
Elyria man threatens to kill worker at MedVet in Brook Park, later apologizes
BROOK PARK, Ohio – An Elyria man, 60, called MedVet Cleveland West, 14000 Keystone Parkway, at about 10:30 p.m. Oct. 24 and threatened to kill one of the workers there. The man identified himself falsely when he called the animal hospital. However, the man’s real name appeared on the worker’s caller ID. The man said he wanted to leave a message for a particular doctor. The worker said that doctor wasn’t employed at the Brook Park MedVet.
Crews battle flames in multiple East Cleveland homes
EAST CLEVELAND (WJW) — Crews battled flames at multiple homes in East Cleveland on Saturday afternoon. It started in a home in the 14000 block of Savannah Avenue and spread to other homes around it. There is no word on any injuries. Crews were seen carrying a dog and a cat from the homes. FOX […]
Euclid PD searching for endangered missing man
An elderly man has gone missing in Northeast Ohio, and the Euclid Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding him.
Man punches woman in road-rage assault; Oberlin women fight in the street: Brook Park police blotter
BROOK PARK, Ohio – Assault: Brookpark Road. A Cleveland man, 37, stepped out of his car, walked to the vehicle in front of him and punched the driver, a 44-year-old Cleveland woman, at about 10:30 a.m. Oct. 20.
Woman shot dead near Wade Park apartments
Authorities are asking anyone who has information about a deadly shooting Friday evening to contact the Cleveland Police Department.
Street to be named for slain Cleveland police officer
A dedication ceremony is set for this week to honor slain Cleveland Police officer Shane Bartek's life and service.
Feds charge Cleveland man with shooting near Public Square, six dollar store robberies
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A Cleveland man is accused of shooting at a man in downtown Cleveland after stalking Public Square looking for someone to rob and later fleecing six area dollar stores, according to federal prosecutors. Federal agents became involved in the case because of a botched robbery outside...
Carjacking suspect caught, officer injured in pursuit out of University Circle
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On Friday morning, police apprehended an adult male suspected in a carjacking that occurred the day before at University Hospitals. The University Circle police chief said that officers spent Thursday and the overnight hours into Friday morning searching for the suspect who stole a vehicle from a patient at the hospital’s Seidman Cancer Center.
Family heartbroken after young man killed in Richmond Heights hit and run crash
A promising young man's life was cut short by a hit and run driver who callously left him lying in the street where he passed away. Dawit Bekele was crossing Highland Road in Richmond Heights near Trebisky on July 5 when he was struck by the speeding car.
15-year-old, man arrested in connection to murder at Elyria apartments
A 15-year-old boy and a 22-year-old man were arrested Friday in connection to a homicide at an Elyria apartment on October 27.
Cleveland Walk for Peace honors gun violence victims
This is a recording of 19 News at 10 p.m. on Saturday. This is a recording of 19 News at 10 p.m. on Saturday. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine rolls out $121 million for statewide road safety improvements. Updated: 5 hours ago. This is a recording of 19 News at 10...
A crime spree in Slavic Village: Neighbors, police work to stop a wave of break-ins
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- One evening in June, Deborah Martin, the principal of St. Stanislaus School in Slavic Village, got a disturbing call from a custodian. An air-conditioning unit from her office window had been stolen. Martin tried shrugging it off, thinking, “God bless them, they need an A/C more than...
Northeast Ohio 12-year-old identified in connection to ‘swatting’ incidents in OH, PA, TX, police say
RAVENNA, Ohio (WOIO) - Police in Ravenna said a 12-year-old boy in Northeast Ohio was identified on Friday in connection to swatting incidents in Ohio, Pennsylvania and Texas. Police began investigating after false threats were made against the Rootstown School District, Ravenna School District and Hudson School District, according to a department press release.
Economic vacuum widens as Severance Town Center dies a slow death: Justice B. Hill
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Heading to my dentist’s office near Severance Town Center, I tried to recreate in my mind what the shopping mall was like when it served as the heartbeat of Cleveland Heights. I thought of the department stores there, like Halle’s and Higbee’s. Richman Brothers had...
Woman accused of assaulting kids on Cleveland school bus: Investigators
A woman was taken into custody after investigators say she boarded a Cleveland school bus and assaulted several students.
Accused identity thief gets a true bill of her own from grand jury: Pepper Pike Police Blotter
Identity theft, passing bad checks: Shaker Boulevard. A Cuyahoga County grand jury indicted a Cleveland woman, 34, on Nov. 3 in connection with a series of bank accounts opened and at least two bogus checks cashed under the assumed identity of a Pepper Pike woman. In addition to putting the...
4 homes, 2 garages destroyed by 4-alarm fire in East Cleveland
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Fire crews battled a 4-alarm fire in East Cleveland on Saturday afternoon that left four homes, two garages, several cars and a motor home destroyed. East Cleveland Fire confirms to 19 News that everyone got out safely, but at least one dog was rescued and...
16-year-old Firestone high school student stabbed
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 16-year-old student at Firestone Community Learning Center was stabbed Friday, according to Akron police. Police said around 1:12 p.m., they responded to the school after hearing reports of a student stabbed. Early information shows there was an altercation inside one of the boys’ restrooms, where...
Family of Ohio Man Killed by an Officer While Sleeping Awarded $4.4 Million
A jury decided Tuesday to award the family of a man shot and killed by a Euclid, Ohio police officer $4.4 million, according to a report by Cleveland.com. The jury trial decision comes after a wrongful death suit filed after the 2017 incident. Luke Stewart, 23, was sleeping in his...
