Effective: 2022-11-06 11:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-07 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state of California can be obtained by calling 1-800-GAS-ROAD. Target Area: Northern Humboldt Interior; Northern Trinity; Southern Trinity Winter weather is expected Sunday afternoon through Tuesday. A strong cold front will bring a period of rain and snow to the area Sunday afternoon through Tuesday. Snow levels will initially be around 5,000 feet and fall to 3,000 to 3,500 feet by early Monday morning. Snow showers will continue on Monday and Tuesday with snow levels around 3,000 feet. Snow amounts will generally be lighter than the first round. WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SUNDAY TO 4 AM PST MONDAY ABOVE 3500 FEET * WHAT...Heavy snow expected above 3500 feet. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 12 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Northern Humboldt Interior, Northern Trinity and Southern Trinity Counties. * WHEN...From 11 AM Sunday to 4 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Local snow accumulations up to 2 inches are possible down to 2500 feet late Sunday night.

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA ・ 2 HOURS AGO