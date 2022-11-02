Read full article on original website
Winter Storm Warning issued for Northern Humboldt Interior, Northern Trinity, Southern Trinity by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-06 11:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-07 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state of California can be obtained by calling 1-800-GAS-ROAD. Target Area: Northern Humboldt Interior; Northern Trinity; Southern Trinity Winter weather is expected Sunday afternoon through Tuesday. A strong cold front will bring a period of rain and snow to the area Sunday afternoon through Tuesday. Snow levels will initially be around 5,000 feet and fall to 3,000 to 3,500 feet by early Monday morning. Snow showers will continue on Monday and Tuesday with snow levels around 3,000 feet. Snow amounts will generally be lighter than the first round. WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SUNDAY TO 4 AM PST MONDAY ABOVE 3500 FEET * WHAT...Heavy snow expected above 3500 feet. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 12 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Northern Humboldt Interior, Northern Trinity and Southern Trinity Counties. * WHEN...From 11 AM Sunday to 4 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Local snow accumulations up to 2 inches are possible down to 2500 feet late Sunday night.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-06 16:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-09 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid travel if possible, you could be stuck in your vehicle for many hours. If you must travel, prepare for long delays and carry an emergency kit with extra food, water and clothing. If you stay home, have a backup plan in case of power outages. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM SUNDAY TO 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches for eastern Lassen County, except 1 to 3 feet west of Highway 395. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph along Highway 395 and over 80 mph along ridge lines Sunday evening into early Monday morning. * WHERE...Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties. * WHEN...From 4 PM Sunday to 4 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions will impact commute times over mountain passes. Strong winds may damage trees and power lines. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Be prepared for whiteout conditions and subzero wind chills along the foothills and ridgelines.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Greater Lake Tahoe Area by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-06 16:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-09 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid travel if possible, you could be stuck in your vehicle for many hours. If you must travel, prepare for long delays and carry an emergency kit with extra food, water and clothing. If you stay home, have a backup plan in case of power outages. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM SUNDAY TO 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 2 feet, except 2 to 4 feet above 7000 feet. Winds gusting in the lower elevations as high as 55 mph and gusts above 100 mph along Sierra ridge lines Sunday evening into early Monday morning. * WHERE...Greater Lake Tahoe Area. * WHEN...From 4 PM Sunday to 4 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions will impact commute times over mountain passes. Strong winds may damage trees and power lines. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Be prepared for whiteout conditions and subzero wind chills along the foothills and ridgelines of the Sierra.
