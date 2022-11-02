ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Teen Arrested in Shooting of Washington Commanders’ Brian Robinson Jr.

By Alec Karam
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A8Gac_0iwGxee200
Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Police have arrested a 17-year-old in the shooting of Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr., D.C. Police Chief Robert J. Contee III announced at a news conference Wednesday. Robinson was shot Aug. 28 in an attempted carjacking after two people approached him outside a storefront. The football player successfully wrangled one of the firearms away from the assailants before the other shot him, police said. Police are still searching for two other suspects and trying to determine who shot Robinson. The 17-year-old was not named and is being charged as a juvenile. “Enough is enough,” Contee said. “We have to keep guns out of the hands of the youth in our city.”

Read it at The Washington Post

Comments / 5

Bob Miller
3d ago

Wow! Commit an Adult Offense and be charged as a Juvenile? What’s next, blocking their record of Felonious Crime’s when they turn 18?

Reply
5
Christina Dorsey Stuart
3d ago

Well charging as a juvenile is not doing a damn thing. He will just do it again as an adult!! Wake up!!

Reply
5
 

