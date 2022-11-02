ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Photo of the day: There’s ‘snow’ question about it — winter has arrived in Utah

By Deseret News Photographers
Deseret News
Deseret News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2quyBW_0iwGxAMM00
Carmen Gonzalez, of Venezuela, plays with snow for the first time in her life on the grounds of the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Old Man Winter is back.

The winter storm that moved into Utah on Wednesday morning will continue to impact most of the state tonight and into Thursday, according to a tweet from the National Weather Service in Salt Lake City.

According to the service, snow accumulations of 2-6 inches are possible for most valleys and benches, while mountains may see 6-12 inches with the potential for 18 inches of the fluffy stuff.

The weather service also noted road surfaces are expected to be slick, so drivers should stay alert.

KSL meteorologist Matt Johnson said the storm will exit eastern Utah late Thursday leaving cold temperatures for the end of the week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25vUFd_0iwGxAMM00
Laura Seitz, Deseret News
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TVqQV_0iwGxAMM00
Laura Seitz, Deseret News
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Yf7Ji_0iwGxAMM00
Snow falls in Memory Grove in Salt Lake City, Utah. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G0FcT_0iwGxAMM00
Laura Seitz, Deseret News
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aqaFB_0iwGxAMM00
Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Comments / 1

Related
ksl.com

Let it snow: 2nd Utah resort plans to open early; another storm headed for mountains

BIG COTTONWOOD CANYON — Another Utah ski resort is set to open earlier than usual following another round of snow that arrived in the state earlier this week. Solitude Mountain Resort officials announced Friday that they will open on Nov. 11, one week earlier than originally planned. It's the resort's earliest opening day since 2013, and the schedule change means it is now slated to be the first resort to open in northern Utah this season.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
kjzz.com

Rain showers, mountain snow expected through Utah over weekend

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Rain is expected to hit the Beehive State over the weekend. Showers will start rolling into northern Utah early Saturday morning and bring snow to the mountains. This page will be updated through the weekend with weather updates across the state. For the latest...
UTAH STATE
Deseret News

Is a city in Wyoming sending some of its homeless to Salt Lake City? Mayor Mendenhall ‘frustrated, but sadly not surprised’

Jackson, Wyoming, law enforcement officials have reportedly been sending some homeless individuals from Jackson to Salt Lake City. Those reports have frustrated Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall, who said it’s indicative of a larger issue that cities across the nation aren’t doing their part to address homelessness.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Winter storm blankets Utah with rain, snow, wind

SALT LAKE CITY — A storm on Wednesday morning is bringing snow, rain and wind across Northern Utah. The first storm of November is a reminder for those who haven't pulled out their winter coats and other clothing yet, it might be that time. Several ski resorts showed snow...
UTAH STATE
rdzphotographyblog.com

Provo, Utah – September 2022 – Signs, Signs Everywhere There’s Signs

Like most cities Provo, Utah has a sign ordnance dictating the size and placements of advertising signs. Fortunately the Lakeside Storage Facility is either not in the city of Provo, or has an exemption as they have an amazing collection of petroliana (items relating to the gasoline industry). We happened...
PROVO, UT
KPCW

Park City the big winner of latest snowstorm

According to the National Weather Service, Park City Mountain racked up 14 inches between Wednesday morning and Thursday morning, more than any other Utah resort. A foot of snow was recorded at Deer Valley, Brighton, Solitude, and Alta - locales that usually log more snowfall than Park City. Snowpack levels across the Wasatch range are more than 400% above average.
PARK CITY, UT
KPVI Newschannel 6

Utah suspends Great Salt Lake water appropriations as levels reach historic lows

(The Center Square) - Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said record low levels prompted him to suspend new water appropriations from the Great Salt Lake Basin. The lake's elevation has varied over the past month, according to the U.S. Geological Survey causeway gauge. The highest level was 4,188.9 feet. The elevation is stabilized and spring runoff should cause the lake levels to rise, according to a news release from the governor's office.
UTAH STATE
suindependent.com

Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide – November 5th, 2022

ST. GEORGE, UT – Adopt a new pet today! The Independent’s Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide features adoptable pets from various animal shelters throughout southern Utah. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary is located five miles north of Kanab at 5001 Angel Canyon Road. All adoptable cats and dogs are spayed or neutered and up-to-date on vaccinations. If you have questions about a specific pet or the adoption process, please email adoptions@bestfriends.org. If you’d like to apply to adopt one of these featured pets, click the link to their bio where you will find the adoption survey.
UTAH STATE
Deseret News

Deseret News

Salt Lake City, UT
46K+
Followers
29K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The Deseret News is the longest-running news organization in Utah and the state’s oldest continuously operating business.

 https://www.deseret.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy