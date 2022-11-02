Read full article on original website
Grand Rapids’ Newest College Football Power Earns Chance To Flex
The Davenport Panthers weren't picked by anyone to contend in the GLIAC, but here they are with a shot at winning it all. Last season, the fairly new Davenport University football program sat near the bottom of the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC) with a 2-5 record. This season, the Panthers are undefeated and have earned a shot at the big boys, with back-to-back games against long-time conference elites, Ferris State and Grand Valley.
Photos: West Catholic beats Constantine for Division 6 district championship
GRAND RAPIDS - West Catholic won its first district championship since 2017 Saturday afternoon, beating Constantine 50-14. The game pitted No. 2 ranked West Catholic against No. 7 Constantine, and it was close game through a first half that saw West Catholic take a 21-12 halftime lead. The Falcons pulled away in the second half, however, with Tim Kloska leading the way with 198 yards rushing and five touchdowns.
Our 10 favorite photos as Holland Christian tops Gross Ile in Division 3 boys soccer championship
COMSTOCK PARK, MI -- Holland Christian is the MHSAA Division 3 boys soccer champions for 2022. Holland Christian scored one goal from Derek Huisman and got another from Michael Pierce to earn a 2-0 win over Gross Ile at Comstock Park High School on Saturday, November 5. Scroll down to...
HS Football Playoff Scoreboard: Hastings and Lumen advance, Reading and Colon eliminated
UNDATED (WTVB) – Although there are no Branch County representatives remaining in this year’s MHSAA Football Playoffs, there were plenty of area teams playing for 11-player District titles and 8-player Regional titles on Friday night. Interstate 8 champion Hastings won its first-ever district trophy by beating visiting Charlotte...
Our 10 favorite photos as Rochester Adams beats Rockford in Division 1 boys soccer championship
COMSTOCK PARK, MI -- Rochester Adams is the MHSAA Division 1 boys soccer champions for 2022. Rochester Adams got one goal from Jackson Craft and another from Matthew Vostriakov to earn a 2-0 win over Rockford at Comstock Park High School on Saturday, November 5. Scroll down to see our...
Nov. 4, 2022 Football Frenzy Highlights
West Michigan high school football teams battled it out Friday night for district titles.
Photos: South Christian defeats Unity Christian 35-20
KENTWOOD - A district championship and a trip to the regional was on the line when South Christian hosted Unity Christian in Division 4 Friday night football action. It was the Sailors moving on with the trophy after beating the Crusaders 35-20. MLive was on the sidelines capturing the action....
1975-76 UC boys basketball squad selected as “Team of Fame” by UCHS Athletic Hall of Fame
UNION CITY, MI (WTVB) – The Union City High School Athletic Hall of Fame says the 1976 Union City Chargers Boy’s Varsity Basketball Team has been selected as their newest Team of Fame. There will be a celebration of the ’76 team on February 3 before the Chargers...
Highlights and champions from the 2022 Michigan Lower Peninsula girls cross country finals
BROOKLYN -- Despite Mother Nature’s best shot, it could not prevent the state’s best runners from chasing down the finish line at the Michigan International Speedway for the Michigan High School Athletic Association Lower Peninsula cross country state championships. For the girls races, there were some excellent team...
Michigan high school football: Belleville suspends football coach Jermain Crowell
Jermain Crowell, who guided Belleville to last season’s Michigan high school football Division 1 state championship, has been suspended by the school. Crowell is under investigation by the Michigan High School Athletic Association for possible undue influence violations. He did not coach last week in the undefeated Tigers' district semifinal victory over Woodhaven, and he will not coach Friday in the district final against Saline.
Dominant defense drives Macomb Dakota football to 17-0 district title win over Romeo
MACOMB -- If the Macomb Dakota football team is looking to prove the old sports parable that says “defense wins championships,” it’s doing a pretty good job. On Friday night on its home field, Dakota’s defense smothered conference rival Romeo as the Cougars grinded their way to a 17-0 victory in the Division 1 district championship round. Dakota (11-0) held Romeo (8-3) to just 12 yards of total offense in the first half and 107 by the end of the game while it’s offense chipped away with many small gains and a couple of big plays.
Game Day Metro Detroit! See area football district final schedule and Player of the Week winner
The district finals are set and the first trophies of the playoff will be handed out tonight. Before getting into the schedule, it’s time to look at the results of the Metro Detroit Player of the Week poll.
Colon, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Game Day Grand Rapids! Meet the Player of the Week, weekend schedules
Caledonia’s Theren Sanders pounced on three fumbles last week and two of them resulted in Fighting Scots touchdowns. That’s not all that Sanders picked up, either. Sanders nabbed Grand Rapids Player of the Week honors in a poll that closed on MLive.com Friday morning.
See how Kalamazoo-area teams fared in Round 2 of 2022 high school football playoffs
KALAMAZOO, MI – High school football fans were treated to unseasonably warm weather during the biggest night of the season thus far, and the on-field action didn’t disappoint, as teams battled it out Friday in the 11-player district finals and 8-player regional championship round. Some squads added to...
Kalamazoo man found dead, Michigan State suspends players & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. Kalamazoo County woman $100,000 richer after winning Powerball Lottery. A Kalamazoo County woman got a sweet treat instead of a trick this Halloween. Anne Vantongeren, 64, of Portage, won a $100,000 Powerball prize Monday from...
This is the Second Oldest City in Michigan
Yeah, most Michiganders know that our oldest city is Sault Ste. Marie...but that doesn't mean we should slack our second largest city... While Sault Ste. Marie was founded in 1668, our second oldest city, St. Ignace, was founded just three years later in 1671, and named after Saint Ignatius. Years...
Another Michigan School District Has To Deflect ‘Furries’ Rumor
A long running false rumor about kids who identify as animals and poop in litter boxes has come to the Mitten State. And NO it isn't true. The Alpena School District Says It Does NOT Have Any Students Identifying As Animals. Alpena School Superintendent David Rabbideau has gone on the...
Tasty Timeline: See When Popular Michigan Made Foods Were Launched
So much of Michigan's history includes delectable foods & beverages from all around the state. While some invention dates aren't clear, many are available to create a timeline of delicious goodness -- some still available only in the Midwest and other brands that have become American Icons. When was the...
New sports complex given approval in St. Joseph Township
ST. JOSEPH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - It’s full steam ahead now for the St. Joseph Youth Sports complex!. According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, the St. Joseph Township Planning Commission approved the site plans for the complex, which would be located at the corner of Maiden Lane and Hollywood Road, at a meeting Tuesday.
