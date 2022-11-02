Farmer says ‘careless hunter’ fatally shot beloved cow named ‘Cookie’ in New Hampshire

Read full article on original website
Don’t drill your own teeth! Quashing rotten dental advice on TikTok
Watch enough TikTok videos and you’re sure to see one extolling a special kind of do-it-yourself dentistry. Not about brushing and flossing, except maybe flossing with strands of your hair. These are videos on drilling into your teeth and cementing gems to them or filing your teeth to reshape them.
S Korea miners lived on coffee, water while trapped in shaft
Two South Korean miners who were rescued after being trapped deep underground for nine days say they survived on instant coffee powder and water falling from the ceiling of a blocked shaft
