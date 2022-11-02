Read full article on original website
Cowboys Shut Down Kangaroos On Senior DayHardin-Simmons UniversitySherman, TX
Hardin-Simmons University and Abilene ISD StatementHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Hardin-Simmons University to Host Veteran's Day EventHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
HSU Set To Host Austin College For Senior DayHardin-Simmons UniversitySherman, TX
Cowboys Rally For Win Over Howard PayneHardin-Simmons UniversityBrownwood, TX
Report: Abilene woman severely injures passenger while driving intoxicated nearly 4 times legal limit
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene woman accused of severely injuring her passenger during a crash where she was driving with a blood alcohol level nearly 4 times the legal limit has been arrested. Alexis Escobar was taken into custody Tuesday for Intoxication Assault in connection to the crash, which happened in August. Court documents […]
Texas restaurant owner arrested on charges of keeping migrant in slave-like conditions
The migrant survived on scraps of food left behind by customers, according to the report.
Grand Jury List: Two accused drug dealers indicted in Abilene on charges related to meth, LSD, mushrooms, cocaine, and marijuana
Editor’s Note: A Grand Jury indicted the following suspects on felony charges in Taylor County, Texas, November 3. All individuals named below are considered not guilty unless deemed otherwise in a court of law. Katlin Elizabeth McCormick – Possession of Tetrahydrocannabinol Lillian Rane McCormick – Possession of Tetrahydrocannabinol Shawn Edward Burson – Possession of Tetrahydrocannabinol […]
Crime Reports: Abilene man catches strange woman in backyard, resident admits to shooting gun into air
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 1100 block of Elmwood Drive – Theft of PropertyA firearm scope and firearm were […]
Abilene police search for more clues in report of ‘foreign object’ found inside trick-or-treater’s candy
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Police Department (APD) is looking for more information from the public after a Halloween candy was reportedly tampered with and handed out to a trick-or-treater Monday night. APD told KTAB/KRBC a South Abilene family reported, on Tuesday, that a candy bar with a needle was found in a young […]
San Angeloan Seriously Injured in Rainy Fatal Crash Near Abilene
CISCO – A San Angelo man was seriously injured on Friday night after he and another person were hit by a car on the I-20 service road west of Cisco. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, on Oct. 28 at around 8:30 p.m., troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety were dispatched to the I-20 south access from, about 4 miles west of Cisco, for the report of a major crash between a car and a pedestrian. When the troopers arrived on scene it was discovered that a 1998 Chevrolet Lumina driven by 75-year-old Larry Bryant, 75, of Cisco had struck two pedestrians who were…
Report: Masked suspect robs Abilene convenience store at gunpoint
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A masked suspect robbed an Abilene convenience store at gunpoint Friday afternoon. The robbery happened at a store on the 2800 block of Ambler Avenue around 2:30 p.m. Police say a masked suspect entered the store, pointed a firearm, then demanded money from the register until the clerk complied. This suspect, […]
Abilene man arrested for human trafficking, forced labor
ABILENE, Texas — An Abilene man was arrested and charged with human trafficking after a migrant he allegedly forced into labor escaped and spoke to the Texas Attorney General's Office, Human Trafficking Unit. According to documents filed in Taylor County, in February 2022, the OAG received a statement from...
5 Taylor County first responders receive ‘Life Saving Award’ for work during Mesquite Heat fire
TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Five members of Taylor County Sheriff’s Office were awarded for their live saving actions during the Mesquite Heat fire. Sheriff Ricky Bishop presented the Life Saving Award to Lieutenant Jay Jones, Detective Melissa Parker, Deputy Christopher Gladden, Deputy Anthony Casey and Deputy Kevin Waddle on Wednesday for life-saving actions they […]
Abilene construction alert: Streets in Chimney Rock area closing off for ongoing Buffalo Gap Road construction
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – During the week of November 7, Chimney Rock Road will be closed for improvements as a part of the road construction project that started earlier this year. The closure will take place from Chimney Rock Road from Hunter’s Circle to Broken Bough Trail. According to the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT), […]
Police Warn of 'Let's Go Brandon' Propaganda
ABILENE – The Abilene Police Department on Monday morning warned citizens of "Anti-Government" propaganda that was being placed in people yards. According to the APD, on The Abilene Police Department has been made aware of printed material that can be construed as anti-government, left outside of several homes overnight around certain Abilene neighborhoods.
Watch out for deer on the roads in the Abilene Area, what to do if you hit one
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – With deer mating season on it’s way, deer in the big country area are constantly moving around. They are moving closer to Texas roadways as peak rutting season begins in mid-November. Annaliese Scoggin, Wildlife biologist for the Texas Parks and Wildlife department, said deer like to travel near roadways because of […]
ktxs.com
Human trafficking affecting the Big Country
ABILENE, Texas — Human trafficking is an epidemic all over the world and here at home. Hai Zhuang, an Abilene restaurant employee, is currently being held in the Taylor County Jail after being arrested for human trafficking. Court documents say he forced a victim to work at the Fun Noodle Restaurant for 10-12 hours without pay and food. The documents also claimed that Zhuang beat the victim.
UPDATE: Road reopens after 3 18-wheelers collide on I-20 in Eastland County, causes serious injuries
EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Three 18-wheelers crashed along I-20 in Eastland County Friday afternoon. The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) told KTAB/KRBC these crashes took place along I-20, near mile post 338. One 18-wheeler was headed east when it crossed over into the westbound lane, crashing into another 18-wheeler. That crash caused a […]
‘Hate like this has no place in Abilene’: Residents react to antisemitic material scattered in local neighborhoods
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Baggies filled with rocks and antisemitic flyers were thrown into yards in some Abilene neighborhoods on Saturday night. The flyers containing extremely offensive stereotypes and accusations of the Jewish faith. “It’s pretty horrific. Hate like this has no place in Abilene,” says James Wiser, an Old Elmwood resident who moved to […]
ktxs.com
Barber volunteers his time with the View fire department
Making clients look good for a living and being successful at it is good enough for most barbers. But after last Spring’s Mesquite Heat fires, Stevanovic says he was inspired to do more for his community—he joined the View Volunteer Fire Department. “I was never a firefighter,” he...
If You See A Blue Postal Mailbox in Abilene, Don’t Use It And Here’s Why
For decades the United States Postal Service has made things easy when it comes to mailing letters. It's those blue postal mailboxes that you see everywhere. Growing up we had one not too far away. I even remember going on short walks to drop off letters for the postman. Today,...
Southtown Showdown: How some Abilene families are rooting for both Wylie and Cooper High School
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Wylie and Cooper High School Football fans are gearing up for Southtown Showdown, an annual football game between the two schools. Tyler Edwards, Cooper High School Associate Principal, said West Texas football games are next level. “Fans are really into it screaming yelling the players — it’s just wild– a wild […]
ktxs.com
Abilene City Council considers new housing development
ABILENE, Texas — Abilene City Council is considering the creation of a new Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone. It would encourage private development in North Abilene and yield additional tax revenue. The private developer is looking to add 900 homes made up of single-family residences. The location is focused on Abilene Christian University-owned property behind Taylor Elementary.
Is San Angelo’s proposed “sanctuary city of the unborn” ordinance enforceable?
SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo has been deliberating about becoming a “sanctuary city for the unborn” since an initiating committee approached city officials in November 2021. As citizens decided whether to vote for or against the proposition on November 8th, questions have been raised about whether the ordinance would be legally enforceable. Abortions that […]
