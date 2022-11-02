Niagara Falls man charged after fatal August crash, DWI

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — The driver responsible for a fatal August crash has been charged, Niagara County District Attorney Brian Seaman and Sheriff Michael Filicetti announced Wednesday.

An unsealed indictment charged Eric Gardner of Niagara Falls with aggravated vehicular homicide, first and second-degree vehicular manslaughter, driving while intoxicated, driving while ability impaired by the combined influence of alcohol and drugs and related charges.

The indictment stems from a rollover crash on Aug. 26 on Ridge Road in Hartland that killed Gardner’s passenger in the vehicle, 47-year-old Stacy Donnelly of Lockport.

Gardner was picked up on a warrant Wednesday and faces a maximum of 25 years in prison.

