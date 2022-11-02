ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Niagara Falls, NY

Niagara Falls man charged after fatal August crash, DWI

By Adam Gorski
News 4 Buffalo
News 4 Buffalo
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hRuee_0iwGvpbj00

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — The driver responsible for a fatal August crash has been charged, Niagara County District Attorney Brian Seaman and Sheriff Michael Filicetti announced Wednesday.

An unsealed indictment charged Eric Gardner of Niagara Falls with aggravated vehicular homicide, first and second-degree vehicular manslaughter, driving while intoxicated, driving while ability impaired by the combined influence of alcohol and drugs and related charges.

The indictment stems from a rollover crash on Aug. 26 on Ridge Road in Hartland that killed Gardner’s passenger in the vehicle, 47-year-old Stacy Donnelly of Lockport.

Gardner was picked up on a warrant Wednesday and faces a maximum of 25 years in prison.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene: ‘Under Republicans, not another penny will go to Ukraine’

Adam Gorski is a Buffalo native who joined the News 4 team in 2022. You can find more of his work here .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
2 On Your Side

Body found, pulled from Cazenovia Creek

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A body was pulled from Cazenovia Creek on Saturday morning. Police were called to the creek, near Cazenovia Street and South Legion Drive, around 11:30 a.m. Officers who responded helped pull the body from the water, according to Buffalo Police. Erie County medical examiners will conduct...
BUFFALO, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Dunkirk Man Charged with Multiple Felonies After Traffic Stop in Fredonia

A Dunkirk man is facing multiple felony charges after a traffic stop early Saturday in the Village of Fredonia. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies pulled over a vehicle driven by 32-year-old Tyvone Casey on Bennett Road shortly before 2:30 AM. Deputies say an investigation found that Casey had a BAC more than twice the legal limit and had a previous DWI conviction within the last 10 years. Casey was arrested and charged with felony DWI and a felony count of 1st-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, as well as aggravated DWI (BAC .18% or higher), speeding, and unlicensed operator. He was later brought to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment.
FREDONIA, NY
2 On Your Side

Buffalo woman charged in fatal shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo woman has been indicted for allegedly shooting another woman on Berkshire Avenue this past summer. Jasmine M. Craig, 30, was arraigned in Erie County Court on one count of murder in the second degree. Investigators say Craig allegedly shot the victim, Lameshea Sanders, 30,...
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man sentenced for fatal accident

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 32-year-old Buffalo man was sentenced Thursday for causing a fatal crash, according to the Erie County District Attorney. Justice C. Coniglio was sentenced to six to 12 years in prison followed by five years post-release supervision. On Dec. 1, 2021, Congilio was driving at high-rate of speed near Clinton Street […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Niagara Falls drunk driver sentenced for vehicular manslaughter after crashing into apartment

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Niagara County District Attorney announced Wednesday that a Niagara Falls man is facing up to seven years in prison. Leander Patterson, 42, was sentenced Tuesday for vehicular manslaughter in the second degree. He previously pleaded guilty to operating a vehicle while intoxicated and killing 64-year-old Levron Gray on May 19, […]
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Cheektowaga man found with stolen gun, body armor arrested

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 28-year-old Cheektowaga man is facing multiple charges following a gun-related incident in Orchard Park, according to the Orchard Park Police Department. At approximately 9:29 a.m. Friday, police say they responded to the scene after receiving a call that a male, identified as Sean Mueller, had a handgun and was […]
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man pleads guilty to manslaughter

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 22-year-old Buffalo man pleaded guilty on Thursday for his involvement in a fatal assault, according to the Erie County District Attorney. On May 15, 2021, Troy Holman and his co-defendant, 21-year-old Mikel Ayala, assaulted 35-year-old Tomas Sanchez outside a home on Ashley Street. During the assault, Ayala stabbed the victim. […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Man charged with attempted murder in connection with Batavia stabbing

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man has been arrested in reference to a stabbing that took place in October, the Batavia Police Department announced. Tyshon Taylor, 25, was arrested Thursday and charged with second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon. Police say that around 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 18 on […]
BATAVIA, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo woman indicted on murder

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 30-year-old Buffalo woman was arraigned Wednesday afternoon on a felony charge, according to the Erie County District Attorney. Jasmine Craig was indicted on one charge of murder in the second degree. On Aug. 22, at approximately 12:35 a.m., Craig allegedly shot 30-year-old Lameshea Sanders in the head outside of her […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 8 WROC

Deleon sentenced for Rochester murder, shooting at RPD officers

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Nicholas Deleon, 37, was sentenced to spend 20 years to life in prison Thursday for the murder of Christian Santiago, and for shooting at police officers while attempting to flee. Deleon fatally shot Santiago, 19, on Lamont Place in October of 2021. Prosecutors say he killed Santiago in front of Santiago’s […]
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Man taken into custody after police standoff in Corn Hill

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man in his 70s was taken into custody after Rochester police said he threatened a man with a shotgun in the Corn Hill neighborhood. RPD officers responded to the Corn Hill Area just after 3 a.m. on Thursday. They closed down Adams Street in between Clarissa Street and Ford Street while responding to the call.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 4 Buffalo

News 4 Buffalo

26K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

News 4 is Buffalo's Local News Leader. Visit us at wivb.com.

 https://wivb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy