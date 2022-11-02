Read full article on original website
Julio Jones (knee) practices for Buccaneers in full
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Julio Jones (knee) was a full participant at Thursday's practice. Jones sat out Wednesday, but he returned for a full session a day later and is expected to play Week 9 versus the Los Angeles Rams. The veteran wideout played 57% of the offensive snaps last week in his first game since Week 4 and third appearance of the season. He caught 2 passes on 4 targets for 21 yards and a touchdown. Jones will continue to compete for looks behind Mike Evans (ankle) and Chris Godwin in a struggling Buccaneers offense.
J.D. McKissic (neck) misses another Commanders practice
Washington Commanders running back J.D. McKissic (neck) did not practice again on Thursday. McKissic was also held out of Wednesday's practice with a neck injury. Antonio Gibson will likely run more routes if McKissic is unable to play on Sunday versus the Minnesota Vikings. McKissic has 40 targets on the season and a 39.6% offensive snap share.
Jarvis Landry (ankle) questionable for Saints in Week 9
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens. Landry is dealing with an ankle injury. As a result, the team has listed him questionable to play in Monday's contest. Keep an eye on his status over the next 50 hours.
Tennessee's Ryan Tannehill (ankle) questionable in Week 9
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (ankle) is questionable to play in Week 9's game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Tannehill's status remains in question after the Titans' quarterback followed a DNP on Wednesday with two limited practices. Expect Malik Willis to make his second career start under center if Tannehill is inactive versus a Kansas City unit ranked 29th in FanDuel points (21.7) allowed to quarterbacks.
Saints place Michael Thomas (toe surgery) on injured reserve
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas will undergo toe surgery and be placed on injured reserve, per head coach Dennis Allen. Allen said he doesn't know the timetable for Thomas to return, but he expects him to miss the rest of the season. After being limited to seven games in 2020 and missing all of last year, Thomas only managed to make it through Week 3 this season. He caught 16 passes for 171 yards and 3 touchdowns on 22 targets. Chris Olave and Alvin Kamara will continue to be the Saints' top targets over the second half of the season and Jarvis Landry (ankle) stands to benefit as well. The Saints are playing on Monday night against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 9.
Packers' Allen Lazard (shoulder) a game-time decision for Week 9
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard (shoulder) is questionable for Week 9's game against the Detroit Lions. Lazard is working his way back from a shoulder injury that sidelined him in Week 8. He is listed as questionable and considered a game-time decision, according to Matt LaFleur. Lazard's Week...
Josh Reynolds (back) doubtful for Detroit's Week 9 matchup
Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (back) is listed as doubtful for Week 9's contest against the Green Bay Packers. Reynolds is unlikely to suit up for Detroit's divisional contest after consecutive missed practices with a back ailment. Expect Kalif Raymond to see more snaps against a Packers' team allowing ninth (24.6) in FanDuel points allowed per game to wideouts if Reynolds is out.
Ish Smith (calf) questionable for Denver on Saturday
Denver Nuggets point guard Ish Smith (calf) is questionable for Saturday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Smith continues to deal with a calf injury and is questionable to face the Spurs on Saturday. Smith is averaging 1.7 FanDuel points per game this season.
Arizona's James Conner (ribs) game-time decision in Week 9
Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (ribs) is a game-time decision for Week 9's contest against the Seattle Seahawks. After limited practices this week, Conner's Week 9 availability will be decided right before Arizona's divisional showdown against Seattle. Expect Eno Benjamin to see more touches if Conner is ruled out versus a Seahawks' defense ranked 26th in FanDuel points (23.2) allowed per game to running backs.
James Robinson (knee) downgraded to questionable for Jets in Week 9
New York Jets running back James Robinson is considered questionable to play Sunday in the team's Week 9 game against the Buffalo Bills. Robinson made it through the practice week without any signs of injury, but the team has downgraded his status 25 hours before scheduled kickoff. Keep a close eye on his status as Sunday rolls around. Ty Johnson would be in line for a workload increase if Robinson sits.
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram (concussion) active and starting on Friday, Trey Murphy to bench
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (concussion) is starting in Friday's game against the Golden State Warriors. Ingram will make his return after a four game absence with a concussion. In 34.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Ingram to score 38.2 FanDuel points. Ingram's projection includes 21.2 points, 6.0 rebounds,...
NFL Betting Guide: Week 9
Do you think you know a lot about NFL football? Try regularly picking five games against the spread. Even with all the information and advanced stats, elite sports bettors are lucky to get about 53% to 54% of -110 (even probability) bets correct. It's essentially flipping a coin. That being...
Hornets starting Jalen McDaniels for inactive Gordon Hayward (shoulder) on Friday
Charlotte Hornets forward Jalen McDaniels is starting in Friday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. McDaniels will make the start on Friday night after Gordon Hayward was ruled out with a shoulder injury. In 35.6 expected minutes, our models project McDaniels to score 32.5 FanDuel points. McDaniels' projection includes 15.4 points,...
Portland's Josh Hart (ankle) active and starting on Saturday night
Portland Trail Blazers guard Josh Hart (ankle) will play in Saturday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Hart will play in the second half of Portland's back-to-back despite a right ankle injury. In 36.6 expected minutes, our models project Hart to score 31.1 FanDuel points. Hart's projection includes 13.4 points, 7.2...
Gordon Hayward (shoulder) out again Saturday for Charlotte
Charlotte Hornets guard/forward Gordon Hayward will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Hayward is dealing with a left shoulder contusion, which is why he sat out Friday. Now, on the second leg of the back-to-back set, the team has once again ruled him out. Expect Jalen McDaniels to remain in the starting five.
Magic's Jalen Suggs starting on Thursday in place of injured Terrence Ross (knee)
Orlando Magic point guard Jalen Suggs is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Golden State Warriors. Suggs will get the start on Thursday with Terrence Ross sidelined with a knee injury. Our models expect Suggs to play 27.8 minutes against the Warriors. Suggs' Thursday projection includes 12.0...
Brandin Cooks (personal) will not play Thursday for Texans
Houston Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks (personal) will not play on Thursday night against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 9. Cooks was reportedly hoping to be traded to a contending team at the deadline, but that didn't happen and now he's sitting out. Nico Collins (groin) has also been ruled out, so the Texans will be without their two leading receivers on Thursday night. Phillip Dorsett will be the default WR1 and there will be more snaps for Chris Moore and Tyron Johnson. Rex Burkhead and Dameon Pierce could also be more involved in the passing game.
FanDuel Single-Game Daily Fantasy Football Helper: Week 9 Thursday Night (Eagles at Texans)
It's one of the best teams versus one of the worst tonight in Houston. On FanDuel Sportsbook, the Philadelphia Eagles are 14.0-point road favorites over the Houston Texans in a game with a 45.5-point total. That makes the implied score 29.75-15.75 in favor of the Eagles. For those unfamiliar, single-game...
Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell (ankle) questionable on Friday
Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard Donovan Mitchell (ankle) is questionable for Friday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Mitchell is dealing with an ankle sprain and is questionable to face the Pistons on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 34.4 minutes against Detroit. Mitchell's Friday projection includes...
Mark Andrews (shoulder, knee) doubtful for Ravens in Week 9
Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews is considered doubtful to play Monday in the team's Week 9 game against the New Orleans Saints. Andrews didn't practice all week. Now, the team has listed him doubtful to take the field on Monday Night Football. Expect increased roles for Isaiah Lively and Josh Oliver.
