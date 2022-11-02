Week 10: AP high school football rankings for all six classifications in Washington
The following high school football rankings are voted on weekly by sportswriters across Washington state and compiled by the Associated Press.
CLASS 4A
1. Lake Stevens (7-2) — 6 first-place votes
2. Chiawana (9-0) — 4
3. Sumner (8-1)
4. Kennedy Catholic (8-1)
5. Glacier Peak (7-2)
6. Emerald Ridge (7-2)
7. Camas (6-3)
8. Gonzaga Prep (7-2)
9. Graham-Kapowsin (7-2)
10. Skyview (7-2)
Others receiving 6 or more points: Kamiakin (7-2), Eastlake (7-2), Skyline (6-2).
CLASS 3A
1. Yelm (9-0) — 10 first-place votes
2. Eastside Catholic (8-0)
3. O’Dea (7-1)
4. Lincoln of Tacoma (9-0)
5. Bellevue (7-2)
6. Mount Spokane (8-1)
7. Ferndale (7-2)
8. Monroe (8-1)
9. Stanwood (8-1)
10. Rainier Beach (6-2)
Others receiving 6 or more points: None.
CLASS 2A
1. Lynden (9-0) — 10 first-place votes
2. Enumclaw (9-0)
3. W.F. West (7-1)
4. Anacortes (8-1)
5. Tumwater (8-1)
6. North Kitsap (8-1)
7. Othello (8-1)
8. Sedro-Woolley (7-2)
9. Highline (8-1)
10. Washougal (8-1)
Others receiving 6 or more points: None.
CLASS 1A
1. Royal (7-1) — 3 first-place votes
2. Lakeside of Nine Mile Falls (9-0) — 5
3. Nooksack Valley (8-1)
4 (tie). Lynden Christian (8-1) — 1
4 (tie). Tenino (8-1)
6. Eatonville (7-2)
7. King’s (8-1)
8. La Center (8-1)
9. Montesano (7-2)
10. Toppenish (7-2)
Others receiving 6 or more points: None.
CLASS 2B
1. Napavine (9-0) — 9 first-place votes
2. Okanogan (9-0)
3. Lind-Ritzville-Sprague (7-1)
4. Toledo (7-1)
5. River View (8-1)
6. Chewelah (6-2)
7. Columbia of Burbank (7-2)
8. Pe Ell-Willapa Valley (6-3)
9. Raymond-South Bend (7-2)
10 (tie). Liberty of Spangle (6-2)
10 (tie). Coupeville (7-1)
Others receiving 6 or more points: Goldendale (7-2).
CLASS 1B
1. Odessa (8-0) — 8 first-place votes
2. Neah Bay (7-0)
3. DeSales (8-0)
4. Mossyrock (9-0)
5. Liberty Christian (8-0)
Others receiving 6 or more points: Naselle (7-2).
