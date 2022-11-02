ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Week 10: AP high school football rankings for all six classifications in Washington

By Jon Manley
The News Tribune
The News Tribune
 3 days ago

The following high school football rankings are voted on weekly by sportswriters across Washington state and compiled by the Associated Press.

CLASS 4A

1. Lake Stevens (7-2) — 6 first-place votes

2. Chiawana (9-0) — 4

3. Sumner (8-1)

4. Kennedy Catholic (8-1)

5. Glacier Peak (7-2)

6. Emerald Ridge (7-2)

7. Camas (6-3)

8. Gonzaga Prep (7-2)

9. Graham-Kapowsin (7-2)

10. Skyview (7-2)

Others receiving 6 or more points: Kamiakin (7-2), Eastlake (7-2), Skyline (6-2).

CLASS 3A

1. Yelm (9-0) — 10 first-place votes

2. Eastside Catholic (8-0)

3. O’Dea (7-1)

4. Lincoln of Tacoma (9-0)

5. Bellevue (7-2)

6. Mount Spokane (8-1)

7. Ferndale (7-2)

8. Monroe (8-1)

9. Stanwood (8-1)

10. Rainier Beach (6-2)

Others receiving 6 or more points: None.

CLASS 2A

1. Lynden (9-0) — 10 first-place votes

2. Enumclaw (9-0)

3. W.F. West (7-1)

4. Anacortes (8-1)

5. Tumwater (8-1)

6. North Kitsap (8-1)

7. Othello (8-1)

8. Sedro-Woolley (7-2)

9. Highline (8-1)

10. Washougal (8-1)

Others receiving 6 or more points: None.

CLASS 1A

1. Royal (7-1) — 3 first-place votes

2. Lakeside of Nine Mile Falls (9-0) — 5

3. Nooksack Valley (8-1)

4 (tie). Lynden Christian (8-1) — 1

4 (tie). Tenino (8-1)

6. Eatonville (7-2)

7. King’s (8-1)

8. La Center (8-1)

9. Montesano (7-2)

10. Toppenish (7-2)

Others receiving 6 or more points: None.

CLASS 2B

1. Napavine (9-0) — 9 first-place votes

2. Okanogan (9-0)

3. Lind-Ritzville-Sprague (7-1)

4. Toledo (7-1)

5. River View (8-1)

6. Chewelah (6-2)

7. Columbia of Burbank (7-2)

8. Pe Ell-Willapa Valley (6-3)

9. Raymond-South Bend (7-2)

10 (tie). Liberty of Spangle (6-2)

10 (tie). Coupeville (7-1)

Others receiving 6 or more points: Goldendale (7-2).

CLASS 1B

1. Odessa (8-0) — 8 first-place votes

2. Neah Bay (7-0)

3. DeSales (8-0)

4. Mossyrock (9-0)

5. Liberty Christian (8-0)

Others receiving 6 or more points: Naselle (7-2).

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Washington Huskies: Game 9 vs. Oregon State – TV, Weather, Injuries, More

For Game 9, the Washington Huskies host Oregon State. Pacific Northwest Sports has all you need to know. PNWS presents what you need to know to enjoy Game 9 of the Washington Huskies 2022 football season as they go on the road to face California. Whether you are making the trip to Husky Stadium or watching on TV, we have Washington fans covered.
SEATTLE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Prep roundup: Lewis and Clark girls soccer edged by Kamiakin in district title game

Roundup of Thursday’s high school district playoff action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington. Kamiakin 3, Lewis and Clark 2 (SO): Nicole Wertenberger scored the winner in a 5-4 shootout and the fourth-seeded Braves (15-3) beat the third-seeded Tigers (14-5) in the District 8 4A championship game at Gonzaga Prep.
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Prep roundup: Gonzaga Prep, Mead girls soccer secure bids to state

Roundup of Saturday’s high school district playoff action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington. Gonzaga Prep 2, Richland 1: Kayna Doolittle scored the go-ahead goal at the start of the second half and the visiting Bullpups (16-3) beat the Bombers (15-4) in District 8 4A play.
SPOKANE, WA
The News Tribune

The News Tribune

Tacoma, WA
7K+
Followers
297
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Tacoma is a mid-sized port city on Puget Sound, roughly 30 miles south of Seattle. The News Tribune is the second-largest newspaper in Washington, covering the local news market of Pierce County in print and online. The News Tribune excels in its coverage of local breaking news, major league and prep sports, and Washington's statehouse. To tell the unique story of the South Sound, The News Tribune also provides strong coverage of the military and nearby Joint Base Lewis-McChord, the Port of Tacoma, and outdoor recreation in the Northwest.

 https://www.thenewstribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy