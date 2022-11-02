Read full article on original website
Sevier County brush fire reaches over 170 acres
Crews are working to contain a brush fire in Sevier County that has burned around 60 acres as the area is under a wind advisory.
wvlt.tv
Dollywood and Sevier County ready to kick off the holiday season
thesmokies.com
Ober Gatlinburg is now Ober Mountain: What does it mean for the park?
In Gatlinburg, Pigeon Forge and Sevier County, Tennessee in general, if you’re not gaining ground, you’re losing it. Stagnation is not an option. For years now, Ober Gatlinburg has arguably been losing ground. The Gatlinburg ski resort was, in 1962, a private club. In the 1970s, Claude Anders...
Dirty floors, shelving & ceilings found at Knoxville restaurant
The low health inspection grade is found in Knoxville. There were more than half a dozen risk factor violations checked off in the report.
thesmokies.com
9 restaurants with live music in Gatlinburg, Pigeon Forge
In the days before we carried entertainment centers in our pockets and went home to massive home screens with surround sound and 4K clarity, entertainment was what you made of it. My nanny, for instance, was born in the 1920s and grew up one of eight children. I’ve mentioned that...
WATE
Old dog at Knoxville shelter in need of a new home
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — November is National Adopt a Senior Animal month and that is exactly what Young Williams is highlighting with this week’s pet of the week. Alex is a senior dog who is gentle and loves to sit around and keep you company. Young Williams says he might be nervous at first but will warm up to his forever family.
wvlt.tv
Knoxville hosts 2022 Greek Fest
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Greek Fest returns to Knoxville Friday as vendors will bring food, souvenirs and dancing back to the St. George Greek Orthodox Church. People will be able to eat different types of Greek food which includes gyros, Greek pizza and baklava. They will also have a band...
1450wlaf.com
Last bed build of the year for SHP is Saturday at Woodson Mall
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Sleep in Heavenly Peace, a local organization that builds beds for children who do not have a bed, holds its last bed build day of the fading warm weather season on Saturday at the parking lot of Woodson Mall at the Food City Center, the Jacksboro side. Tomorrow morning’s weather is expected to partly sunny with temperatures in the 60s.
This Tennessee Restaurant Has Some Of The Best 'Quick Bites' In America
TripAdvisor compiled a list of the 25 best spots around the country to grab a delicious quick bite to eat.
Crews fighting wildfire in Roane County
Two wildland fires have been reported in East Tennessee, according to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture Division of Forestry
wvlt.tv
Dollywood offers Sevier Co. residents, workers $5 admission to Smoky Mountain Christmas
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As leaves begin to change and temperatures drop, Dollywood has announced the return of a popular promotion. Those who live or work in Sevier County will have the opportunity to enjoy Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Christmas with just a $5 donation on November 5 to 13.
WATE
New vintage store takes you back in time
KNOXVILLE, TN. (WATE) – Take a blast to the past with a new storefront. Mood Ring Vintage is your one-stop-shop to find all of your favorite items from the past. They carry furniture, clothing, home décor, books, movies, and even board games. On Friday, November 4 they will...
Wildfire near Duff burns at least 65 acres
The fire in Campbell County is under control, according to dispatchers.
wvlt.tv
Knoxville Beer Board fines Aramark for underage beer sales at UT games
dicksonpost.com
Bear attacks tourist in Gatlinburg cabin
A bear attacked and injured a man in a Gatlinburg tourist cabin which it had entered in an apparent search for food. When the man walked into the cabin the bear charged him, leaving him with head and back injuries that required hospitalization. He was treated and released.
WATE
Cirque Italia brings world-class performances to Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Cirque Italia has arrived in Knoxville! The show is dubbed as, “one escapade you cannot afford to miss!”. Cirque Italia’s Gold Unit performers tout taking viewers through a “high-octane show” that is guaranteed to captivate and engage every person in the audience.
wvlt.tv
Experts weigh history, concerns of playing the $1.2 billion Powerball
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - People from across East Tennessee and the country will wait until 11 p.m. Wednesday to see if there will be a winner of the $1.2 billion Powerball. The Tennessee Education Lottery said the last time it high over a billion was in 2016 when the grand prize was $1.5 billion.
Get Ready to Take an ‘Ocean Journey’ in East Tennessee in 2023
We all know Dolly Parton doesn't let any grass grow underneath her feet. Well, neither does her hometown of Sevierville TN. MORE EXCITING ADVENTURES COMING TO THE SMOKY MOUNTAINS. For the longest time, the small mountain community was simply that...a small mountain community that just so happens to be where...
wvlt.tv
Man puts off amputation to watch Vols
wvlt.tv
Students in Oak Ridge learn more about weather with Heather
OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley said it was a great day at Glenwood Elementary in the Oak Ridge area of Anderson County!. She spent the morning with the kindergarten classes first, showing them how tell the weather story. They have their own weather station and monitor conditions day to day.
