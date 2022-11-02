ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sevierville, TN

wvlt.tv

Dollywood and Sevier County ready to kick off the holiday season

House Divided | WVLT staff, families cheer for Vols-Bulldogs for Saturday game. All eyes are on Athens as the number one Vols take on the Georgia Bulldogs in Athens Saturday right over on WVLT. Updated: 44 minutes ago. |. IT'S GAME DAY! 🏈🍊 WVLT's Zack Rickens is at Sanford Stadium...
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
thesmokies.com

Ober Gatlinburg is now Ober Mountain: What does it mean for the park?

In Gatlinburg, Pigeon Forge and Sevier County, Tennessee in general, if you’re not gaining ground, you’re losing it. Stagnation is not an option. For years now, Ober Gatlinburg has arguably been losing ground. The Gatlinburg ski resort was, in 1962, a private club. In the 1970s, Claude Anders...
GATLINBURG, TN
thesmokies.com

9 restaurants with live music in Gatlinburg, Pigeon Forge

In the days before we carried entertainment centers in our pockets and went home to massive home screens with surround sound and 4K clarity, entertainment was what you made of it. My nanny, for instance, was born in the 1920s and grew up one of eight children. I’ve mentioned that...
GATLINBURG, TN
WATE

Old dog at Knoxville shelter in need of a new home

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — November is National Adopt a Senior Animal month and that is exactly what Young Williams is highlighting with this week’s pet of the week. Alex is a senior dog who is gentle and loves to sit around and keep you company. Young Williams says he might be nervous at first but will warm up to his forever family.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville hosts 2022 Greek Fest

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Greek Fest returns to Knoxville Friday as vendors will bring food, souvenirs and dancing back to the St. George Greek Orthodox Church. People will be able to eat different types of Greek food which includes gyros, Greek pizza and baklava. They will also have a band...
KNOXVILLE, TN
1450wlaf.com

Last bed build of the year for SHP is Saturday at Woodson Mall

LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Sleep in Heavenly Peace, a local organization that builds beds for children who do not have a bed, holds its last bed build day of the fading warm weather season on Saturday at the parking lot of Woodson Mall at the Food City Center, the Jacksboro side. Tomorrow morning’s weather is expected to partly sunny with temperatures in the 60s.
LAFOLLETTE, TN
WATE

New vintage store takes you back in time

KNOXVILLE, TN. (WATE) – Take a blast to the past with a new storefront. Mood Ring Vintage is your one-stop-shop to find all of your favorite items from the past. They carry furniture, clothing, home décor, books, movies, and even board games. On Friday, November 4 they will...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville Beer Board fines Aramark for underage beer sales at UT games

Knoxville Beer Board fines Aramark for underage beer sales at UT games. The Knoxville Beer Board has fined Aramark after selling beer to underage fans at University of Tennessee football games, documents state. Updated: 8 hours ago. The Knox County Health Department is reporting an “unusually high” number of overdoses...
KNOXVILLE, TN
dicksonpost.com

Bear attacks tourist in Gatlinburg cabin

A bear attacked and injured a man in a Gatlinburg tourist cabin which it had entered in an apparent search for food. When the man walked into the cabin the bear charged him, leaving him with head and back injuries that required hospitalization. He was treated and released.
GATLINBURG, TN
WATE

Cirque Italia brings world-class performances to Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Cirque Italia has arrived in Knoxville! The show is dubbed as, “one escapade you cannot afford to miss!”. Cirque Italia’s Gold Unit performers tout taking viewers through a “high-octane show” that is guaranteed to captivate and engage every person in the audience.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Man puts off amputation to watch Vols

Knoxville Beer Board fines Aramark for underage beer sales at UT games. The Knoxville Beer Board has fined Aramark after selling beer to underage fans at University of Tennessee football games, documents state. Knoxville Beer Board fines Aramark for underage beer sales at UT games. Updated: 14 hours ago. |
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Students in Oak Ridge learn more about weather with Heather

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley said it was a great day at Glenwood Elementary in the Oak Ridge area of Anderson County!. She spent the morning with the kindergarten classes first, showing them how tell the weather story. They have their own weather station and monitor conditions day to day.
OAK RIDGE, TN

