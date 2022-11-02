ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Okaloosa County, FL

District boasts fall sports programs in Okaloosa Co. for regional, state finishers

By Kimber Collins
WKRG News 5
 3 days ago

NICEVILLE, Fla. ( WKRG ) — The Okaloosa County School District says fall sports at multiple schools have made quite a wave in the standings. OCSO listed six schools with teams competing at the regional and state level.

Volleyball

  • Baker won their Regional final game vs. Chipley on Nov. 1 and will advance to State.
  • Choctawhatchee High School Volleyball advanced to the 5A District 1 Regional Semifinal (Elite and lost to Vanguard High School.
Swim

  • Choctaw advanced to Regionals and will compete Thursday at UWF.
  • Crestview sent their girls relay team (Addyson D, Taylor, Cherish, and Lily D) and Lily Derif for two single events to Regionals.
  • Fort Walton Beach competed in Regionals last week. Boys finished 5th and girls finished 15th. The team advanced to State.
  • Niceville girls placed 4th out of 22 schools, and boys placed 6th out of 24 schools at Regionals. They compete in Stuart this week.

Cross Country

  • Baker Girls placed 4th in the Region. Danielle Davis, Eliana Butler, Jayden Harvey, Addison Merritt, Elizabeth Merritt, Diamond Moore, Shana Stanfield, and Summer Morgan are advancing to State.
  • Choctaw Boys and Girls advanced to Regionals. Eight Boys and five Girls and will compete at the State Championship on Saturday.
  • Laurel Hill Boys advanced to Regionals.
  • FWB advanced to State! The Girls team placed 3rd overall with two in the top 10 and the Boys team placed 4th overall with one runner placing 4th.
  • Niceville Girls finished 2nd with 7 State Qualifiers and Boys finished 5th with 7 State Qualifiers! State Championships will take place Saturday, Nov. 5 in Tallahassee.

Golf

  • Choctaw Boys Golf- Joshua Kelley qualified for Regionals Nov. 1.
  • Niceville Girls won the 3A District Championship at the Hidden Creek Golf Club in Navarre. The Boys Golf team won 2nd and will compete at Regionals this week.
  • Fort Walton Beach won the 2A District Championship and advanced to Regionals, they will compete this week.
