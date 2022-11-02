Business: is a worldwide leader in the design, manufacture and sale of packaging products for consumer goods and industrial products. They operate in three segments: Beverage, which accounts for roughly 70% of earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization; Transit Packaging and Food, both of which collectively make up the other approximately 30% of EBITDA. Their consumer packaging solutions primarily support the beverage and food industries through the sale of aluminum and steel cans. Their packaging for industrial products includes steel and plastic consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment, which are sold into the metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated and general industries.

