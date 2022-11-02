ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CNBC

Ether jumps 7% in a week, and Coinbase's CFO breaks down the firm's Q3 earnings: CNBC Crypto World

CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Alesia Haas, chief financial officer at Coinbase, breaks down the company's Q3 earnings and its plans to withstand the crypto bear market.
CNBC

DraftKings shares tumble after monthly users fall short of estimates

DraftKings stock sank 26% after the company reported monthly users for the quarter that fell short of estimates. The company raised its revenue forecasts for 2022. The company raised its revenue guidance for the year, however, after revenue for the quarter came in above Wall Street expectations. Its loss for the period wasn't as steep as expected.
CNBC

Fidelity launches crypto waitlist, and Robinhood shrinks quarterly losses: CNBC Crypto World

CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Budd White of Tacen explains how crypto investors could change strategy after the Fed's latest rate hike.
EWN

USDD Stablecoin Users Increased by 500% in Q3

TRON’s USDD stablecoin has seen a 500% increase in users between Q2 and Q3 2022. The percentage of TRX deposits grew by 9.7%. The number of transactions hit a stable value, while transaction sizes dropped. The average number of USDD holders is 120,000, while the average value held is 6000 USDD.
CNBC

There's a major shift underway in manufacturing for U.S. companies

More than half of U.S. companies surveyed by SAP say that supply chain issues will persist in 2023. Even if inflation declines, the new "just in case" model of sourcing, carrying more inventory and often use of non-Chinese manufacturing located closer to home, will result in higher costs. Less hiring...
CNBC

Jim Cramer says to parse the Dow for recession-resilient stocks

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday advised investors on where to look for stocks that can withstand a potential economic downturn. "The Dow Jones Industrial Average is filled with relatively cheap stocks because traders assume these 30 old-line companies are the most vulnerable to a recession. But that's not true: That's wrong. The Dow components all know how to handle a recession," he said.
CNBC

Carl Icahn snaps up shares of canning giant Crown. Here’s how he may build value

Business: is a worldwide leader in the design, manufacture and sale of packaging products for consumer goods and industrial products. They operate in three segments: Beverage, which accounts for roughly 70% of earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization; Transit Packaging and Food, both of which collectively make up the other approximately 30% of EBITDA. Their consumer packaging solutions primarily support the beverage and food industries through the sale of aluminum and steel cans. Their packaging for industrial products includes steel and plastic consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment, which are sold into the metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated and general industries.
CNBC

Tesla stock has dropped more than 35% since Elon Musk first said he'd buy Twitter

Musk first announced he'd buy Twitter in April. Tesla shares are down 35% since then. The world's richest man has a lot on his plate. , shares in his electric vehicle maker have dipped by more than 35%, and closed down just 3.6% for the day on Friday, amid a market rally that followed a volatile week. By way of comparison, the Nasdaq Composite is down by about 18% over the same time frame.
CNBC

Cramer's lightning round: I'm sticking with Nvidia

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market. Questions for Cramer?. Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC.
CNBC

What Cramer is watching Thursday — No Fed reset, Qualcomm rough guide, iPhone waits

The great RESET? Nope, not yet. Why did anyone think Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell would say he was done hiking interest rates? At Wednesday afternoon's conclusion of the Fed's November meeting, central bankers approved a fourth straight 75-basis-point hike. Why did traders buy the 2 p.m. ET announcement? VERY premature as we saw the market reverse sharply lower into the close. U.S. stocks open lower Thursday morning. The 2-year Treasury yield jumps to nearly 4.74%, a high back to July 2007.
CNBC

Playing Costco for some gains

How to play Costco. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Options Action traders, Carter Worth, Mike Khouw and Brian Stutland.
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: DraftKings, Cinemark, Hershey and more

(DKNG) – DraftKings fell 12.5% in premarket trading despite reporting a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss and revenue that topped Wall Street forecasts. The sports betting company also raised its revenue guidance and warned a prolonged economic downturn could impact spending by its customers. (PYPL) – PayPal shares slid 6.9% in...
CNBC

Atlassian plummets more than 20% on weak earnings report and disappointing forecast

Atlassian's quarterly revenue outlook missed expectations. The software maker said existing customers are adding users at a reduced pace. Earnings: 36 cents per share, adjusted, vs. 38 cents per share as expected, according to Refinitiv. Revenue: $807.4 million, vs. $806.4 million as expected, according to Refinitiv. Revenue increased 31% year...
Deadline

Warner Bros Discovery Stumbles In Q3, Falling Short Of Wall Street Targets Due To Ad Slowdown, Pay-TV Losses And Restructuring Charges

Warner Bros Discovery stumbled in the third quarter, falling short of Wall Street expectations due to a slowdown in advertising and merger-related restructuring charges. Total revenue came in at about $9.8 billion, down 11% from the year-earlier period, and net losses totaled $2.8 billion. The losses included $1.9 billion of pre-tax amortization from acquisition-related intangible assets and $1.5 billion in restructuring charges. Free cash flow swung to a negative $192 million from a positive $705 million in the year-ago quarter.
CNBC

How the CNBC Stock World Cup 2022 works

As we head into the World Cup season, CNBC will be taking a look at some of the world's biggest companies and pitting them against each other for the inaugural CNBC Stock World Cup 2022. Starting with the initial stages on Nov. 7, we'll ask experts from across the globe...

