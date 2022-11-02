Read full article on original website
Ether jumps 7% in a week, and Coinbase's CFO breaks down the firm's Q3 earnings: CNBC Crypto World
CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Alesia Haas, chief financial officer at Coinbase, breaks down the company's Q3 earnings and its plans to withstand the crypto bear market.
DraftKings shares tumble after monthly users fall short of estimates
DraftKings stock sank 26% after the company reported monthly users for the quarter that fell short of estimates. The company raised its revenue forecasts for 2022. The company raised its revenue guidance for the year, however, after revenue for the quarter came in above Wall Street expectations. Its loss for the period wasn't as steep as expected.
Berkshire Hathaway's operating earnings jump 20%, conglomerate buys back another $1 billion in stock
Berkshire's operating earnings totaled $7.761 billion in the third quarter, up 20% from year-earlier period. The conglomerate spent $1.05 billion in share repurchases, bringing the nine-month total to $5.25 billion. The Omaha-based company suffered a $10.1 billion loss on its investments during the third quarter's market turmoil, however. The Omaha-based...
Fidelity launches crypto waitlist, and Robinhood shrinks quarterly losses: CNBC Crypto World
CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Budd White of Tacen explains how crypto investors could change strategy after the Fed's latest rate hike.
USDD Stablecoin Users Increased by 500% in Q3
TRON’s USDD stablecoin has seen a 500% increase in users between Q2 and Q3 2022. The percentage of TRX deposits grew by 9.7%. The number of transactions hit a stable value, while transaction sizes dropped. The average number of USDD holders is 120,000, while the average value held is 6000 USDD.
There's a major shift underway in manufacturing for U.S. companies
More than half of U.S. companies surveyed by SAP say that supply chain issues will persist in 2023. Even if inflation declines, the new "just in case" model of sourcing, carrying more inventory and often use of non-Chinese manufacturing located closer to home, will result in higher costs. Less hiring...
DuPont's canceled acquisition fuels fears of China scuttling mergers
NEW YORK, Nov 2 (Reuters) - DuPont De Nemours Inc's (DD.N) decision to scrap its deal to buy Rogers Corp (ROG.N) has raised concerns that more Western buyers will follow the lead of the U.S. chemicals company in abandoning acquisitions because Chinese regulators will not clear them.
Salesforce, Kinder Morgan and more: CNBC's 'Halftime Report' traders answer your stock questions
Stocks are being punished more harshly for missing Wall Street’s expectations. What the numbers show.
Jim Cramer says to parse the Dow for recession-resilient stocks
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday advised investors on where to look for stocks that can withstand a potential economic downturn. "The Dow Jones Industrial Average is filled with relatively cheap stocks because traders assume these 30 old-line companies are the most vulnerable to a recession. But that's not true: That's wrong. The Dow components all know how to handle a recession," he said.
Carl Icahn snaps up shares of canning giant Crown. Here’s how he may build value
Business: is a worldwide leader in the design, manufacture and sale of packaging products for consumer goods and industrial products. They operate in three segments: Beverage, which accounts for roughly 70% of earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization; Transit Packaging and Food, both of which collectively make up the other approximately 30% of EBITDA. Their consumer packaging solutions primarily support the beverage and food industries through the sale of aluminum and steel cans. Their packaging for industrial products includes steel and plastic consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment, which are sold into the metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated and general industries.
Tesla stock has dropped more than 35% since Elon Musk first said he'd buy Twitter
Musk first announced he'd buy Twitter in April. Tesla shares are down 35% since then. The world's richest man has a lot on his plate. , shares in his electric vehicle maker have dipped by more than 35%, and closed down just 3.6% for the day on Friday, amid a market rally that followed a volatile week. By way of comparison, the Nasdaq Composite is down by about 18% over the same time frame.
Cramer's lightning round: I'm sticking with Nvidia
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market. Questions for Cramer?. Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC.
What Cramer is watching Thursday — No Fed reset, Qualcomm rough guide, iPhone waits
The great RESET? Nope, not yet. Why did anyone think Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell would say he was done hiking interest rates? At Wednesday afternoon's conclusion of the Fed's November meeting, central bankers approved a fourth straight 75-basis-point hike. Why did traders buy the 2 p.m. ET announcement? VERY premature as we saw the market reverse sharply lower into the close. U.S. stocks open lower Thursday morning. The 2-year Treasury yield jumps to nearly 4.74%, a high back to July 2007.
Playing Costco for some gains
How to play Costco. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Options Action traders, Carter Worth, Mike Khouw and Brian Stutland.
Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: DraftKings, Cinemark, Hershey and more
(DKNG) – DraftKings fell 12.5% in premarket trading despite reporting a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss and revenue that topped Wall Street forecasts. The sports betting company also raised its revenue guidance and warned a prolonged economic downturn could impact spending by its customers. (PYPL) – PayPal shares slid 6.9% in...
When companies appoint Black CEOs, their market caps jump by 3.1%—here's why, new study says
When researchers from the University of Georgia and Stevens Institute of Technology sat down to analyze thousands of CEO appointments from 2001 to 2020, they found something potentially surprising. On average, firms appointing Black chief executives on average saw their market capitalization jump 3.1% within three days of the announcement,...
Atlassian plummets more than 20% on weak earnings report and disappointing forecast
Atlassian's quarterly revenue outlook missed expectations. The software maker said existing customers are adding users at a reduced pace. Earnings: 36 cents per share, adjusted, vs. 38 cents per share as expected, according to Refinitiv. Revenue: $807.4 million, vs. $806.4 million as expected, according to Refinitiv. Revenue increased 31% year...
Goldman Sachs seeks to impose order on expanding crypto universe with classification system
Goldman Sachs is set to unveil a data service created with global index provider MSCI and crypto data firm Coin Metrics that seeks to classify hundreds of digital coins and tokens so institutional investors can make sense of the new asset class. The new service is called Datonomy — a...
Warner Bros Discovery Stumbles In Q3, Falling Short Of Wall Street Targets Due To Ad Slowdown, Pay-TV Losses And Restructuring Charges
Warner Bros Discovery stumbled in the third quarter, falling short of Wall Street expectations due to a slowdown in advertising and merger-related restructuring charges. Total revenue came in at about $9.8 billion, down 11% from the year-earlier period, and net losses totaled $2.8 billion. The losses included $1.9 billion of pre-tax amortization from acquisition-related intangible assets and $1.5 billion in restructuring charges. Free cash flow swung to a negative $192 million from a positive $705 million in the year-ago quarter.
How the CNBC Stock World Cup 2022 works
As we head into the World Cup season, CNBC will be taking a look at some of the world's biggest companies and pitting them against each other for the inaugural CNBC Stock World Cup 2022. Starting with the initial stages on Nov. 7, we'll ask experts from across the globe...
