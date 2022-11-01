ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Where is Quavo following fellow Migos rapper Takeoff’s death?

Following the news of Takeoff’s tragic death, worried fans have been wondering about the status of his fellow The Migos bandmate and uncle Quavo, who was present during the fatal incident.Takeoff’s representative confirmed his death, followed by police confirmation shortly after. Takeoff – real name Kirshnik Khari Ball – was shot dead at a bowling alley in downtown Houston, Texas after a game of dice. He was 28.According to Houston police, Quavo, who was present at the time of the incident, and Takeoff were at a private party prior to the fatal shooting.In a following update, police tweeted: “Two...
Page Six

Offset subtly pays tribute to nephew Takeoff after Migos member’s death

Offset subtly paid tribute to Takeoff via social media one day after the Migos member’s death. While the “Clout” rapper has yet to address Tuesday morning’s fatal shooting at a Houston bowling alley, he changed his Instagram profile picture Wednesday to one of his late nephew. Takeoff, whose real name was Kirshnik Khari Ball, wore black sunglasses and smiled in the throwback snap. Offset, 30, added a white heart emoji in the corner of the photo. Takeoff was playing a dice game at 810 Billiards & Bowling around 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday when an altercation broke out and a gun went off. The Grammy nominee...
musictimes.com

Migos' Takeoff Shot Dead BAFFLES Rap Scene Over THIS Reason

Hip-hop singers and fans have paid tribute to Takeoff, a member of the top-charting group Migos, who was murdered and killed at the age of 28. He joins the legion of rappers shot dead or killed in 2022. While the music industry has condemned each and every killing this year and in the past, Takeoff's horrific killing also roused some confusion. Some said he's too unproblematic of a rapper to be shot to death.
NBC New York

How Are Migos Related? What to Know About Takeoff, Quavo and Offset

Takeoff, one of the members of the Atlanta-based rap trio Migos, was shot dead outside a Houston bowling alley where he and groupmate Quavo had been attending a private party early Tuesday, the artist's attorney confirmed. He was 28 years old. The police investigation is still in its early stages....
Rolling Stone

Gucci Mane, Wiz Khalifa, and More Pay Tribute to Late Migos Rapper Takeoff: ‘This Is Beyond Sad’

Following the unexpected death of Takeoff, one-third of the prolific rap trio Migos, figures throughout hip-hop, and the entertainment industry at large, have taken to social media to memorialize the late musician. The rapper, born Kirsnik Khari Ball, was shot and killed in Houston early Tuesday morning at age 28, Rolling Stone confirmed. Gucci Mane, who recently collaborated with Takeoff and his uncle and bandmate Quavo on the song “Us vs. Them,” shared a photo of the rapper on Instagram, saying he was heartbroken over the news. “This broke my heart Rest In Peace @yrntakeoff,” he captioned the post. Ja Rule took...
The FADER

Rap world leads tributes to Takeoff, dead at 28

Takeoff, the Atlanta rapper best known as one third of Migos, was fatally shot during the early hours of Tuesday morning. Early reports revealed that the 28-year-old was killed outside 810 Billiards & Bowling in Houston, Texas. His fellow Migos member Quavo was also in attendance but was not harmed during the shooting.
A.V. Club

R.I.P. Takeoff, one third of legendary Georgia rap group Migos

Takeoff, one-third of Georgia trap legends Migos, is dead after a shooting in Texas early Tuesday morning, TMZ reports. The rapper, whose full name is Kirshnik Khari Ball, was 28 years old. Law enforcement officials and multiple witnesses say the incident occurred around 2:30 A.M. on Tuesday, per TMZ. Authorities...
HollywoodLife

Drake Remembers The ‘Best Memories’ Touring With Takeoff After Migos Rapper’s Death

Drake took to Instagram on Nov. 1 to remember the late rapper Takeoff, who died hours earlier. Drizzy had previously toured with Takeoff’s group, Migos, in 2018, and had fond memories of living it up with the late star. “I got the best memories of all of us seeing the world together and bringing light to every city we touch,” he wrote, alongside a phot of himself and Takeoff onstage. “That’s what I’ll focus on for now. Rest easy space man Take.”
dailycoin.com

Migos Rapper & Founder Of ‘Apes In Space’ NFT Takeoff Gunned Down In Houston

November 1st, 2022, All Saints’ Day marked another tragedy for hip hop culture in the United States as Takeoff (real name Kirshnik Khari Ball) was fatally shot in a bowling alley in Houston, Texas. The shooting occurred around 2:30 AM as another member of the Migos rap trio, Quavo, allegedly got into a verbal altercation with the shooter.
