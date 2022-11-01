Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
HPD Officer Jason Campbell Suspended After Releasing Driver Who Killed PedestrianLarry LeaseHouston, TX
Houston Astros Fans Celebrate Outside Minute Maid Parkhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.Ellen EastwoodAustin, TX
Houston man wins $75 million in largest payout in sports neeting historyAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Daddy’s Chicken Shack Set to Expand Further Into Houston After Inking its 7th Development DealMadocHouston, TX
Related
musictimes.com
Takeoff Dead: Cardi B Makes Big Move for Late Rapper Amid Husband Offset’s Feud With Migos
Many artists from the hip-hop industry have paid their individual tributes to Takeoff after the news of his death started making headlines over the past few days. Cardi B, the wife of Offset who was infamously tangled in a beef with his former rap group Migos, recently made a big move for the late rapper.
Where is Quavo following fellow Migos rapper Takeoff’s death?
Following the news of Takeoff’s tragic death, worried fans have been wondering about the status of his fellow The Migos bandmate and uncle Quavo, who was present during the fatal incident.Takeoff’s representative confirmed his death, followed by police confirmation shortly after. Takeoff – real name Kirshnik Khari Ball – was shot dead at a bowling alley in downtown Houston, Texas after a game of dice. He was 28.According to Houston police, Quavo, who was present at the time of the incident, and Takeoff were at a private party prior to the fatal shooting.In a following update, police tweeted: “Two...
Rapper Takeoff From The Migos Shot & Dead At Age 28
According to TMZ, Takeoff from the popular rap group "Migos," has been shot and killed at the age of 28. Reports are claiming that Takeoff and Quavo were in Houston at a bowling alley when the shooting took place. My prayers are with the family and friends of Takeoff &...
Offset subtly pays tribute to nephew Takeoff after Migos member’s death
Offset subtly paid tribute to Takeoff via social media one day after the Migos member’s death. While the “Clout” rapper has yet to address Tuesday morning’s fatal shooting at a Houston bowling alley, he changed his Instagram profile picture Wednesday to one of his late nephew. Takeoff, whose real name was Kirshnik Khari Ball, wore black sunglasses and smiled in the throwback snap. Offset, 30, added a white heart emoji in the corner of the photo. Takeoff was playing a dice game at 810 Billiards & Bowling around 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday when an altercation broke out and a gun went off. The Grammy nominee...
Houston police seek shooters in Migos rapper Takeoff’s slaying
The fatal shooting of the rapper Takeoff has Houston police asking for the public’s help in identifying who opened fire outside a bowling alley early Tuesday.
musictimes.com
Migos' Takeoff Shot Dead BAFFLES Rap Scene Over THIS Reason
Hip-hop singers and fans have paid tribute to Takeoff, a member of the top-charting group Migos, who was murdered and killed at the age of 28. He joins the legion of rappers shot dead or killed in 2022. While the music industry has condemned each and every killing this year and in the past, Takeoff's horrific killing also roused some confusion. Some said he's too unproblematic of a rapper to be shot to death.
NBC New York
How Are Migos Related? What to Know About Takeoff, Quavo and Offset
Takeoff, one of the members of the Atlanta-based rap trio Migos, was shot dead outside a Houston bowling alley where he and groupmate Quavo had been attending a private party early Tuesday, the artist's attorney confirmed. He was 28 years old. The police investigation is still in its early stages....
Gucci Mane, Wiz Khalifa, and More Pay Tribute to Late Migos Rapper Takeoff: ‘This Is Beyond Sad’
Following the unexpected death of Takeoff, one-third of the prolific rap trio Migos, figures throughout hip-hop, and the entertainment industry at large, have taken to social media to memorialize the late musician. The rapper, born Kirsnik Khari Ball, was shot and killed in Houston early Tuesday morning at age 28, Rolling Stone confirmed. Gucci Mane, who recently collaborated with Takeoff and his uncle and bandmate Quavo on the song “Us vs. Them,” shared a photo of the rapper on Instagram, saying he was heartbroken over the news. “This broke my heart Rest In Peace @yrntakeoff,” he captioned the post. Ja Rule took...
The FADER
Rap world leads tributes to Takeoff, dead at 28
Takeoff, the Atlanta rapper best known as one third of Migos, was fatally shot during the early hours of Tuesday morning. Early reports revealed that the 28-year-old was killed outside 810 Billiards & Bowling in Houston, Texas. His fellow Migos member Quavo was also in attendance but was not harmed during the shooting.
A.V. Club
R.I.P. Takeoff, one third of legendary Georgia rap group Migos
Takeoff, one-third of Georgia trap legends Migos, is dead after a shooting in Texas early Tuesday morning, TMZ reports. The rapper, whose full name is Kirshnik Khari Ball, was 28 years old. Law enforcement officials and multiple witnesses say the incident occurred around 2:30 A.M. on Tuesday, per TMZ. Authorities...
Takeoff, dead at 28 in shooting, was 'chill' Migos member
At just 28, rapper Takeoff had cultivated a rich hip-hop legacy with Migos — along with a reputation as the trio's most lowkey member — before he was killed in a shooting early Tuesday. Takeoff was pronounced dead at the scene outside a Houston bowling alley, police there...
ETOnline.com
Offset Changes His Profile Picture to One of Takeoff After Migos Rapper's Death
Offset is quietly remembering Takeoff in the wake of his death. Offset, whose real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus, took to his social media platforms on Wednesday following the death of his cousin and Migos bandmate at the age of 28. Though Offset, 30, has not released a statement following...
Drake Remembers The ‘Best Memories’ Touring With Takeoff After Migos Rapper’s Death
Drake took to Instagram on Nov. 1 to remember the late rapper Takeoff, who died hours earlier. Drizzy had previously toured with Takeoff’s group, Migos, in 2018, and had fond memories of living it up with the late star. “I got the best memories of all of us seeing the world together and bringing light to every city we touch,” he wrote, alongside a phot of himself and Takeoff onstage. “That’s what I’ll focus on for now. Rest easy space man Take.”
dailycoin.com
Migos Rapper & Founder Of ‘Apes In Space’ NFT Takeoff Gunned Down In Houston
November 1st, 2022, All Saints’ Day marked another tragedy for hip hop culture in the United States as Takeoff (real name Kirshnik Khari Ball) was fatally shot in a bowling alley in Houston, Texas. The shooting occurred around 2:30 AM as another member of the Migos rap trio, Quavo, allegedly got into a verbal altercation with the shooter.
NOLA.com
Migos' TakeOff killed in Houston shooting; last show was Lil Weezyana Fest in New Orleans
Migos member TakeOff, who was shot and killed in Houston early Tuesday, performed as part of the rap duo Unc & Phew at Lil Wayne's Lil WeezyAna Fest in New Orleans barely 48 hours earlier. That was his final show. According to TMZ, the 28-year-old rapper died after gunfire erupted...
Kevin Liles Talks Protecting Black Art, Takeoff, Migos, Kanye West +More
Kevin Liles Talks Protecting Black Art, Takeoff, Migos, Kanye West +More
Comments / 0