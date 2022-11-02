Read full article on original website
Nets' Kevin Durant on Kyrie Irving antisemitism scandal: 'I just didn't like anything that went on'
As the Brooklyn Nets prepare to take on the Washington Wizards Friday night, Kevin Durant spoke to reporters following the team's shootaround in D.C. Durant shared his thoughts on Kyrie Irving's conduct in recent days and the organization's decision to suspend him for a minimum of five games. "I'm not...
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Starting Friday
Powell will join the starting lineup Friday versus the Raptors, Callie Caplan of The Dallas Morning News reports. Powell has just one start under his belt so far this season, but he will replace JaVale McGee in the starting unit Friday. He could see some additional work as a result but is far from one of the primary scoring options. However, he did finish in double figures (13 points) in his only other start.
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Out again
Lillard (calf) will remain sidelined for Saturday's matchup with the Heat, Aaron J. Fentress of The Oregonian reports. Lillard is hoping to return at some point during the Trail Blazers' six-game road trip, but it will not be Saturday. His next chance to return will come Monday in Miami. With Anfernee Simons (foot) also out, rookie Shaedon Sharpe should be in line for another healthy workload.
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: In health and safety protocols
Gobert won't play in Saturday's game against the Rockets and is listed in the league's health and safety protocols. Gobert was listed as questionable for Friday's game but ultimately played through an illness. He's now been placed in health and safety protocols, preventing him from suiting up for at least a contest. His next chance to play arrives Monday versus the Knicks. Karl-Anthony Towns should take on increased usage. Naz Reid and Taurean Prince are candidates to see extra minutes and/or join the starting five.
LeBron James says Kyrie Irving caused 'harm to a lot of people' with his actions: 'I don't condone any hate'
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James has long been one of the NBA's vocal leaders on social issues, and on Friday night he discussed the situation concerning his former teammate, Kyrie Irving, who was recently suspended for at least five games by the Brooklyn Nets for posting a Twitter link to a documentary featuring antisemitic material and failing to issue a sufficient apology in a timely manner.
Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Enjoys excellent scoring night
McCollum racked up 29 points (12-23 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds, one block and one steal over 41 minutes during Saturday's 124-121 overtime loss to Atlanta. McCollum put up his highest scoring total of the 2022-23 season, narrowly beating his best mark set Oct. 23 against Utah (28 points). The guard also managed to notch his third double-double of the year, the first time he's double-doubled with a combination of points and rebounds.
Mavericks' Davis Bertans: Remains out Friday
Bertans (knee) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Raptors. Bertans continues to deal with a sore right knee that has kept him off the court to begin the regular season. His next chance to make his season debut will be Monday against the Nets.
Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Blows up in thumping win
Adams had 13 points (6-10 FG, 1-2 FT), 19 rebounds, four assists, two blocks and two steals across 22 minutes during Friday's 130-99 victory over the Hornets. Adams basically did whatever he wanted against a completely outmatched Hornets team, dominating on both ends of the floor. This was easily his best performance of the season, coming against a team who are likely to afford the same kind of opportunities to opposing teams all season. This is obviously a stellar line but moving forward, Adams still presents as more of a streamer for those in need of boards and blocks.
Who is Matt Ryan, the DoorDash driver turned Lakers sharpshooter?
The Los Angeles Lakers were staring a 1-6 start in the face Wednesday as they trailed the New Orleans Pelicans 111-108 with just 1.3 seconds remaining on the clock. Whom did they turn to when they needed a miracle? Surely it was four-time MVP LeBron James, right? Nope. Okay... how about eight-time All-Star Anthony Davis? Guess again. In the hour (or rather, second) of greatest need, the Lakers gave the ball to a former delivery driver named Matt Ryan, who swished a 3-pointer to send the game to overtime. The Lakers eventually won.
Bruins' David Krejci: Good to go Saturday
Krejci (upper body) will be back in the lineup Saturday against Toronto, ESPN's Kristen Shilton reports. Krejci missed three games after he was injured Oct. 27 against Detroit. He is expected to replace Jakub Lauko in the lineup. Krejci has two goals and six assists in eight games this season.
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Probable Friday
Antetokounmpo is listed as probable Friday due to left knee soreness. Antetokounmpo's appearance on the injury report is likely cautionary, as the two-time MVP has dealt with minor knee issues over the last year or so. Because of this, it can be assumed that he will likely take the floor Friday night against the Timberwolves. Antetokounmpo has averaged 33.6 points, 12.7 rebounds and 5.0 assists in 33.4 minutes of action across seven games this season.
If Lakers' plan is to sign Kyrie Irving next summer, they better start thinking about a new one
Much of the Los Angeles Lakers' hang-up to trade Russell Westbrook centers on a reluctance to part with their 2027 and/or 2029 first-round draft pick(s), which is understandable. Those picks are pretty much the only assets the Lakers have as a bridge to the post-LeBron era, which could be right around the corner. If they deal those picks, signaling a willingness to punt on the future, the short-term return has to be worth the sacrifice. They have to become immediate contenders.
Eagles' Quez Watkins: Catches two passes
Watkins caught both of his targets for 25 yards in Thursday's win over the Texans. Watkins remains the Eagles' clear third wide receiver, as his 35 offensive snaps easily beat fourth wideout Zach Pascal's 20. Filling that role for an undefeated team hasn't led to much fantasy value, however, as he's averaging just a single catch per game and has reached the end zone just once all year.
