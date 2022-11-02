ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Chelsea and Bill Clinton Share Throwback Photos for 'Mom, Grandmother and Role Model' Hillary's 75th Birthday

Hillary Clinton's milestone birthday was publicly celebrated by family members Wednesday Chelsea Clinton and former President Bill Clinton sent sweet messages to Hillary Clinton on the former first lady and secretary of state's 75th birthday Wednesday, posting throwback photos in honor of the milestone occasion. "Wishing the happiest of birthdays to my mom, @HillaryClinton!" Chelsea, 42, wrote on Twitter, alongside a photo of her and her mom wearing red hats and festive outfits while visiting a clown school in Paris for their TV show. "Couldn't ask for a better mom,...
Popculture

Aaron Carter's Fiancee Melanie Martin Speaks out After Singer's Death at 34

Melanie Martin, Aaron Carter's fiancee, released a statement following his tragic death at 34. Initial reports indicate that Carter was found dead in his bathtub on Saturday morning, Nov. 5 without foul play suspected. In addition to singing "Aaron's Party (Come Get It)" and "I Want Candy," he also appeared on Lizzie McGuire and The House of Carters and competed on Dancing With the Stars. In 2018, he released his fifth and final album, LOVE. In a statement to the Associated Press, Martin asked for privacy and said, "We are still in the process of accepting this unfortunate reality. Your thoughts and prayers are greatly appreciated."
OK! Magazine

Awkward! Today's Hoda Kotb Bluntly Corrects Jenna Bush Hager's Word Blunder In Uncomfortable TV Moment

Talk about an awkward moment! The Today Show hosts caused quite a scene on the Friday, October 14, episode, with Hoda Kotb awkwardly correcting Jenna Bush Hager's word blunder.The television personalities were discussing comedian Iliza Shlesinger's new book and Netflix special on the morning show, as Kotb started off the conversation: "Iliza Shlesinger has had us laughing since she was crowned the last comic standing back in 2008."Bush Hager then chimed in: "Clearly that was just the beginning for Iliza as she is now out with her second book, All Things Aside."SAVANNAH GUTHRIE DECLARES HER LOVE FOR 'TODAY' COLLEAGUE HODA...
OK! Magazine

Reese Witherspoon 'Doesn't Want To Be Drawn Into' Ex-Husband Ryan Phillippe's 'Messy' Life: Source

Relations between former flames and longtime co-parents Reese Witherspoon and ex-husband Ryan Phillippe have reportedly further cooled. The Legally Blonde lead is allegedly giving her ex the cold shoulder now that their two shared children, Ava, 23, and Deacon, 19, have seemingly left the nest. "Reese and Ryan maintained a civil relationship when they were making decisions about their children — but that's gone now," an insider close with the couple told Radar earlier this week. Part of this breakdown, per the source, seemingly stems from Witherspoon looking to avoid Phillippe’s legal woes and personal drama. In 2019, the I...
People

Joanna Gaines Says She's 'Trying Not to Cry' as Daughter Turns 16, Shows Off Birthday Decorations

Joanna and Chip Gaines are parents to sons Crew, 4, Duke, 14, and Drake, 18, and daughters Emmie Kay, 12, and Ella, 16 Joanna Gaines can't believe how fast her kids are growing up. The Fixer Upper star, 44, shared a video on Instagram Wednesday showing the decorations she put up at home in honor of her daughter Ella's 16th birthday. Joanna, who shares daughter Ella with husband Chip Gaines, hung colorful balloons throughout the family's living and dining area and put up a "sweet sixteen" banner above the...
Page Six

Marlo Thomas ‘so sorry’ for body-shaming Sherri Shepherd: ‘Learned my lesson’

Marlo Thomas issued a mea culpa after upsetting many people by body-shaming Sherri Shepherd on the TV host’s own talk show. “I am so sorry about that,” the award-winning actress, 84, said on “Good Day New York” Thursday. “I mean, I love her, and I thought I was giving a compliment. I said, ‘Wow, you’ve really lost weight!’ but I realized you’re not supposed to do that.” Thomas also noted that she has “learned [her] lesson” and will “never do it again.” “I’m never going to tell you how good you look. Never,” the “That Girl” alum jokingly told Fox 5 anchor Rosanna Scotto...
Daily Mail

'My husband takes pics of us when we sleep': Alec Baldwin's wife Hilaria shares snap with new baby Ilaria - as actor waits to see if he'll face charges over Rust shooting

Hilaria Baldwin shared a snap of herself co-sleeping with baby daughter Ilaria on Friday taken by husband Alec - as the actor waits to see if he will face charges in the death of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. The yoga instructor, 38, lauded her 64-year-old husband for snapping the candid...
Closer Weekly

Jimmy Carter’s Kids Mean the World to Him! See the Former President’s Rare Family Photos

From 1977 to 1981 Jimmy Carter’s family was thrust into the spotlight as he served as president. He and his wife, Rosalynn Carter, raised their youngest child, daughter Amy Carter, in the White House as their three eldest children started families of their own. Since the Carter Administration, the family has only been photographed together a handful of times during rare public outings.
TODAY.com

Julia Roberts taught Dylan Dreyer a lesson about parenting she’ll never forget

When Dylan Dreyer is struggling with mom guilt, she reminds herself of some advice Julia Roberts recently shared with TODAY viewers. “Julia Roberts was on the show talking to Hoda (Kotb) about how sometimes you’re gonna have a bad mom day, but you can just make up for it the next day and have a better mom day,” Dylan told TODAY Parents.
wonderwall.com

Kelly Ripa thanks Kathie Lee Gifford for criticizing her Regis Philbin comments in new memoir, plus more news

Kelly Ripa responds to Kathie Lee Gifford's criticism of chapter on Regis Philbin. Kelly Ripa says she doesn't "have time" for critics of her new memoir who haven't read the book — including Kathie Lee Gifford. In an interview with Amanda Hirsch for her "Not Skinny But Not Fat" podcast released Tuesday (Oct. 18), Kelly was asked about Kathie Lee's negative response to the chapter in "Live Wire" on Kelly's difficult experience working with Regis Philbin on "Live!" Speaking to Fox 5 NY last week, Kathie Lee, who co-hosted the show with Regis from 1985 until 2000, said she was very sorry to see the headlines," about him "'cause what's the point?'" She added, "I don't get it" and said she's "not going to read the book." On Amanda's podcast, Kelly said she hadn't seen Kathie Lee's interview, then shared her take on deciding to write about working with Regis. "I tend to not go into deep dives about things I can't comment on because I haven't seen them," she said, according to ET. "And then, I write this entire chapter [in my book that] is about correcting the record in real time. Do you do it? Should one do it? Theoretically, should a person correct the record in real time or should they not even comment on it?" Kelly continued: "If you're at home hidden behind a computer screen not having read a book, launching criticism, I don't have time for you. I don't listen to that." She said readers seem to have gleaned her messages about "universal truths that we all experience" from "Live Wire." "And, so, I am not going to entertain criticism from people who didn't read the book," she concluded before adding that if anything, Kathie Lee only helped her sell more copies. "It is really hard to sell a book …," Kelly explained. "Suddenly all of these headlines pop up … so my ultimate comment is, 'Thank you.'"

