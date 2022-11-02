Read full article on original website
purewow.com
Kelly Ripa Says Husband Mark Consuelos Tried (& Failed) to Help Her Mom Meditate: ‘It Was Funny to Watch’
On a recent episode of Gabby Bernstein’s Dear Gabby podcast, Kelly Ripa shared that her husband, Mark Consuelos, tried to teach her mother Esther how to meditate (for the first time ever) and it was certainly an experience. The Live with Kelly and Ryan co-host said her hubby uses...
Ina Garten Was ‘Shocked’ by Husband Jeffrey’s Harsh Advice Early in Their Marriage But It Guided Her to Become the Barefoot Contessa
Ina Garten said it was her husband Jeffrey who encouraged her to pursue a new path when her White House job became unfulfilling.
Chelsea and Bill Clinton Share Throwback Photos for 'Mom, Grandmother and Role Model' Hillary's 75th Birthday
Hillary Clinton's milestone birthday was publicly celebrated by family members Wednesday Chelsea Clinton and former President Bill Clinton sent sweet messages to Hillary Clinton on the former first lady and secretary of state's 75th birthday Wednesday, posting throwback photos in honor of the milestone occasion. "Wishing the happiest of birthdays to my mom, @HillaryClinton!" Chelsea, 42, wrote on Twitter, alongside a photo of her and her mom wearing red hats and festive outfits while visiting a clown school in Paris for their TV show. "Couldn't ask for a better mom,...
Popculture
Aaron Carter's Fiancee Melanie Martin Speaks out After Singer's Death at 34
Melanie Martin, Aaron Carter's fiancee, released a statement following his tragic death at 34. Initial reports indicate that Carter was found dead in his bathtub on Saturday morning, Nov. 5 without foul play suspected. In addition to singing "Aaron's Party (Come Get It)" and "I Want Candy," he also appeared on Lizzie McGuire and The House of Carters and competed on Dancing With the Stars. In 2018, he released his fifth and final album, LOVE. In a statement to the Associated Press, Martin asked for privacy and said, "We are still in the process of accepting this unfortunate reality. Your thoughts and prayers are greatly appreciated."
What Happened to Craig Melvin? The Real Reason Why the Host Was Missing From ‘Today’
Longtime viewers of Today have gotten used to seeing Craig Melvin in action during the show’s third hour since 2018. However, fans grew concerned after the broadcaster was missing from the program for a few days with no explanation. Keep scrolling to find out what really happened to Craig.
Awkward! Today's Hoda Kotb Bluntly Corrects Jenna Bush Hager's Word Blunder In Uncomfortable TV Moment
Talk about an awkward moment! The Today Show hosts caused quite a scene on the Friday, October 14, episode, with Hoda Kotb awkwardly correcting Jenna Bush Hager's word blunder.The television personalities were discussing comedian Iliza Shlesinger's new book and Netflix special on the morning show, as Kotb started off the conversation: "Iliza Shlesinger has had us laughing since she was crowned the last comic standing back in 2008."Bush Hager then chimed in: "Clearly that was just the beginning for Iliza as she is now out with her second book, All Things Aside."SAVANNAH GUTHRIE DECLARES HER LOVE FOR 'TODAY' COLLEAGUE HODA...
Jana Kramer felt like a 'f-----g idiot' realizing husband was still cheating after writing book on forgiveness
Jana Kramer said this week said she felt she looked like a "f-----g idiot" after finding out her then-husband Mike Caussin was still lying and cheating on her after the then-couple had just become New York Times best-selling authors of the book "The Good Fight: Wanting to Leave, Choosing to Stay, and the Powerful Practice for Loving Faithfully."
Reese Witherspoon 'Doesn't Want To Be Drawn Into' Ex-Husband Ryan Phillippe's 'Messy' Life: Source
Relations between former flames and longtime co-parents Reese Witherspoon and ex-husband Ryan Phillippe have reportedly further cooled. The Legally Blonde lead is allegedly giving her ex the cold shoulder now that their two shared children, Ava, 23, and Deacon, 19, have seemingly left the nest. "Reese and Ryan maintained a civil relationship when they were making decisions about their children — but that's gone now," an insider close with the couple told Radar earlier this week. Part of this breakdown, per the source, seemingly stems from Witherspoon looking to avoid Phillippe’s legal woes and personal drama. In 2019, the I...
Joanna Gaines Says She's 'Trying Not to Cry' as Daughter Turns 16, Shows Off Birthday Decorations
Joanna and Chip Gaines are parents to sons Crew, 4, Duke, 14, and Drake, 18, and daughters Emmie Kay, 12, and Ella, 16 Joanna Gaines can't believe how fast her kids are growing up. The Fixer Upper star, 44, shared a video on Instagram Wednesday showing the decorations she put up at home in honor of her daughter Ella's 16th birthday. Joanna, who shares daughter Ella with husband Chip Gaines, hung colorful balloons throughout the family's living and dining area and put up a "sweet sixteen" banner above the...
Marlo Thomas ‘so sorry’ for body-shaming Sherri Shepherd: ‘Learned my lesson’
Marlo Thomas issued a mea culpa after upsetting many people by body-shaming Sherri Shepherd on the TV host’s own talk show. “I am so sorry about that,” the award-winning actress, 84, said on “Good Day New York” Thursday. “I mean, I love her, and I thought I was giving a compliment. I said, ‘Wow, you’ve really lost weight!’ but I realized you’re not supposed to do that.” Thomas also noted that she has “learned [her] lesson” and will “never do it again.” “I’m never going to tell you how good you look. Never,” the “That Girl” alum jokingly told Fox 5 anchor Rosanna Scotto...
'My husband takes pics of us when we sleep': Alec Baldwin's wife Hilaria shares snap with new baby Ilaria - as actor waits to see if he'll face charges over Rust shooting
Hilaria Baldwin shared a snap of herself co-sleeping with baby daughter Ilaria on Friday taken by husband Alec - as the actor waits to see if he will face charges in the death of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. The yoga instructor, 38, lauded her 64-year-old husband for snapping the candid...
Popculture
Travis Barker and His Daughter Alabama 'Devastated' After Loss of Beloved Family Pet
Travis Barker and his family are mourning the loss of a beloved pet. The Blink-182 drummer shared the heartbreaking news Wednesday that the family French bulldog Blue has died. Barker, along with his daughter Alabama Luella Barker and ex-wife Shanna Moakler, celebrated Blue's life with separate tribute posts to the beloved canine.
Meghan Markle Says 17-Month-Old Lilibet Has Started Walking: "I'm in the Thick of It"
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's youngest child is on the move. In the Nov. 1 episode of her podcast, "Archetypes," Markle revealed that 17-month-old Lilibet has taken her first steps and started walking. "I'm in the thick of it — toddling," the mom of two said of the princess's latest milestone.
An Inside Look at Tiffany Trump’s Bachelorette Party and Extravagant Gift Bags
Courtesy of Tiffany Trump Going all out. Tiffany Trump held her bachelorette party last month in Key West, Florida — and party stylist Amanda Orso made sure that the bride-to-be and her guests were well taken care of. Orso — also known as “the swag queen” — put together the luxurious gift bags for the […]
Craig Melvin’s Net Worth Is Jaw-Dropping! See How Much Money the ‘Today’ Anchor Makes
Broadcaster Craig Melvin’s journey to Today was full of hard work and numerous triumphs along the way! The TV personality is now one of the most popular anchors on daytime television with a staggering net worth. Keep scrolling to see how much money he makes. What Is Craig Melvin’s...
Jimmy Carter’s Kids Mean the World to Him! See the Former President’s Rare Family Photos
From 1977 to 1981 Jimmy Carter’s family was thrust into the spotlight as he served as president. He and his wife, Rosalynn Carter, raised their youngest child, daughter Amy Carter, in the White House as their three eldest children started families of their own. Since the Carter Administration, the family has only been photographed together a handful of times during rare public outings.
Today’s Hoda Kotb apologizes as she goes off script with guest as Savannah Guthrie asks if there was a ‘memo’
TODAY show’s Hoda Kotb has apologized to her co-hosts after going a little off script during Friday’s broadcast. The 58-year-old’s actions have caused Savannah Guthrie to wonder if there was a “memo” about it all. During Friday’s show, hosts Hoda, Savannah, and Craig Melvin all...
TODAY.com
Julia Roberts taught Dylan Dreyer a lesson about parenting she’ll never forget
When Dylan Dreyer is struggling with mom guilt, she reminds herself of some advice Julia Roberts recently shared with TODAY viewers. “Julia Roberts was on the show talking to Hoda (Kotb) about how sometimes you’re gonna have a bad mom day, but you can just make up for it the next day and have a better mom day,” Dylan told TODAY Parents.
Royal Expert Slams Prince Harry’s Memoir Title: ‘He Might as Well Have Called It Victim’
A royal expert takes aim at Prince Harry's memoir title 'Spare,' pointing to the victimhood narrative that's played out with Harry and Meghan Markle.
wonderwall.com
Kelly Ripa thanks Kathie Lee Gifford for criticizing her Regis Philbin comments in new memoir, plus more news
Kelly Ripa responds to Kathie Lee Gifford's criticism of chapter on Regis Philbin. Kelly Ripa says she doesn't "have time" for critics of her new memoir who haven't read the book — including Kathie Lee Gifford. In an interview with Amanda Hirsch for her "Not Skinny But Not Fat" podcast released Tuesday (Oct. 18), Kelly was asked about Kathie Lee's negative response to the chapter in "Live Wire" on Kelly's difficult experience working with Regis Philbin on "Live!" Speaking to Fox 5 NY last week, Kathie Lee, who co-hosted the show with Regis from 1985 until 2000, said she was very sorry to see the headlines," about him "'cause what's the point?'" She added, "I don't get it" and said she's "not going to read the book." On Amanda's podcast, Kelly said she hadn't seen Kathie Lee's interview, then shared her take on deciding to write about working with Regis. "I tend to not go into deep dives about things I can't comment on because I haven't seen them," she said, according to ET. "And then, I write this entire chapter [in my book that] is about correcting the record in real time. Do you do it? Should one do it? Theoretically, should a person correct the record in real time or should they not even comment on it?" Kelly continued: "If you're at home hidden behind a computer screen not having read a book, launching criticism, I don't have time for you. I don't listen to that." She said readers seem to have gleaned her messages about "universal truths that we all experience" from "Live Wire." "And, so, I am not going to entertain criticism from people who didn't read the book," she concluded before adding that if anything, Kathie Lee only helped her sell more copies. "It is really hard to sell a book …," Kelly explained. "Suddenly all of these headlines pop up … so my ultimate comment is, 'Thank you.'"
