Kelly Ripa responds to Kathie Lee Gifford's criticism of chapter on Regis Philbin. Kelly Ripa says she doesn't "have time" for critics of her new memoir who haven't read the book — including Kathie Lee Gifford. In an interview with Amanda Hirsch for her "Not Skinny But Not Fat" podcast released Tuesday (Oct. 18), Kelly was asked about Kathie Lee's negative response to the chapter in "Live Wire" on Kelly's difficult experience working with Regis Philbin on "Live!" Speaking to Fox 5 NY last week, Kathie Lee, who co-hosted the show with Regis from 1985 until 2000, said she was very sorry to see the headlines," about him "'cause what's the point?'" She added, "I don't get it" and said she's "not going to read the book." On Amanda's podcast, Kelly said she hadn't seen Kathie Lee's interview, then shared her take on deciding to write about working with Regis. "I tend to not go into deep dives about things I can't comment on because I haven't seen them," she said, according to ET. "And then, I write this entire chapter [in my book that] is about correcting the record in real time. Do you do it? Should one do it? Theoretically, should a person correct the record in real time or should they not even comment on it?" Kelly continued: "If you're at home hidden behind a computer screen not having read a book, launching criticism, I don't have time for you. I don't listen to that." She said readers seem to have gleaned her messages about "universal truths that we all experience" from "Live Wire." "And, so, I am not going to entertain criticism from people who didn't read the book," she concluded before adding that if anything, Kathie Lee only helped her sell more copies. "It is really hard to sell a book …," Kelly explained. "Suddenly all of these headlines pop up … so my ultimate comment is, 'Thank you.'"

18 DAYS AGO