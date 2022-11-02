ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pioneer, TN

Comments / 0

Related
1450wlaf.com

William Jay Jackson, age 37 years of Rocky Top

William Jay Jackson, age 37 years of Rocky Top, passed away suddenly Tuesday, November 1, 2022. He loved football and his family. He is preceded in death by grandmother Willene Phillips, grandfather Jonah Phillips, grandmother Maggie Seiber, grandfather Damon Seiber. He is survived by his mother and father Kathy and...
ROCKY TOP, TN
1450wlaf.com

Jenny Ann Daniel, age 63, of Duff

Age 63 of Duff, Tennessee passed away Friday November 04, 2022, at the Tri State Health & Rehabilitation Center in Harrogate, Tennessee. She was born March 05, 1959, in Jellico, Tennessee. Jenny was preceded in death by:. Mother: Joann (Smith) Coffey. Father: Mac Arthur Coffey, Sr. She is survived by:
DUFF, TN
1450wlaf.com

Roy (Blue) Ellison, age 77, of Speedwell

Roy (Blue) Ellison, age 77, of Speedwell passed away Thursday, November 3, 2022. Preceded in death by wife: Gladys (Boobie) Ellison, parents: Robert and Sally Lowe Ellison, brother: Leonard Ellison. Survived by:. Sons: Tim and wife Shannon Ellison, Jamie and wife Rhonda Ellison, like a son Bradley Davis. Grandchildren: Haven...
SPEEDWELL, TN
1450wlaf.com

Bruce Carson Ayers, age 63, of Jellico

Bruce Carson Ayers, age 63, of Jellico passed away Thursday, November 3, 2022, at Baptist Health Hospital in Corbin Kentucky. Bruce was born in Jellico TN on June 25, 1959. Preceded in death by parents: Elbert and Joie Ayers, sisters: Brenda Sue Marlow, Joan Ayers, brother: Tommie Ayers. He accepted Christ as his Savior in July.
JELLICO, TN
1450wlaf.com

Mason Shanks is the Gray Insurance Group’s Cougar of Week

JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – In the WLAF – Gray Insurance Group “Cougar of the Week” survey, Mason Shanks came away with the most votes from the Campbell game with Oak Ridge. On the ballot with Shanks were teammates Caleb Muncy andJamal Wright. (WLAF NEWS PUBLISHED –...
OAK RIDGE, TN
1450wlaf.com

Christopher “Rick” Richard Goins of Jacksboro

Christopher “Rick” Richard Goins of Jacksboro, formerly of Ross OH, passed away peacefully Saturday October 29 2022 in LaFollette TN surrounded by family. He was 57.He was preceded in death by his father & mother, Von and Betty Goins. Also preceded in death by his infant grandson Haze Levi Goins, and longtime friend David Napier.Rick was a veteran of the Army in the Armored division and took great pride in that. Rick was of Baptist faith and had a testimony of Gods goodness & mercy. He always had a story to tell that would guarantee a laugh. He was always willing to lend a hand to a friend or family member. He will be greatly missed.
JACKSBORO, TN
1450wlaf.com

Switchboard was leading edge of voice communication for Campbell County

LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Voice communication has come a long way in a relatively short amount of time, and on today’s Throwback Thursday, we turn the clock back to the 1950s. Featured is this special group of women known as the La Follette switch board operators, and the group was on the leading edge of voice communication for La Follette and Campbell County.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
1450wlaf.com

Vic’s Creekside Market is WLAF’s business of the week

LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Vic’s Creekside Market is WLAF’s business of the week. Located at 1023 Stinking Creek Road, Vic’s Creekside Market is a locally owned and run restaurant serving daily specials as well as traditional burgers, fries and much more. Come for the home-made daily specials and stick around for the dessert.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
1450wlaf.com

Etta Mechelle Dolin, age 48 of Caryville

Etta Mechelle Dolin, age 48 of Caryville, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at her home. She was born on August 16, 1974. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, and sister that enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She also enjoyed taking care of her cats.
CARYVILLE, TN
1450wlaf.com

Lloyd Carr, age 62, formerly of Jellico

Age 62 of Winchester, Ohio passed away Wednesday November 02, 2022, at Mercy Health-Clermont Hospital in Batavia, Ohio. He was born May 26, 1960, in Jellico, Tennessee. Father: Virgil Eugene Carr, Sr. Brother: Virgil Eugene Carr, Jr. He is survived by:. Mother: Doris (Sellers) Carr. Brother: Floyd Carr. Survivors list...
WINCHESTER, OH
1450wlaf.com

Last bed build of the year for SHP is Saturday at Woodson Mall

LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Sleep in Heavenly Peace, a local organization that builds beds for children who do not have a bed, holds its last bed build day of the fading warm weather season on Saturday at the parking lot of Woodson Mall at the Food City Center, the Jacksboro side. Tomorrow morning’s weather is expected to partly sunny with temperatures in the 60s.
LAFOLLETTE, TN
1450wlaf.com

After October exodus, Jacksboro Police Department is fully staffed

JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – In October, there was an exodus of Jacksboro Police officers including the chief. The Town of Jacksboro Police Department is now fully staffed. Thursday night the Jacksboro Board of Mayor and Aldermen hired three additional officers to complete the force. The board voted to hire...
JACKSBORO, TN
1450wlaf.com

Enrollment in health insurance for BOE employees is now open

JACKSBORO, TN (SPECIAL TO WLAF) – The Campbell County Board of Education classified employee health insurance information session that was originally scheduled for November 9, 2022 and November 10, 2022 has been cancelled by the Tennessee Department of Education. They have rescheduled the information session for today, November 3,...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
1450wlaf.com

County property tax two-percent discount deadline is today

JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – Property tax notices for Campbell County were mailed out late, beginning Oct. 24, and due to that late nature of the mailout from the printing company, it has shortened the window of time for property owners to receive the two-percent discount for paying early. “That’s really put everybody in a time pinch. However, our staff is accommodating our folks here in Campbell County,” said Trustee Monty Bullock. Today, Thursday, Nov. 3, marks the last day to pay to receive a two-percent discount.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy