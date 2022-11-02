Christopher “Rick” Richard Goins of Jacksboro, formerly of Ross OH, passed away peacefully Saturday October 29 2022 in LaFollette TN surrounded by family. He was 57.He was preceded in death by his father & mother, Von and Betty Goins. Also preceded in death by his infant grandson Haze Levi Goins, and longtime friend David Napier.Rick was a veteran of the Army in the Armored division and took great pride in that. Rick was of Baptist faith and had a testimony of Gods goodness & mercy. He always had a story to tell that would guarantee a laugh. He was always willing to lend a hand to a friend or family member. He will be greatly missed.

JACKSBORO, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO