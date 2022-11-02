ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Ozark Sports Zone

Clay and Keisker lead Kickapoo past Ozark in district championship game

All those recess games and backyard competitions have paid off for Landon Keisker and Corbin Clay. Kickapoo’s dynamic duo came through at crunch time Saturday afternoon, helping the Chiefs win their second straight district championship. Keisker had the assists on both of Clay’s goals, including the game-winner in the...
OZARK, MO
Ozark Sports Zone

2022-23 Winter Preview: Bolivar Girls Basketball

With no seniors on its roster, the Liberators posted a 5-17 record, falling to Webb City in the opening round of the Class 5 District 6 tournament. Kaylin Gibbs departed the program as a graduating junior. “Last season was very much a rebuilding season for us,” head coach Ben Glasgow...
BOLIVAR, MO
Ozark Sports Zone

Strafford volleyball claims third place trophy with sweep

Strafford volleyball finished its season with a win by sweeping East Buchanan 3-0 (25-15, 25-19, 26-24) in the Class 2 third place game on Saturday. The Indians were led offensively by Sophia Venosdel with 11 kills. Halle Forester added in eight kills. Abby Chadwell did a little bit of everything...
STRAFFORD, MO
Ozark Sports Zone

Football Bears comeback falls short at South Dakota

VERMILLION, S.D. – A late rally by Missouri State came up just short here Saturday as the Bears fell 20-13 against home-standing South Dakota in Missouri Valley Football Conference play. The Bears entered the final period down 20-3 and found themselves with the ball and down seven in the...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Ozark Sports Zone

Miller comes back from two sets down to advance to Class 1 state title match

Miller volleyball has carried a big target on its back all season as the defending Class 1 state champion. The Lady Cardinals rose the challenge of being a defending champion all year long, so it should come as no surprise that when their backs were against the wall in the Class 1 state semifinals that they responded as champions do.
MILLER, MO

