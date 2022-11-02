Read full article on original website
Parents give feedback on proposed changes for overcrowding at Wichita Southeast High School
Wichita Southeast High School is over capacity, and the district is looking at moving students to a different school and possibly changing boundary lines.
Wichita school superintendent announces retirement
Wichita school superintendent Dr. Alicia Thompson has announced that she will retire at the end of the current school year. She made the announcement in a letter sent to parents on Thursday:. Good afternoon WPS parents and caregivers,. It is with great pride in all your students and our district...
Wichita, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Homeowner hoping more is done with cost after sidewalk repair in south Wichita
For many Wichita sidewalks some may not be in the best shape, and for one Wichita south neighborhood, multiple blocks of sidewalks have been repaired, but neighbors are still not happy.
Sedgwick County suspends burn ban
Because of rain from showers and storms across south central Kansas, Sedgwick County Fire District 1 has suspended the burn ban that was put into effect in October. The ban included the unincorporated areas of the county, along with the cities of Goddard, Haysville, Bel Aire, Kechi, Park City, Bentley, Viola and Maize. The ban was suspended for those communities as well as other cities that participated, including Mulvane, Valley Center, Cheney, Clearwater, and Mt. Hope.
Expanding Kellogg from E. Wichita into Andover
WPD, Bike Walk Wichita handing out free bike lights
The WPD’s Broadway Corridor Team and Bike Walk Wichita are working to hound out free lights for cyclists. Lights are being handed out on Friday, November 4, at Broadway and Orme, from 7 to 8 pm. More lights will be given out on Friday, November 11, at the Walgreens at Broadway and Murdock, also from 7 to 8 pm.
Hemp grain and fiber processing facility opening in Augusta
In its 5th year, the annual recycled art competition challenges students from St. John High School to turn recycled material into wearable outfits. Factfinder 12 investigates the cold case of a 20-year-old woman who was reported missing and then was found dead in a field three months later. Halloween drive-by...
Wichita Mayor under 24/7 police protection
Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple is now under around the clock security after he told law enforcement that he has received threats.
The first stop on the Taste of Wichita: The Artichoke Sandwich Bar
Junior League of Wichita’s Taste of Wichita is officially underway and for our first stop, we swung by The Artichoke Sandwich Bar. From November 4 to 13, diners can experience different restaurants around Wichita with meals at a set price of $15 or $30. I needed to get some lunch and decided to stop by the old, trusty Artichoke.
Veterans Day events across Kansas
Events are taking place across Kansas from now through Nov. 17 to honor Veterans Day.
New chicken ordinance on agenda for planning board
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The new members of the Hutchinson Planning Commission will be introduced at the board's meeting on Tuesday. Elaine Carter and Megan Rucker were approved by the City Council to take seats on the board. The board will also discuss a draft ordinance to change city policy...
DUI checkpoint to be held Saturday night in Sedgwick County
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office, in conjunction with the Derby Police Department, will conduct a sobriety checkpoint on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, between the hours of 10 p.m. and 2:30 a.m. in Sedgwick County. The checkpoint is designed to identify intoxicated drivers. Motorists suspected of intoxication will be given on-site sobriety […]
Celebration of Life Service scheduled for officer Daniel Gumm
A Celebration of Life Service has been scheduled for Officer Daniel Gumm, who lost his battle against cancer Wednesday night.
Southbound I-135 to close Saturday in north Wichita
Drivers heading south on Interstate 135 on Saturday will have to take a detour north of Wichita.
First Look at The Dive; a beach-themed bar in the Douglas Design District
A new beach-themed bar called The Dive has opened in the Douglas Design District at 1207 E. Douglas. The Dive has a cocktail menu, light blue decor with beach vibes throughout. I stopped by real quick to check it out during their soft opening week. ===========. 1207 East Douglas Avenue,...
SWAT responds to domestic violence call in NE Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police were able to resolve a situation in the northeast part of town peacefully on Friday. Officers were dispatched to the area of 14th and Hillside around 5:30 a.m. for the report of a domestic violence situation involving a firearm. Two women reported a man threatened them with a gun.
Mayor on reason for police at his home: ‘I won’t be intimidated’
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple confirmed that the Wichita Police Department has provided security at his home. He was not specific about why, but he and the police chief indicated it is because of threats. KSN News asked the mayor about the security at his home during a Thursday morning news conference […]
Only a few days left to vote early
UPDATE: The Sedgwick County Election Office reported around 41,000 ballots that were cast early in person as of Friday, with almost 20,000 mail ballots returned. That represents a turnout so far of 18 percent for the November 8th general election. The typical turnout for a mid-term election has been 52 to 55 percent.
UPDATE: Large power outage knocks My 93-1 off air
UPDATE (8 a.m.): Power to the My 93-1 transmitter was restored around 7:59 Friday morning. PLEVNA, Kan. — Early Friday morning storms caused a power outage for more than 3,000 customers in Reno County and more than 2000 in the Hutchinson area at its peak, according to the Evergy outage map.
