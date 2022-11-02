ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

classiccountry1070.com

Wichita school superintendent announces retirement

Wichita school superintendent Dr. Alicia Thompson has announced that she will retire at the end of the current school year. She made the announcement in a letter sent to parents on Thursday:. Good afternoon WPS parents and caregivers,. It is with great pride in all your students and our district...
WICHITA, KS
High School Football PRO

Wichita, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice

WICHITA, KS
classiccountry1070.com

Sedgwick County suspends burn ban

Because of rain from showers and storms across south central Kansas, Sedgwick County Fire District 1 has suspended the burn ban that was put into effect in October. The ban included the unincorporated areas of the county, along with the cities of Goddard, Haysville, Bel Aire, Kechi, Park City, Bentley, Viola and Maize. The ban was suspended for those communities as well as other cities that participated, including Mulvane, Valley Center, Cheney, Clearwater, and Mt. Hope.
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
classiccountry1070.com

WPD, Bike Walk Wichita handing out free bike lights

The WPD’s Broadway Corridor Team and Bike Walk Wichita are working to hound out free lights for cyclists. Lights are being handed out on Friday, November 4, at Broadway and Orme, from 7 to 8 pm. More lights will be given out on Friday, November 11, at the Walgreens at Broadway and Murdock, also from 7 to 8 pm.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Hemp grain and fiber processing facility opening in Augusta

In its 5th year, the annual recycled art competition challenges students from St. John High School to turn recycled material into wearable outfits. Factfinder 12 investigates the cold case of a 20-year-old woman who was reported missing and then was found dead in a field three months later. Halloween drive-by...
AUGUSTA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

The first stop on the Taste of Wichita: The Artichoke Sandwich Bar

Junior League of Wichita’s Taste of Wichita is officially underway and for our first stop, we swung by The Artichoke Sandwich Bar. From November 4 to 13, diners can experience different restaurants around Wichita with meals at a set price of $15 or $30. I needed to get some lunch and decided to stop by the old, trusty Artichoke.
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

New chicken ordinance on agenda for planning board

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The new members of the Hutchinson Planning Commission will be introduced at the board's meeting on Tuesday. Elaine Carter and Megan Rucker were approved by the City Council to take seats on the board. The board will also discuss a draft ordinance to change city policy...
HUTCHINSON, KS
KSN News

DUI checkpoint to be held Saturday night in Sedgwick County

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office, in conjunction with the Derby Police Department, will conduct a sobriety checkpoint on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, between the hours of 10 p.m. and 2:30 a.m. in Sedgwick County. The checkpoint is designed to identify intoxicated drivers. Motorists suspected of intoxication will be given on-site sobriety […]
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

SWAT responds to domestic violence call in NE Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police were able to resolve a situation in the northeast part of town peacefully on Friday. Officers were dispatched to the area of 14th and Hillside around 5:30 a.m. for the report of a domestic violence situation involving a firearm. Two women reported a man threatened them with a gun.
WICHITA, KS
classiccountry1070.com

Only a few days left to vote early

UPDATE: The Sedgwick County Election Office reported around 41,000 ballots that were cast early in person as of Friday, with almost 20,000 mail ballots returned. That represents a turnout so far of 18 percent for the November 8th general election. The typical turnout for a mid-term election has been 52 to 55 percent.
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

UPDATE: Large power outage knocks My 93-1 off air

UPDATE (8 a.m.): Power to the My 93-1 transmitter was restored around 7:59 Friday morning. PLEVNA, Kan. — Early Friday morning storms caused a power outage for more than 3,000 customers in Reno County and more than 2000 in the Hutchinson area at its peak, according to the Evergy outage map.
RENO COUNTY, KS

