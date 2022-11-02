Because of rain from showers and storms across south central Kansas, Sedgwick County Fire District 1 has suspended the burn ban that was put into effect in October. The ban included the unincorporated areas of the county, along with the cities of Goddard, Haysville, Bel Aire, Kechi, Park City, Bentley, Viola and Maize. The ban was suspended for those communities as well as other cities that participated, including Mulvane, Valley Center, Cheney, Clearwater, and Mt. Hope.

SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO