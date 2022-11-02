ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Metro News

Tough challenge awaits depleted backfield against stingy Cyclones

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A tough task awaits West Virginia when the Mountaineers seek to establish a respectable run game at 3:30 p.m. Saturday against Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium. West Virginia’s depleted backfield will be without leading rusher CJ Donaldson, who underwent surgery Monday for a lower leg...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

Setting the scene from Ames as WVU visits Iowa State

AMES, Iowa — Joe Brocato files an initial pregame report from Jack Trice Stadium as West Virginia (3-5, 1-4 Big 12) visits Iowa State (3-5, 0-5). MetroNews Gameday radio pregame coverage runs until 9:30 p.m.
AMES, IA
Metro News

WVU picks up commitment from 4-star receiver Traylon Ray

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — WVU has secured a verbal commitment from Traylon Ray, a 4-star recruit from North Florida Christian High School in Tallahassee, Fla. Ray selected West Virginia over finalists Mississippi State and Tennessee. The 6-foot-3 receiver also plays basketball and baseball at North Florida Christian. Ray visited Morgantown on September 19 and received a scholarship offer on February 28.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

WVSSAC H.S. Volleyball regional matchups

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — WVSSAC sectional volleyball tournament play concluded around West Virginia Thursday evening. The top two teams in each section have advanced to regional competitions on Saturday, November 5. The regional runner-up and champion both advance to the state quarterfinals. The state tournament will be played at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center on November 9-10. Class AAA.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

MetroNews unofficial H.S. football playoff projections

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — MetroNews unofficial high school football playoff projections are listed below. The WVSSAC will release official pairings Saturday. First round schedules will be set on Sunday. Class AAA (*Projections based on Martinsburg winning at Bishop Ireton, Va. Saturday) No. 16 Hedgesville (5-5) at No. 1 Parkersburg South...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

WVU issues statement after second shooting near downtown campus

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Police are now investigating two shootings during the past two weekends in downtown Morgantown. The first occurred last weekend during an altercation in front The Bank nightclub. Police said several shots were fired. A man was hit in the stomach and is expected to recover. The...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

Morgantown considers sidewalk program

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — American Rescue Plan funds would be used in a sidewalk improvement program for Morgantown. Morgantown Staff Engineer Drew Gatlin has recommended a $2.5 million investment in the first year and $1 million each year after. “There are four major activities I think you should do in...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

Ohio County principal earns national Milken Educator Award

WHEELING W.Va. — Madison Elementary School Principal Andrea Trio was recognized Thursday as one of the top educators in the country with the $25,000 Milken Educator Award from the Milken Family Foundation. The award is known as the “Oscars of Teaching” and is an unrestricted cash award for Trio.
OHIO COUNTY, WV

