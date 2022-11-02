Read full article on original website
Metro News
West Virginia offense struggles mightily as Mountaineers fall at Iowa State, 31-14
AMES, Iowa — For much of the 2022 season, West Virginia’s defense has struggled. In large part, that caused the Mountaineers to bring a 3-5 record into Saturday’s matchup with Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium. Lately, however, the Mountaineers’ offense has struggled to generate much of...
Metro News
‘By any means necessary’: With both teams in need of a win, West Virginia takes on Iowa State
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia’s 3:30 p.m. Saturday matchup at Iowa State may well come down to which team’s struggling unit can perform at a higher level — the Mountaineers’ defense or Cyclones’ offense. The contest, which will air on Big 12 Now on...
Metro News
Tough challenge awaits depleted backfield against stingy Cyclones
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A tough task awaits West Virginia when the Mountaineers seek to establish a respectable run game at 3:30 p.m. Saturday against Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium. West Virginia’s depleted backfield will be without leading rusher CJ Donaldson, who underwent surgery Monday for a lower leg...
Metro News
Setting the scene from Ames as WVU visits Iowa State
AMES, Iowa — Joe Brocato files an initial pregame report from Jack Trice Stadium as West Virginia (3-5, 1-4 Big 12) visits Iowa State (3-5, 0-5). MetroNews Gameday radio pregame coverage runs until 9:30 p.m.
Metro News
On a roster filled with veteran transfers, freshman Josiah Harris stakes his claim for playing time
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Nine newcomers will take the court at the Coliseum this winter for the WVU men’s basketball team. Included in that group are just two freshmen. Canton, Ohio native Josiah Harris is joined by Teays Valley Christian graduate Josiah Davis. Harris says there’s a distinctive way that the two freshmen are called out in practice.
Metro News
Woods’ play allows Mountaineers to bring more pressure, utilize man coverage
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Something has to give at 3:30 p.m. Saturday when West Virginia tries to slow Iowa State in a game between two teams that have combined for a 1-9 mark in Big 12 Conference play to this point. The Mountaineers, whose defensive struggles have been well-documented, are...
Metro News
WVU picks up commitment from 4-star receiver Traylon Ray
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — WVU has secured a verbal commitment from Traylon Ray, a 4-star recruit from North Florida Christian High School in Tallahassee, Fla. Ray selected West Virginia over finalists Mississippi State and Tennessee. The 6-foot-3 receiver also plays basketball and baseball at North Florida Christian. Ray visited Morgantown on September 19 and received a scholarship offer on February 28.
Metro News
WVSSAC H.S. Volleyball regional matchups
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — WVSSAC sectional volleyball tournament play concluded around West Virginia Thursday evening. The top two teams in each section have advanced to regional competitions on Saturday, November 5. The regional runner-up and champion both advance to the state quarterfinals. The state tournament will be played at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center on November 9-10. Class AAA.
Metro News
MetroNews unofficial H.S. football playoff projections
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — MetroNews unofficial high school football playoff projections are listed below. The WVSSAC will release official pairings Saturday. First round schedules will be set on Sunday. Class AAA (*Projections based on Martinsburg winning at Bishop Ireton, Va. Saturday) No. 16 Hedgesville (5-5) at No. 1 Parkersburg South...
Metro News
Three Guys Before The Game – WVU Football vs Iowa State Preview (Episode 414)
Two teams badly in need of a victory meet Saturday afternoon in Ames, Iowa. The outcome, between West Virginia (3-5, 1-4) and Iowa State (3-5, 0-5), will likely determine how the two teams play out the final month of the season. Both the Mountaineers and Cyclones have come close in...
Metro News
Tucker County-South Harrison game highlights Class A slate in Week 11
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Greg Carey and Joe Brocato set the stage for the final week of the high school football season in Class A.
Metro News
WVU issues statement after second shooting near downtown campus
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Police are now investigating two shootings during the past two weekends in downtown Morgantown. The first occurred last weekend during an altercation in front The Bank nightclub. Police said several shots were fired. A man was hit in the stomach and is expected to recover. The...
Metro News
Morgantown considers sidewalk program
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — American Rescue Plan funds would be used in a sidewalk improvement program for Morgantown. Morgantown Staff Engineer Drew Gatlin has recommended a $2.5 million investment in the first year and $1 million each year after. “There are four major activities I think you should do in...
Metro News
Ohio County principal earns national Milken Educator Award
WHEELING W.Va. — Madison Elementary School Principal Andrea Trio was recognized Thursday as one of the top educators in the country with the $25,000 Milken Educator Award from the Milken Family Foundation. The award is known as the “Oscars of Teaching” and is an unrestricted cash award for Trio.
Metro News
Monongalia County detectives report human remains found near Boy Scout Camp Road
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Detectives from the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department said human remains outside of Morgantown Friday afternoon. The remains were found along Grafton Road in the area of Boy Scout Camp Road at around 4:15 p.m. The remains were sent to the state Medical Examiner’s Office which...
