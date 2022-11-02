ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford, MA

The Bedford Citizen

Letter to the Editor: Protect Our Green Space

The reality about green space is once it’s gone, we’ve lost it forever. In Bedford, we must stay vigilant to protect what remains. We voted down a paved, widened, and plowed Reformatory Branch Trail in March and must do it again at town meeting on November 14/15. As...
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Superintendent’s Update ~ November 4

Superintendent Conrad’s weekly message for November 4, 2022, focuses on a Daylights Savings Time; Special Education Director’s Update; Marching Band; Shawsheen Tech Open House; Election Day; MSPA Bake Sale on Election Day; Veteran’s Day; “Murder on the Orient Express” performance; Workshop on 504 Plans; Special Town Meeting; Prom Dress Pop-up; COVID-19; Test kits for Holidays; Message from Health Department; and Impact Aid Forms.
BEDFORD, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

A Southborough couple says they were silenced by town officials, and the ACLU agrees

BOSTON — The state Supreme Judicial Court heard opening arguments Wednesday in the appeal of a Southborough couple's lawsuit against the town Board of Selectmen over a 2018 incident during a town meeting. Two major advocacy groups have filed amicus curiae briefs in support of the couple's case. Worcester Superior Court Judge Shannon Frison ruled in favor of the town last year. ...
SOUTHBOROUGH, MA
miltontimes.com

Fontbonne convent eyed for Public Schools' use

The School Building Committee is taking a look at the convent building at Fontbonne Academy that recently came on the market for $8.5 million as a possible way to help ease the overcrowding of the Milton Public Schools. Members of the Building Committee said on Oct. 24 that the possible...
MILTON, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Security a Focus of 40 Middlesex Turnpike Office Building Site Plan

The Planning Board approved a site plan for modifications to a building at 40 Middlesex Turnpike last week with an emphasis on security. That’s because the three-story, 72,000-square-foot office building will house two undisclosed federal government agencies under a 15-year lease. FD Stonewater recently purchased the property from Aware, Inc.
The Bedford Citizen

Letter to the Editor: New Fire Station Planning Needs to Consider a Substation

The need for a fire substation east of the Route 3 corridor has been on the table for years. When I was a Selectman decades ago, we hired the former State Fire Marshall, Robert Ulm, as the new Chief. He was extremely knowledgeable regarding fire safety. Development on Middlesex Turnpike was underway then, and Chief Ulm was clear that Bedford would need a substation in that corridor. It was not a question of “If,” but of “When”.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Planning Board Approves Site Plan for 180 Hartwell Road

The Bedford Planning Board unanimously approved a site plan for a proposed laboratory/research and development building at Werfen, the 350,000-square-foot complex at 180 Hartwell Rd. last Tuesday. The plan entails construction of a 118,692-square-foot, two-story building and demolition of a warehouse at the rear of the property that for many...
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Letter to the Editor: Voters Asked to Make Value Judgement

The Minuteman Extension article at the upcoming Special Town Meeting asks Bedford voters to make a value judgment on who belongs where. As a former railroad right-of-way, the Reformatory Branch Trail is one of the few stretches of land in town suitable to be made into an accessible, multi-use path. It is also the only viable route to create a year-round pedestrian/bike connection between Depot Park and West Bedford. The people of Bedford have been working for almost two decades to make this vision a reality.
The Bedford Citizen

Celebrating the Life and Work of Judge Robert Barton

Stephen Barton recalled one of his first trials as a defense attorney. He spotted his father, Superior Court Judge Robert A. Barton, in the rear of the courtroom. As he interrogated a witness, a court clerk handed him a note. He paused to read it: “Your mother’s birthday is Tuesday. Be sure to get her a card.”
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Letter to the Editor: Preserve the Reformatory Branch Trail

For those of us who live in the neighborhoods surrounding the Reformatory Branch Trail, the November Town Meeting vote is not about changes to a recreational space. Paving this Trail will have a permanent and negative impact on the environment in which we live. We write this letter in the hope that it will help voters understand how paving the Trail will impact those of us who live nearby.
BEDFORD, MA
MassLive.com

Maura Healey vows to pursue permanent tax relief on day one as Mass. governor

As the Massachusetts Legislature shipped its compromise economic development bill to Gov. Charlie Baker’s desk Thursday afternoon without permanent tax cuts, Attorney General Maura Healey, the Democratic nominee for governor, gleefully filled a cannoli in the kitchen of Mike’s Pastry in Boston’s North End and cheered on her lieutenant governor running mate Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll for her more artful technique.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston Globe

Here are the TV political ads driving Boston.com readers crazy

"Here I thought I knew how the government worked, but apparently, the U.S. government is run totally by the N.H. rep, N.H. senator, Nancy Pelosi and then Joe Biden." So in case you thought there was a sizable portion of the local electorate just waiting for the right political ad to come along before making up their mind about this year’s election … Yeah, that’s not happening.
BOSTON, MA
