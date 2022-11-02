Read full article on original website
Hardin-Simmons University and Abilene ISD StatementHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Boston Children's Hospital To Host a Blood Donation Event At Malden Police HQAbdul GhaniMalden, MA
Tufts medical study finds common ground in gun regulationThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Football dominates in impressive showing versus HamiltonThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Steve Lacy finds his groove at RoadrunnerThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Board of Appeals Continues Deliberations on South Road Apartment Plan
The Bedford Zoning Board of Appeals has continued deliberations until Dec. 8 on the proposed 20-apartment development at 330 South Rd. near the intersection at Summer Street, more than three months after the initial hearing. Last week, the board held its third continued session on the local initiative project, which,...
Letter to the Editor: Protect Our Green Space
The reality about green space is once it’s gone, we’ve lost it forever. In Bedford, we must stay vigilant to protect what remains. We voted down a paved, widened, and plowed Reformatory Branch Trail in March and must do it again at town meeting on November 14/15. As...
Superintendent’s Update ~ November 4
Superintendent Conrad’s weekly message for November 4, 2022, focuses on a Daylights Savings Time; Special Education Director’s Update; Marching Band; Shawsheen Tech Open House; Election Day; MSPA Bake Sale on Election Day; Veteran’s Day; “Murder on the Orient Express” performance; Workshop on 504 Plans; Special Town Meeting; Prom Dress Pop-up; COVID-19; Test kits for Holidays; Message from Health Department; and Impact Aid Forms.
A Southborough couple says they were silenced by town officials, and the ACLU agrees
BOSTON — The state Supreme Judicial Court heard opening arguments Wednesday in the appeal of a Southborough couple's lawsuit against the town Board of Selectmen over a 2018 incident during a town meeting. Two major advocacy groups have filed amicus curiae briefs in support of the couple's case. Worcester Superior Court Judge Shannon Frison ruled in favor of the town last year. ...
miltontimes.com
Fontbonne convent eyed for Public Schools' use
The School Building Committee is taking a look at the convent building at Fontbonne Academy that recently came on the market for $8.5 million as a possible way to help ease the overcrowding of the Milton Public Schools. Members of the Building Committee said on Oct. 24 that the possible...
Security a Focus of 40 Middlesex Turnpike Office Building Site Plan
The Planning Board approved a site plan for modifications to a building at 40 Middlesex Turnpike last week with an emphasis on security. That’s because the three-story, 72,000-square-foot office building will house two undisclosed federal government agencies under a 15-year lease. FD Stonewater recently purchased the property from Aware, Inc.
Letter to the Editor: New Fire Station Planning Needs to Consider a Substation
The need for a fire substation east of the Route 3 corridor has been on the table for years. When I was a Selectman decades ago, we hired the former State Fire Marshall, Robert Ulm, as the new Chief. He was extremely knowledgeable regarding fire safety. Development on Middlesex Turnpike was underway then, and Chief Ulm was clear that Bedford would need a substation in that corridor. It was not a question of “If,” but of “When”.
Planning Board Approves Site Plan for 180 Hartwell Road
The Bedford Planning Board unanimously approved a site plan for a proposed laboratory/research and development building at Werfen, the 350,000-square-foot complex at 180 Hartwell Rd. last Tuesday. The plan entails construction of a 118,692-square-foot, two-story building and demolition of a warehouse at the rear of the property that for many...
Town Leaders Share Career Insights with BHS Students
Two key leaders in Town Hall spoke to Bedford High School students last week about how government was the right personal career choice and how its impact can be felt by every citizen. Bedford Town Manager Sarah Stanton and Director of Public Works David Manugian paid a visit to BHS...
Letter to the Editor: Concerns with Select Board’s Siting Process for New Fire Station
The purposes for the two fire station petition articles are briefly as follows:. The first would revoke any uncontracted expenditure for design work on a new fire station at 139 The Great Road (“139 TGR”) while other sites are reviewed. The second would establish a Citizen Study Committee...
Letter to the Editor: Voters Asked to Make Value Judgement
The Minuteman Extension article at the upcoming Special Town Meeting asks Bedford voters to make a value judgment on who belongs where. As a former railroad right-of-way, the Reformatory Branch Trail is one of the few stretches of land in town suitable to be made into an accessible, multi-use path. It is also the only viable route to create a year-round pedestrian/bike connection between Depot Park and West Bedford. The people of Bedford have been working for almost two decades to make this vision a reality.
Celebrating the Life and Work of Judge Robert Barton
Stephen Barton recalled one of his first trials as a defense attorney. He spotted his father, Superior Court Judge Robert A. Barton, in the rear of the courtroom. As he interrogated a witness, a court clerk handed him a note. He paused to read it: “Your mother’s birthday is Tuesday. Be sure to get her a card.”
thelocalne.ws
Rowley nursing home owner fined $175,000 and agrees to no longer own or operate assisted living facility
Attorney General Maura Healey has announced a settlement agreement with a Rowley nursing home and its owner to resolve allegations that they failed to implement appropriate infection control procedures at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in spring 2020. “This wholesale failure to implement infection control and prevention allegedly resulted...
Letter to the Editor: Preserve the Reformatory Branch Trail
For those of us who live in the neighborhoods surrounding the Reformatory Branch Trail, the November Town Meeting vote is not about changes to a recreational space. Paving this Trail will have a permanent and negative impact on the environment in which we live. We write this letter in the hope that it will help voters understand how paving the Trail will impact those of us who live nearby.
Moderator’s Message for Special Town Meeting, November 2022 (Part 1)
On Nov. 14, 2022, we will gather for a Special Town meeting in the Bedford High School gymnasium. This will be the first time Bedford has held a Town Meeting in this location. We are meeting there to make it possible for all attendees to be in the same room together as we consider the Town’s business.
Letter to the Editor: Reformatory Trail Issues Can be Fixed Without Paving, Widening
Issues on the dirt trail can be addressed without destroying a natural environment sought by diverse users– walkers, runners, bicyclists, those with assistive devices –as a healthy refuge from a busy, noisy world, or forcing an unprecedented hostile takeover of our neighbors’ private sanctuaries – their yards.
hollistontownnews.com
Select Board declares dog ‘dangerous’ and votes for euthanasia Hearing was scheduled after an incident on Hargrave Avenue
At a dangerous dog hearing on Oct. 11, as part of the Holliston Select Board meeting, Ashland and Holliston Animal Control Officer Donna Walsh recalled an incident near regarding a dog bite in late September. The incident took place near the intersection of Hargrave Ave and Kathryn Lane. “On Thursday,...
Maura Healey vows to pursue permanent tax relief on day one as Mass. governor
As the Massachusetts Legislature shipped its compromise economic development bill to Gov. Charlie Baker’s desk Thursday afternoon without permanent tax cuts, Attorney General Maura Healey, the Democratic nominee for governor, gleefully filled a cannoli in the kitchen of Mike’s Pastry in Boston’s North End and cheered on her lieutenant governor running mate Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll for her more artful technique.
Boston Globe
Here are the TV political ads driving Boston.com readers crazy
"Here I thought I knew how the government worked, but apparently, the U.S. government is run totally by the N.H. rep, N.H. senator, Nancy Pelosi and then Joe Biden." So in case you thought there was a sizable portion of the local electorate just waiting for the right political ad to come along before making up their mind about this year’s election … Yeah, that’s not happening.
