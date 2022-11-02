Read full article on original website
montanasports.com
Rapid reaction: No. 16 Montana 57, Cal Poly 0
MISSOULA — No. 16 Montana needed a win in the worst way, and the Grizzlies didn’t waver on a snowy Saturday night. UM put an emphatic halt to its three-game losing streak with a 57-0 victory over Cal Poly at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Quarterback Lucas Johnson returned to the lineup and guided a Griz offense that put up a whopping 695 total yards.
montanasports.com
No. 16 Montana hosts last-place Cal Poly in search of rebound victory
MISSOULA — It's a must-win situation going forward for the Montana Grizzlies as this point in the season. After dropping three straight games to fall to 5-3 overall, and 2-3 in Big Sky Conference play, the No. 16 Griz are in a tough spot with three remaining games, but head coach Bobby Hauck remains confident in his group down the stretch.
montanasports.com
Montana soccer season ends in overtime loss to Idaho at Big Sky tournament
GREELEY, Colo. — An Idaho goal with just seconds remaining in the first overtime period was the only scoring as the No. 2 Vandals defeated No. 6 Montana 1-0 in the semifinals of the Big Sky Conference Championship on Friday at Jackson Stadium in Greeley, Colo. Margo Schoesler took...
montanasports.com
Western AA volleyball: Helena emerges as division champion, stays undefeated
MISSOULA — Saturday, Helena High faced Missoula Hellgate in the Western AA divisional championship. The beginning of the first set was a back-and-forth battle between the Bengals and the Knights. Midway through the set something clicked for the Bengals and they went on to dominate the first 25-15. The...
montanasports.com
Class B playoffs: Defending champion Florence goes on road, takes down Huntley Project
WORDEN — Quarterback Patrick Duchien accounted for four touchdowns Saturday and defending state champion Florence marched back into the semifinals with a 28-6 road win at previously undefeated Huntley Project. Duchien threw a first-quarter touchdown to Zach Dixon, then ran one in himself early in the second quarter. Duchien...
montanasports.com
'I'll never be down': Justin Ford reveling in final days with Montana Grizzlies
MISSOULA — What Justin Ford did last year for the Montana Grizzlies likely won't be duplicated for a long time, if ever. The senior cornerback picked off nine passes in 2021 for the Griz, good enough to lead all of NCAA Division I football. It was the first time since 1972 that a UM player had at least nine interceptions in a season.
discoveringmontana.com
12 Hot Springs Near Missoula, MT
Montana is iconic for its outstanding and diverse natural landscape. Here, you’ll find soaring alpine mountains, grassy valleys, dramatic Badlands, and even hot springs. There are several hot springs to visit across the state, many of them within driving distance of Missoula. For those interested in a lavish resort-style getaway, there is an array of luxurious hot springs where you can kick back and indulge.
montanasports.com
Polson Pirates Tia Mercer brings her skill on the soccer field over to kicking for football
POLSON — The Polson Pirates football team finished the regular season undefeated and Tia Mercer fulfilled the pivotal role of kicker in her senior year. "It’s been really fun," said first year kicker Tia Mercer. "It’s a totally different dynamic than anything that I’ve ever experienced. It’s just a big sense of family and everything, and it’s a lot more intense."
montanasports.com
Warm up the bus: Superior hitting the road for 700-plus mile trip to Culbertson
SUPERIOR — In Round 1 of the high school football playoffs, three teams topped the 500-mile one-way road trip mark. In Round 2, only one team hits that threshold. The Superior Bobcats (9-1) handled their business with a 52-6 home win over Forsyth in the first round. And now the bracket dictates that they must travel to Culbertson (8-1) for a date with the Cowboys.
montanasports.com
Class of seniors, program turnaround has St. Ignatius football poised for 8-Man playoff push
ST. IGNATIUS — Over the last four years, the St. Ignatius high school football team has seen incremental success within their program, and a big reason behind that is this senior class, as these players have found a way to sustain success as the Bulldogs are undefeated so far this year and look to make a deep push in this year's 8-Man playoffs.
Vancouver, November 04 High School 🏐 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏐 games in Vancouver. The Columbia River High School volleyball team will have a game with Fort Vancouver High School on November 03, 2022, 19:00:00.
Are Montanans Willing To Drive Hours For This Popular Food Item?
Soon, one of the most popular and sought-after food franchises will open multiple locations here in Montana. Billings and Missoula and folks can expect long lines when Chick-fil-A opens their doors and drive-thru to serve the folks of those cities. The Georgia-based company has become insanely popular over the last several years, and when you ask folks what would you like to see come to your town?
Chick-fil-A announces opening date in Missoula
Chick-fil-A has announced its Missoula restaurant located at 2800 North Reserve Street will officially open on Nov. 10.
Montana TV Political Reporter Arrested on Burglary Charge
Initial Post w/ Update and Charging Documents Below. A Montana TV news reporter was arrested on a felony burglary charge according to publicly posted information on the Missoula County Detention Facility website. Ashley Nerbovig is the senior political reporter covering state politics and the state capitol in Helena for the...
montanakaimin.com
UM students charged in bank robbery, Montana test scores decline, city delays decision on homeless camp
Detectives have arrested two University of Montana students in connection to a September bank robbery in Butte. John Robert Austin, 18, and Logan Nadasi, 19, were arrested by UM Police officers on Oct. 25. Both had posted bail by Oct. 31. A third suspect, Caleb Bernhardt, was arrested in Kalispell on Oct. 26.
Fairfield Sun Times
Missoula aging services giving out 'life changing' tablets with more on the way
MISSOULA, Mont. - With a growing elderly population in Montana, Missoula Aging Services is showing everyone how they're connecting older community members with technology that can be essential to their lives. Through the lifelong connections program, Missoula Aging Services has distributed over 70 tablets, one of them to 74-year-old Corkey...
thereflector.com
Vancouver man receives eight and a half years in crash that killed Ridgefield resident
A Vancouver man has received more than eight years in prison after pleading guilty to charges of vehicular homicide and assault from a December fatal accident on an Interstate 5 offramp. On Oct. 17, Derek Cunningham, 34, pleaded guilty in Clark County Superior Court and was sentenced to 102 months...
Flash flood watch, advisories issued for Vancouver, neighboring counties
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has issued a flash flood watch for areas of Southwest Washington, including the greater Vancouver area, the Cascades and their foothills.
High-wind advisory for entire Willamette Valley; heavy rain, snow on the way
Gusty, 20 to 40-mph winds are forecast to rip through the Willamette Valley and greater Portland-Vancouver area Friday.
Government Technology
3 Montana School Districts to Buy Electric Buses
(TNS) — Bigfork School District is one of three Montana school districts to receive federal funding to purchase an electric bus. The district received $395,000 from the Environmental Protection Agency's Clean School Bus Program to purchase the bus. Clinton and Fairfield school districts also received funding through the federal...
