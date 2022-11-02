ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

montanasports.com

Rapid reaction: No. 16 Montana 57, Cal Poly 0

MISSOULA — No. 16 Montana needed a win in the worst way, and the Grizzlies didn’t waver on a snowy Saturday night. UM put an emphatic halt to its three-game losing streak with a 57-0 victory over Cal Poly at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Quarterback Lucas Johnson returned to the lineup and guided a Griz offense that put up a whopping 695 total yards.
BOZEMAN, MT
montanasports.com

No. 16 Montana hosts last-place Cal Poly in search of rebound victory

MISSOULA — It's a must-win situation going forward for the Montana Grizzlies as this point in the season. After dropping three straight games to fall to 5-3 overall, and 2-3 in Big Sky Conference play, the No. 16 Griz are in a tough spot with three remaining games, but head coach Bobby Hauck remains confident in his group down the stretch.
MISSOULA, MT
montanasports.com

Western AA volleyball: Helena emerges as division champion, stays undefeated

MISSOULA — Saturday, Helena High faced Missoula Hellgate in the Western AA divisional championship. The beginning of the first set was a back-and-forth battle between the Bengals and the Knights. Midway through the set something clicked for the Bengals and they went on to dominate the first 25-15. The...
HELENA, MT
montanasports.com

'I'll never be down': Justin Ford reveling in final days with Montana Grizzlies

MISSOULA — What Justin Ford did last year for the Montana Grizzlies likely won't be duplicated for a long time, if ever. The senior cornerback picked off nine passes in 2021 for the Griz, good enough to lead all of NCAA Division I football. It was the first time since 1972 that a UM player had at least nine interceptions in a season.
MISSOULA, MT
discoveringmontana.com

12 Hot Springs Near Missoula, MT

Montana is iconic for its outstanding and diverse natural landscape. Here, you’ll find soaring alpine mountains, grassy valleys, dramatic Badlands, and even hot springs. There are several hot springs to visit across the state, many of them within driving distance of Missoula. For those interested in a lavish resort-style getaway, there is an array of luxurious hot springs where you can kick back and indulge.
MISSOULA, MT
montanasports.com

Polson Pirates Tia Mercer brings her skill on the soccer field over to kicking for football

POLSON — The Polson Pirates football team finished the regular season undefeated and Tia Mercer fulfilled the pivotal role of kicker in her senior year. "It’s been really fun," said first year kicker Tia Mercer. "It’s a totally different dynamic than anything that I’ve ever experienced. It’s just a big sense of family and everything, and it’s a lot more intense."
POLSON, MT
montanasports.com

Warm up the bus: Superior hitting the road for 700-plus mile trip to Culbertson

SUPERIOR — In Round 1 of the high school football playoffs, three teams topped the 500-mile one-way road trip mark. In Round 2, only one team hits that threshold. The Superior Bobcats (9-1) handled their business with a 52-6 home win over Forsyth in the first round. And now the bracket dictates that they must travel to Culbertson (8-1) for a date with the Cowboys.
SUPERIOR, MT
AM 1450 KMMS

Are Montanans Willing To Drive Hours For This Popular Food Item?

Soon, one of the most popular and sought-after food franchises will open multiple locations here in Montana. Billings and Missoula and folks can expect long lines when Chick-fil-A opens their doors and drive-thru to serve the folks of those cities. The Georgia-based company has become insanely popular over the last several years, and when you ask folks what would you like to see come to your town?
BILLINGS, MT
Montana Talks

Montana TV Political Reporter Arrested on Burglary Charge

Initial Post w/ Update and Charging Documents Below. A Montana TV news reporter was arrested on a felony burglary charge according to publicly posted information on the Missoula County Detention Facility website. Ashley Nerbovig is the senior political reporter covering state politics and the state capitol in Helena for the...
MONTANA STATE
Fairfield Sun Times

Missoula aging services giving out 'life changing' tablets with more on the way

MISSOULA, Mont. - With a growing elderly population in Montana, Missoula Aging Services is showing everyone how they're connecting older community members with technology that can be essential to their lives. Through the lifelong connections program, Missoula Aging Services has distributed over 70 tablets, one of them to 74-year-old Corkey...
MISSOULA, MT
Government Technology

3 Montana School Districts to Buy Electric Buses

(TNS) — Bigfork School District is one of three Montana school districts to receive federal funding to purchase an electric bus. The district received $395,000 from the Environmental Protection Agency's Clean School Bus Program to purchase the bus. Clinton and Fairfield school districts also received funding through the federal...
BIGFORK, MT

