Asheville Housing Authority and Mountain Housing Opportunities awarded funding for affordable housing

Nothing can hold back the giving spirit of the holidays here in Western North Carolina, particularly when it comes to ensuring that thousands of would-be empty plates will be filled with food. At a time when more people than ever are deeply burdened, Ingles Markets is again launching the annual Ingles Giving Tree, a benefit for MANNA FoodBank and neighbors across WNC struggling with hunger. Right now, MANNA and their partner network of nonprofit organizations are serving more than 120,000 people each month with emergency food support.

ASHEVILLE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO