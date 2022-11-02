Asheville Housing Authority and Mountain Housing Opportunities awarded funding for affordable housing

Read full article on original website
Council Slow to Fund Housing Urgency
Asheville – With two referenda on Buncombe County ballots and early voting in full swing, here’s some food for thought. Voters are being asked if they support the county going $30 million into debt to buy up and conserve farmland and construct greenways, and going $40 million into debt in order to construct affordable housing.
ashevillenc.gov
Asheville Parks & Recreation hosts Flapjacks & Feedback to share Walton Street Park updates
Southside residents and regular Walton Street Park visitors are invited to a free pancake breakfast to share thoughts on design preferences for the park’s facelift. Asheville Parks & Recreation (APR) team members will be on hand with surveys and information during Flapjacks & Feedback on Saturday, November 12, from 10:30 a.m. until noon at Dr. Wesley Grant Sr. Southside Community Center (285 Livingston St.).
WLOS.com
Sleepout event in Hendersonville raises money, awareness of homeless youths
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Tents were set up outside the Historic Henderson County Courthouse in Hendersonville on Friday. About two dozen people will stay there overnight during the 11th annual Sleepout for Homeless Youth Awareness. The event is held by Only Hope WNC, a local nonprofit set up to...
Mountain Xpress
What do gated neighborhoods mean for WNC community?
Real estate agent Byron Greiner recently worked with a client who wanted to sell her house in Asheville’s Thoms Estate and move elsewhere in Western North Carolina. As she considered new homes, one thing was nonnegotiable. “She would not consider living anywhere but a gated community,” says Greiner, a...
Mountain Xpress
Buncombe approves affordable parking program at Coxe garage
Providing safe and affordable parking for lower-income workers was top of mind for the Buncombe County Board of Commissioners as its members unanimously voted Nov. 1 to approve a reduced-price parking program. The initiative will make 150 spaces in the county’s Coxe Avenue garage available to low-income downtown employees at $40 per month — less than half the current $85 monthly rate — by the end of the year.
Mountain Xpress
Asheville Area Arts Council rebrands as ArtsAVL
The Asheville Area Arts Council has officially become ArtsAVL. The new name is a simplification and clarification that reflects the organization’s mission to keep the arts at the heart of our community. This rebranding aligns with the agency’s goals of supporting artists and arts organizations, and making the arts more accessible in Asheville and Buncombe County.
WLOS.com
4 parts of Asheville poised for conversion to urban zones
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The city of Asheville is looking toward the future with an urban development plan designed to transform several areas of the city. The plan, called the Urban Centers Initiative, mixes residential, retail and walking space in an environment that minimizes the need for a car and maximizes the potential for pedestrian and bike traffic.
Mountain Xpress
Western North Carolina Veterans – Job fair
Press release from U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs:. Charles George VA Medical Center in Asheville is pleased to announce we will be having a live Veterans Day Ceremony in front of Bldg. 47 at 11 a.m., Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. Our keynote speaker will be Jeff Miller, Co-Founder of Honor...
themaconcountynews.com
Capital campaign underway to bring free medical clinic to Franklin
More than 50% of uninsured people are below 100% of the Federal Poverty Level (FPL) throughout the six western North Carolina counties, according to statistics gleaned by Vecinos, which has proposed the establishment of a Community Health Hub that provides uninsured, low-income community members a variety of human and health services. The goal is for the Hub to be completed in Franklin, on Hwy 441 at the former Smoky Mountains Systems Building, by spring 2024, and to include, besides a Vecinos free clinic, services for dental, counseling, and more.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Madison Cawthorn speeding charge in Polk County continued to February
COLUMBUS – Rep. Madison Cawthorn’s court case for allegedly driving almost 20 mph over the speed limit has been moved once again. Cawthorn will not have to address the misdemeanor charge until he leaves his office in Congress, with the next session of Polk County traffic court scheduled for February. Cawthorn lost his reelection bid in May, defeated by state Sen. Chuck Edwards in a Republican primary. He will leave office in January.
getnews.info
Hot Spot Now Carrying Burial Beer Throughout Asheville, Canton, Woodfin, and Franklin
We are thrilled to announce that we are expanding our partnership with Burial Beer Company. Every Asheville-Area Hot Spot from the flagship craft beer focused New Leicester Highway and Brevard Road locations in West Asheville to Sweeten Creek Road, Woodfin, and Canton stores now carries Surf Wax IPA year-round as well as rotating sixpacks and four packs of lager, Hazy IPA’s, and other specialty offerings.
biltmorebeacon.com
Haywood County tree chosen for U.S. Capitol; see it at the Ag Center
A tree hailing from the high-elevation spruce-fir forests of Haywood County will soon be en route to Washington, D.C., to adorn the lawn of the U.S. Capitol for Christmas. This year was North Carolina’s turn to send the tree for the Capitol, but the exact location of the tree was kept a secret until Wednesday morning. The tree isn’t chosen from a Christmas tree farm, but instead comes from the wilds of the national forest.
Mountain Xpress
MANNA announces the lighting of 30th Ingles Giving Tree
Nothing can hold back the giving spirit of the holidays here in Western North Carolina, particularly when it comes to ensuring that thousands of would-be empty plates will be filled with food. At a time when more people than ever are deeply burdened, Ingles Markets is again launching the annual Ingles Giving Tree, a benefit for MANNA FoodBank and neighbors across WNC struggling with hunger. Right now, MANNA and their partner network of nonprofit organizations are serving more than 120,000 people each month with emergency food support.
Asheville is the most expensive NC city to live in, new report says
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — A new report from the Asheville Chamber of Commerce found that the city had the highest cost of living when compared to all other North Carolina cities. Average rent prices in Asheville are higher than anywhere in all of North Carolina. According to Apartment List, the median rent in Asheville in October 2022 is $1,690. That's higher than the median rent in Cary, Raleigh, Charlotte and Durham.
North Carolina school district closes Monday due to illnesses
Citing illness and staffing concerns, the schools are experiencing high absenteeism for both students and staff.
This North Carolina Town Has Been Named One of the Most Festive Christmas Towns in the Country
There's no place like home for the holidays–but some places are definitely exceptions. That is certainly true for the towns and cities named on House Beautiful's list of 20 Best Christmas Towns.
wpde.com
Counterfeit snacks, candy laced with THC seized from Asheville-area stores
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — North Carolina Secretary of State Elaine Marshall said her office has swept nearly $224,000 worth of THC-infused gummies and snacks concealed by counterfeited brands off store shelves in North Carolina, including from some businesses in the mountains. “It’s not surprising,” Marshall said. “The criminal mind...
Drugs, ‘ghost gun’ taken from arrested Asheville teen
The teenager was found in West Asheville and is believed to be a person of interest, according to the Asheville Police Department.
Sylva Herald
FOX Carolina
Buncombe County reports first flu death this season
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Officials in Buncombe County said the first flu-related death has occurred in the area for the 2022-23 flu season. Buncombe County Health and Human Services did not provide any details about the patient, but said they were “saddened to lose a community member to the flu.”
