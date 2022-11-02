Read full article on original website
RPD Investigating shooting on Campbell Ave. SE
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke Police report a man is suffering from what they say could be a critical gunshot wound after a shooting incident on Campbell Avenue SE. The Roanoke Police Department (RPD) says the incident happened on Saturday, Nov. 5 at 12:45 a.m. in the 100 block of Campbell Avenue SE. Police say they were working in the area when they heard a shot ring out and noticed a gathering of people leaving a parking lot.
Person in hospital after overnight shooting near downtown Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police have confirmed a person is in a hospital after an overnight shooting in downtown Roanoke. Police say it happened near the 100 block of Campbell Ave. just before 1:00 a.m. Saturday. Police say one person was shot and taken to a hospital and that...
Man arrested, charged in connection with Botetourt County murder
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – The Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office announced that they have arrested and charged a man in connection with an October murder. On Oct. 8, deputies say they responded to the Glen Wilton Park and Ride along Route 220 and found a woman dead lying in a gravel lot with an apparent gunshot wound.
2 hospitalized after one ejected, another trapped in crash on Forbes Mill Road in Bedford
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — Two people were hospitalized with serious injuries following a crash on Forbes Mill Road early Saturday morning. The Bedford Fire Department said at 4:12 a.m., they were dispatched to the 1800 block of Forbes Mill Road for report of a single-vehicle accident with injuries. Prior...
Roanoke man arrested for Botetourt County Oct. 8 murder
(from Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office) – On October 8 Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to the Glen Wilton Park and Ride along Botetourt Road (Route 220) to find a deceased female lying in the gravel lot from an apparent gunshot wound. Detectives discovered that the victim’s car was found abandoned and burned in a secluded area of Bath County.
Man charged with 'brutal murder' of Roanoke woman found shot dead in parking lot
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A murder on October 8 left Elizabeth Hensley dead and her murderer on the loose, according to law enforcement. It was more than two weeks before 47-year-old Matthew Griffin was arrested on October 24. Griffin was charged with second-degree murder on November 4. On...
Highway in Amherst Co. shut down to land helicopter after vehicle crash
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Amherst Fire Department responded to a two-vehicle crash where they say a patient had to be airlifted to a hospital. Firefighters say around 12:40 p.m. on Friday they responded to the scene of a crash with a person trapped inside a vehicle. The two vehicle crash happened at the intersection of North Amherst Highway and Old Stage Road. They say after removing the trapped person, Centra One a helicopter landed to take the person to the hospital for treatment. During this time firefighters shut down North Amherst Highway.
Martinsville Police investigating shooting incident
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — Martinsville Police are investigating a shooting after they say a victim showed up at the Sovah emergency room with a gunshot wound. Police say they responded to the Sovah Emergency Department on Wednesday Nov. 2 at approximately 11:11 p.m. where 30-year-old Jonathan Jeral Brim was being treated for a gunshot wound. […]
30-year-old flown to hospital after shooting in Martinsville
MARTINSVILLE, Va. – A 30-year-old was sent to the hospital following a shooting Wednesday night (Nov.2) in Martinsville, according to the Martinsville Police Department. We’ve been informed that the victim, Jonathan Jeral Brim, was transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital by air ambulance for non-life-threatening injuries. Authorities say...
Tractor-trailer crash cleared on I-81 N in Montgomery Co.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — According to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) a tractor-trailer crash is causing traffic delays on Interstate 81 North in Montgomery County. The crash is at mile marker 120.4 and VDOT reports both the north right lane and shoulder are closed. Drivers should expect...
Danville Utilities warns of door-to-door scam
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville Utilities is warning its customers about a scam involving a person claiming to represent the company. The utility says a person has been going door-to-door falsely claiming to be an energy specialist acting on behalf of Danville Utilities. The person tells the homeowners if their...
LPD investigating malicious gun shot wounding
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) is investigating a wounding that occurred Monday night. According to officials, the wounding occurred in the area of Cabell and Amherst streets on Oct. 31, at 10:37 p.m. They say officers responded to the scene for reports of shots fired and...
Driver hurt in collision with school bus; no one on bus hurt
BOTETOURT CO., Va. (WDBJ) - No injuries were reported from students or the driver of a school bus involved in a crash Thursday afternoon. The crash happened while the bus was at a stop on Route 220 near Ikenberry Orchard in Botetourt County; the bus was hit by another driver whose car ended up lodged under the bus. One person in that vehicle was taken to a trauma center with serious injuries, according to Botetourt Fire & EMS.
Passenger killed in Franklin County crash; driver charged
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A driver has been charged with reckless driving for a crash that killed a passenger Monday. Lilian P. Gonzalez-Canales, 28 of Roanoke, faces the charge for the crash that killed Rudy B. Mairena-Cardona, 31 of Roanoke, who died after being taken to a hospital. Virginia...
Number of reported shootings down 30% in Lynchburg despite violent weekend: LPD
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Folks in the community have been concerned about recent gun violence throughout Central Virginia. Earlier this week, there were three shootings within 48 hours in Lynchburg. ABC13 News reached out to Lynchburg Police for data on the number of shootings this year compared to 2020...
Multi-vehicle crash cleared on I-81 in Roanoke County causing delays
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. According to VDOT, the crash has been cleared. Traffic is delayed due to a multi-vehicle crash on I-81 in Roanoke County, according to VDOT. Authorities said the crash happened at mile marker 138.3 on I-81 south. As of 4:27 p.m., the south right shoulder...
Traffic Alert: Emergency bridge repairs in Roanoke Co. to cause delays
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Frequent drivers of Interstate 81 should watch out for lane closures overnight near Salem. Starting at 6 p.m. on Friday, the right lane of I-81 southbound mile maker 138.4 will be closed for emergency bridge repairs. The closure is expected to be in place overnight.
Multiple crews battle Friday night brush fire in Botetourt Co.
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Botetourt County Department of Fire and EMS says multiple crews came out on Friday night to battle a brush fire. Firefighters say according to the 9-1-1 call a pile of brush that was burning in the Arcadia area spread quickly out of control and into the National Forest. They say the fire was able to be contained quickly with the help of crews from Buchanan, Troutville and Natural Bridge.
VDOT & Virginia State Police explore speed camera enforcement for I-81 work zones
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Transportation and Virginia State Police are turning to technology to reduce the number of crashes on Interstate 81. They’re working on a pilot project that could bring speed camera enforcement to work zones on I-81. The state agencies haven’t formally announced...
Danville mall shooting suspect makes first appearance in court
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WSET) — The suspect in the Danville Mall shooting that left one man dead made his first appearance in court on Wednesday. Danville Police said 18-year-old Christian Isiah Pinckney was arrested on Tuesday morning in North Carolina. He is being held at the Alamance County Jail...
