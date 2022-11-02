Morgan County Sheriff’s Office posts precaution to social media about Halloween candy after man required medical attention

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ)

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office posted a precaution on Facebook about candy that was possibly tampered with after a man needed medical attention at 1 a.m. Wednesday.

The post warned residents to examine candy received from three trunk-or-treat events in Laurie, Stover and Gravois Mills, which occurred Oct. 29, 30 and 31, respectively.

The sheriff's office told ABC17 that a 37-year-old man was the alleged victim. The man's fiancé had allegedly posted about the incident to Facebook.

The sheriff's office said they are looking into the incident, but so far have not reported any evidence that there is candy that was tampered with. The office said the post was "purely precautionary."

The office did not say what symptoms the man had.

