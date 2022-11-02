ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joplin, MO

Jeff Clark
3d ago

If she was in a state of emergency with this pregnancy. Then Missouri allows for an abortion to save the life of the mother. The AG has already stated this.

Claude Knight
3d ago

And when these unwanted pregnancies come to term, I’m sure you pro-life supporters will be the first to deny the mother food stamps, day care, public transportation, health insurance and housing support as government overreach.Plus, it might cost you more taxes. Then when these unwanted children are raised in poverty, in crime infested neighborhoods and with under staffed schools and turn to crime, commit a murder in a liquor store robbery, you’ll want them to receive the death penalty.Don’t tell me you have a moral code, Christian or otherwise, you just want to force your misguided value on every women!Shame on you!!!!

Jennifer Leible
3d ago

Was she actually REFUSED care? Or did she leave to get quicker care somewhere else? I will be interested in seeing what the investigation reveals.I hope that woman is recovering well ❤️

Daily Mail

Woman refused life-saving abortion in Missouri after her water broke 18-weeks into her pregnancy is forced to travel to Illinois for procedure: Feds now launch investigation into hospital

The federal government has launched its first investigation into a hospital after a woman was denied an abortion – despite experiencing a medical emergency. Mylissa Farmer, 41, was 18-weeks pregnant when her water broke, leaving her at risk of life-threatening complications - but the hospital refused to perform an abortion despite her 'baby dying inside her'.
