Wichita, KS

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KAKE TV

Wichita Public Schools superintendent announces retirement

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Superintendent Dr. Alicia Thompson has announced that she will be retiring at the end of the 2022-2023 school year. The announcement was made in a Nov. 3 letter to parents. In the letter, Dr. Thompson said that she will "continue to give 100% to the school district and said it was her deepest honor to serve as superintendent."
WICHITA, KS
wichitaliberty.org

Wichita employment situation, September 2022

For the Wichita metropolitan area in September 2022, the unemployment rate was unchanged, while the labor force and the number of jobs fell slightly from the previous month. Data released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, part of the United States Department of Labor, shows a mostly unchanged employment situation in the Wichita Metropolitan Statistical Area for September 2022.
WICHITA, KS
kfdi.com

WPD, Bike Walk Wichita handing out free bike lights

The WPD’s Broadway Corridor Team and Bike Walk Wichita are working to hound out free lights for cyclists. Lights are being handed out on Friday, November 4, at Broadway and Orme, from 7 to 8 pm. More lights will be given out on Friday, November 11, at the Walgreens at Broadway and Murdock, also from 7 to 8 pm.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Hemp grain and fiber processing facility opening in Augusta

Hemp grain and fiber processing facility opening in Augusta
AUGUSTA, KS
KSN News

DUI checkpoint to be held Saturday night in Sedgwick County

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office, in conjunction with the Derby Police Department, will conduct a sobriety checkpoint on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, between the hours of 10 p.m. and 2:30 a.m. in Sedgwick County. The checkpoint is designed to identify intoxicated drivers. Motorists suspected of intoxication will be given on-site sobriety […]
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

Halloween drive-by shooting in College Hill

Halloween drive-by shooting in College Hill
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

SWAT responds to domestic violence call in NE Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police were able to resolve a situation in the northeast part of town peacefully on Friday. Officers were dispatched to the area of 14th and Hillside around 5:30 a.m. for the report of a domestic violence situation involving a firearm. Two women reported a man threatened them with a gun.
WICHITA, KS
kfdi.com

Only a few days left to vote early

UPDATE: The Sedgwick County Election Office reported around 41,000 ballots that were cast early in person as of Friday, with almost 20,000 mail ballots returned. That represents a turnout so far of 18 percent for the November 8th general election. The typical turnout for a mid-term election has been 52 to 55 percent.
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

UPDATE: Large power outage knocks My 93-1 off air

UPDATE (8 a.m.): Power to the My 93-1 transmitter was restored around 7:59 Friday morning. PLEVNA, Kan. — Early Friday morning storms caused a power outage for more than 3,000 customers in Reno County and more than 2000 in the Hutchinson area at its peak, according to the Evergy outage map.
RENO COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

Submerged vehicle pulled from canal in N. Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Fire Department on Friday afternoon worked to pull a vehicle from the canal south of 13th Street North and Interstate 135, in north Wichita. The fire department was also able to confirm that no one was inside the submerged vehicle and that there were no injuries on the emergency call. The driver and two children were accounted for at the scene. Wichita police indicated a third child was also safe, away from the scene.
WICHITA, KS
classiccountry1070.com

Police say domestic violence incident ends peacefully in northeast Wichita

Wichita police were called to a domestic violence incident early Friday morning, and a SWAT team was called to the area. Officers were sent to a home near 14th and Hillside around 5:30 a.m. with a report of a domestic violence assault with a gun. Two women reported that a man had threatened them. When police arrived, the man went into the home and refused to come out.
WICHITA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

First Look at Gorditas Rodeo

The last two restaurants at 3090 W. 13th St. have been Mexican restaurants, so let’s hope the third time is the charm with the latest opening. Gorditas Rodeo has taken over the former Marina’s Mexican Seafood and Tacos La Catrina space. ===========. 3090 W 13th St., Wichita, KS...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Kechi police lieutenant’s arrest puts Flock technology under scrutiny

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department has revoked access to its “Flock” license plate reading camera system to the entire Kechi Police Department, WPD Interim Chief Troy Livingston confirmed. This comes after a Kechi lieutenant’s arrest for illegally using the system to stalk his estranged wife....
WICHITA, KS

