KAKE TV
Wichita Public Schools superintendent announces retirement
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Superintendent Dr. Alicia Thompson has announced that she will be retiring at the end of the 2022-2023 school year. The announcement was made in a Nov. 3 letter to parents. In the letter, Dr. Thompson said that she will "continue to give 100% to the school district and said it was her deepest honor to serve as superintendent."
wichitaliberty.org
Wichita employment situation, September 2022
For the Wichita metropolitan area in September 2022, the unemployment rate was unchanged, while the labor force and the number of jobs fell slightly from the previous month. Data released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, part of the United States Department of Labor, shows a mostly unchanged employment situation in the Wichita Metropolitan Statistical Area for September 2022.
kmuw.org
‘The best thing they could do’: ShowerUp Wichita provides a unique resource for unhoused people
Driving south on Topeka Street, Mike McFerren is tugging an eye-catching trailer behind a blue-and-white pickup truck — one that elicits calls from people on the street. “That’s what I need, that shower right there,” one woman calls to him from the street. “I need that shower!”
Wichita police to distribute bicycle lights on Broadway
The Wichita Police Department's Broadway Corridor Team announced they are teaming with Bike Walk Wichita to distribute free bicycle lights.
kfdi.com
WPD, Bike Walk Wichita handing out free bike lights
The WPD’s Broadway Corridor Team and Bike Walk Wichita are working to hound out free lights for cyclists. Lights are being handed out on Friday, November 4, at Broadway and Orme, from 7 to 8 pm. More lights will be given out on Friday, November 11, at the Walgreens at Broadway and Murdock, also from 7 to 8 pm.
KWCH.com
Hemp grain and fiber processing facility opening in Augusta
In its 5th year, the annual recycled art competition challenges students from St. John High School to turn recycled material into wearable outfits. Factfinder 12 investigates the cold case of a 20-year-old woman who was reported missing and then was found dead in a field three months later. Halloween drive-by...
DUI checkpoint to be held Saturday night in Sedgwick County
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office, in conjunction with the Derby Police Department, will conduct a sobriety checkpoint on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, between the hours of 10 p.m. and 2:30 a.m. in Sedgwick County. The checkpoint is designed to identify intoxicated drivers. Motorists suspected of intoxication will be given on-site sobriety […]
Southbound I-135 to close Saturday in north Wichita
Drivers heading south on Interstate 135 on Saturday will have to take a detour north of Wichita.
KWCH.com
Halloween drive-by shooting in College Hill
Senior Services of Wichita said its Roving Pantry Program needs to raise $50,000 by Dec. 15 to sustain services through 2023. Nov. 1 is the day that Kansas counties must begin offering advanced in-person voting. Lily Wu looks into the election process and how your vote gets counted. Impact of...
What to do in Wichita this weekend: Have a laugh, see a parade, get in the holiday spirit
The holiday season has officially started in Wichita, and there’s plenty to do.
KWCH.com
SWAT responds to domestic violence call in NE Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police were able to resolve a situation in the northeast part of town peacefully on Friday. Officers were dispatched to the area of 14th and Hillside around 5:30 a.m. for the report of a domestic violence situation involving a firearm. Two women reported a man threatened them with a gun.
How leaves may cause Wichita streets to flood
The City of Wichita says it will have crews on standby starting at 8 p.m. Thursday to respond to the potential of localized flooding.
Mayor on reason for police at his home: ‘I won’t be intimidated’
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple confirmed that the Wichita Police Department has provided security at his home. He was not specific about why, but he and the police chief indicated it is because of threats. KSN News asked the mayor about the security at his home during a Thursday morning news conference […]
wichitabyeb.com
First Look at The Dive; a beach-themed bar in the Douglas Design District
A new beach-themed bar called The Dive has opened in the Douglas Design District at 1207 E. Douglas. The Dive has a cocktail menu, light blue decor with beach vibes throughout. I stopped by real quick to check it out during their soft opening week. ===========. 1207 East Douglas Avenue,...
kfdi.com
Only a few days left to vote early
UPDATE: The Sedgwick County Election Office reported around 41,000 ballots that were cast early in person as of Friday, with almost 20,000 mail ballots returned. That represents a turnout so far of 18 percent for the November 8th general election. The typical turnout for a mid-term election has been 52 to 55 percent.
UPDATE: Large power outage knocks My 93-1 off air
UPDATE (8 a.m.): Power to the My 93-1 transmitter was restored around 7:59 Friday morning. PLEVNA, Kan. — Early Friday morning storms caused a power outage for more than 3,000 customers in Reno County and more than 2000 in the Hutchinson area at its peak, according to the Evergy outage map.
KWCH.com
Submerged vehicle pulled from canal in N. Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Fire Department on Friday afternoon worked to pull a vehicle from the canal south of 13th Street North and Interstate 135, in north Wichita. The fire department was also able to confirm that no one was inside the submerged vehicle and that there were no injuries on the emergency call. The driver and two children were accounted for at the scene. Wichita police indicated a third child was also safe, away from the scene.
classiccountry1070.com
Police say domestic violence incident ends peacefully in northeast Wichita
Wichita police were called to a domestic violence incident early Friday morning, and a SWAT team was called to the area. Officers were sent to a home near 14th and Hillside around 5:30 a.m. with a report of a domestic violence assault with a gun. Two women reported that a man had threatened them. When police arrived, the man went into the home and refused to come out.
wichitabyeb.com
First Look at Gorditas Rodeo
The last two restaurants at 3090 W. 13th St. have been Mexican restaurants, so let’s hope the third time is the charm with the latest opening. Gorditas Rodeo has taken over the former Marina’s Mexican Seafood and Tacos La Catrina space. ===========. 3090 W 13th St., Wichita, KS...
KWCH.com
Kechi police lieutenant’s arrest puts Flock technology under scrutiny
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department has revoked access to its “Flock” license plate reading camera system to the entire Kechi Police Department, WPD Interim Chief Troy Livingston confirmed. This comes after a Kechi lieutenant’s arrest for illegally using the system to stalk his estranged wife....
