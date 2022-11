UPDATE: Missing Bismarck man found dead

UPDATE: 11/3 – 7:05 P.M.

UPDATE: 11/3 – 1:00 P.M.

The Sheriff’s Department confirmed they are continuing to investigate the situation, but again, no foul play is suspected.

UPDATE: 11/3 – 8:54 A.M.

BISMARCK, ND ( KXNET ) — Douglas Miller was located yesterday in Burleigh County deceased.

Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department informed Bismarck Police Department that no foul play is suspected.

The cause of death is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story and KX News will provide updates as more information is released.

ORIGINAL STORY: 11/2 – 3:23 P.M.

BISMARCK, N.D. ( KXNET ) — The Bismarck Police Department needs your help in locating a man who was reported missing on the evening of November 1.

According to the Bismarck Police, Douglas Miller, a 49-year-old Bismarck man, was reported missing Tuesday, November 1, around 6:40 p.m. He has not been seen or heard from since then.

Image of Douglas Miller. (Image Credit: Bismarck Police Department)

Miller is a 6-foot, 205-pound white male, with brown eyes and a shaved head. It is currently unknown what he was wearing upon his disappearance. It is believed that he is currently driving a white, 2008 Chevy Malibu, with the ND license plate number 905AM.

The BPD is requesting that all members of the public contact the department if they see Miller or his vehicle. Tips can be called in at 701-223-1212, and will be given to the investigations section of the department.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the Bismarck Police Department App, texting BISPD and your tip to 701-847-411, or visiting this link .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.