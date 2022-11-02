Read full article on original website
Packers were reportedly eyeing these four players leading up to NFL trade deadline but came away with no one
One of the biggest surprises of the NFL trade deadline was the fact that the Green Bay Packers didn't make a single move. With the Packers struggling on offense right now, it seemed like a lock that they'd make at least one deal. Although they came up empty, it wasn't...
Bills sound open to signing Odell Beckham Jr., but two possible obstacles could be standing in the way
As the NFL season heads into Week 9, one of the biggest questions left revolves around Odell Beckham Jr. and where he's going to end up. Beckham is still a free agent, and that's because he doesn't want to sign with anyone until he's fully recovered from the torn ACL he suffered during the Rams' Super Bowl win over the Bengals.
Ravens' J.K. Dobbins: Still a few weeks away from return
Coach John Harbaugh relayed Thursday that he would characterize Dobbins' knee procedure "as a smashing success as far as you can tell right now." That said, Harbaugh acknowledged that there was more scar tissue in Dobbins' knee than expected, while indicating that the running back should be back in 3 to 4 weeks, per Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun. While Dobbins remains on IR for the time being, the Ravens' backfield will continue to be led by Gus Edwards (hamstring) -- who won't practice Thursday -- along with Kenyan Drake and Justice Hill.
Jalen Hurts on Eagles starting 8-0 for first time in franchise history: 'We haven't accomplished anything yet'
The Philadelphia Eagles are 8-0. They are the only undefeated team in the league and are shocking everyone with such a hot start. Most people are impressed with their first half of the season performance, but Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts knows there is a lot more the team needs to do before they start celebrating.
Eagles' Dallas Goedert: Paces pass catchers in Week 9 win
Goedert brought in eight of nine targets for 100 yards and a touchdown during the Eagles' 29-17 win over the Texans on Thursday night. Goedert and Jalen Hurts consistently tormented the Texans' defense throughout the night, the former pacing the Eagles in receptions, receiving yards and targets in the process. The fifth-year tight end's catch total tied a season high as well, and the 100-yard effort was his first since Week 15 of last season. Goedert recorded his second touchdown of the season on a four-yard grab early in the fourth quarter for good measure, and he'll next take aim at the Commanders in a Week 10 home divisional clash on Monday night, Nov. 14.
Texas vs. Kansas State score: Live game updates, college football scores, NCAA top 25 highlights today
No. 24 Texas has not been a second-half team under coach Steve Sarkisian. That may not matter as the Longhorns lead No. 13 Kansas State 31-10 at halftime in Manhattan, Kansas. The Longhorns cut through the Wildcats defense like a hot knife through butter on their first three drives, each of which went 75 yards on eight plays. Running back Bijan Robinson has been unstoppable with 161 yards and a touchdown for the Longhorns.
Ravens' Gus Edwards: Listed as doubtful
Edwards (hamstring) is listed as doubtful for Monday's prime-time battle against the Saints, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Both Gus Edwards and Mark Andrews (shoulder/ankle) are listed as doubtful meaning the Ravens could be without three of their top offensive weapons including Rashod Bateman (foot) who was placed on injured reserve this week. If Edwards is ultimately ruled inactive, expect both Kenyan Drake and Justice Hill to see work out of the backfield. The former was particularly effective in last Thursday's win tallying 11 total touches for 67 total yards and a touchdown.
Eagles' Quez Watkins: Catches two passes
Watkins caught both of his targets for 25 yards in Thursday's win over the Texans. Watkins remains the Eagles' clear third wide receiver, as his 35 offensive snaps easily beat fourth wideout Zach Pascal's 20. Filling that role for an undefeated team hasn't led to much fantasy value, however, as he's averaging just a single catch per game and has reached the end zone just once all year.
Ravens' Rashod Bateman: Done for the season
Head coach John Harbaugh said Thursday that Bateman will undergo season-ending surgery to address a Lisfranc injury to his left foot, Ryan Mink of the Ravens' official site reports. With Bateman done for the season, Devin Duvernay now profiles as the Ravens' top wideout, with Demarcus Robinson, James Proche and...
Ravens' Gus Edwards: Skips out on first Week 9 practice
Edwards (hamstring) won't participate in Thursday's practice, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports. Edwards will sit out the Ravens' first Week 9 session exactly one week after he suffered a mild right hamstring injury in the team's 27-22 win over the Buccaneers. Though head coach John Harbaugh suggested that Edwards is day-to-day and has avoided a major injury, the running back will likely need to get back on the field as at least a limited practice participant Friday and/or Saturday if he hopes to put himself in position to play Monday against the Saints. If available for that contest, Edwards should have a path to double-digit carries for the third week in a row while J.K. Dobbins (knee) is stuck on injured reserve.
Texans' Davis Mills: Offsets TDs with interceptions
Mills completed 13 of 22 passes for 154 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions in the Texans' 29-17 loss to the Eagles on Thursday night. He also rushed three times for 18 yards. In fairness to the second-year quarterback, he was not only facing an unenviable matchup, but doing...
Bowl projections: Georgia stays on top, Tennessee hangs on, TCU replaces Clemson in College Football Playoff
Georgia won its highly anticipated matchup with Tennessee, 27-13, but while the Bulldogs were third with the Volunteers first in last week's College Football Playoff Rankings, the Dawgs' win does not change the projected playoff matchups. A nine-point favorite entering the game, Georgia was already projected to beat Tennessee, win the SEC and earn the top spot in the CFP with the Vols expected to take the fourth seed.
Bengals' Eli Apple: Submits full session Thursday
Apple (hamstring) was a full participant during Thursday's practice, Chris Roling of Bengals Wire reports. After being sidelined during Monday's game versus the Browns due to a hamstring issue, Apple has since logged a limited session Wednesday and a full practice Thursday, putting him in line to play Week 9 against Carolina. The 27-year-old hasn't particularly stood out in the stat sheet thus far in 2022, as he's corralled 19 tackles and no interceptions across seven games played. Apple is in line to slot back in as the team's No. 1 cornerback when the Bengals host the Panthers on Sunday.
SMU beats Houston in highest-scoring regular-season game in college football history
SMU topped Houston 77-63 on Saturday in the highest-scoring regular-season game in college football history. The ridiculous matchup between AAC powers surpassed Pitt's 76-61 victory over Syracuse in 2016 when the Panthers and Orange combined for 137 points and nearly 1,300 yards of offense -- with 47 points coming in the fourth quarter alone.
Seahawks' Noah Fant: Another limited practice
Fant (hamstring) practiced in a limited capacity Thursday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports. After kicking off Week 9 prep with back-to-back capped sessions, Fant has just one more opportunity to get back to all activity Friday before Seattle potentially tags him with a designation for Sunday's game in Arizona. If he's able to suit up, he'll be looking to build upon the 22-176-1 line he's put together in eight games this season.
Titans' Amani Hooker: Won't play Sunday
Hooker (shoulder) has been ruled out for Sunday's contest against the Chiefs, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports. Hooker suffered a shoulder injury during the Titans' Week 8 win over Houston and will miss at least one additional game. His next chance to suit up will come in Week 10 against the Broncos. In Hooker's absence, Andrew Adams and Lonnie Johnson are both candidates for increased roles.
Bills' Matt Milano: Questionable for Week 9
Milano (oblique) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets, Alec White of the Bills' official site reports. Milano finally returned to a limited practice Friday after sitting out Wednesday and Thursday, so at least he's trending in the right direction. With starting safety Jordan Poyer already ruled out for Sunday's game with an elbow injury, it would certainly help the Bills if one of their other star defensive players is able to suit up for the divisional contest.
Titans' Ryan Tannehill: Not seen at practice Thursday
Tannehill (ankle) wasn't spotted during the open portion of Thursday's practice, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports. Tannehill was limited Wednesday, and if he indeed is deemed a non-participant Thursday, what he's able to do Friday will be telling with regard to his chances of playing Sunday against Kansas City after being inactive Week 8 against the Texans.
Seahawks' Noah Fant: Ready for Week 9 action
Fant (hamstring) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game in Arizona, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports. After opening the week with back-to-back limited sessions, Fant capped it with all activity Friday, setting him up to be out there Week 9. He'll continue to team with Will Dissly at tight end for the Seahawks, but due to an overreliance on top wideouts DK Metcalf (knee) and Tyler Lockett (hamstring/ribs), there aren't many targets that linger behind that duo. That said, No. 3 wide receiver Marquise Goodwin (groin) isn't playing Sunday, so Fant could be a bit more involved in Seattle's passing game than normal. Through eight games, Fant has reeled in 22 of 28 targets for 176 yards and one touchdown.
Tomorrow's Top 25 Today: LSU soars after Alabama win as Georgia secures No. 1 in college football rankings
The first Saturday in November always proves to be a pivot point in the college football season, and the scores and results from Week 10 provided that once again. But while the top 10 of the updated college football rankings should get significantly shaken up come Sunday and Tuesday, the argument for No. 1 has become as simple as its been in weeks. When the new AP Top 25 is released Sunday, we're projecting that Georgia will not only hold that top spot but carry enough first-place votes to end the debates around that coveted poll position.
