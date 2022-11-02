Gottheimer demands U.S. Dept. of Homeland Security take action to combat spike in car thefts despite multiple calls for assistance

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wrnjradio.com
Hunterdon County Commissioners, Sheriff stand united with Jewish community
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ – Following information received from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), regarding a credible security risk against New Jersey Synagogues, Hunterdon County Sheriff Fred Brown worked directly with partners at the Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office and local law enforcement agencies to offer additional Sheriff’s personnel to help supplement the local security posture throughout Hunterdon County.
FBI issues warning of ‘broad threat’ to New Jersey synagogues
NEWARK, N.J. — Officials with the FBI’s field office in Newark said on Thursday that it had received “credible information” about a “broad threat” to synagogues in New Jersey. In a tweet Thursday afternoon, the FBI asked synagogue officials to “take all security precautions”...
insidernj.com
Gottheimer Complains about Stolen Cars
PORT NEWARK – A rise in car thefts in New Jersey and across the nation of late has gotten a lot of attention. It’s easy to see why. Not only is it jarring to have your car vanish – many times overnight – authorities say that the drivers of stolen vehicles often commit other violent crimes.
Paterson Gangsters Acted As Middlemen In Gun Trafficking Ring That Brought Firearms To NJ: AG
Nine members of a Paterson gun trafficking ring were among 15 people indicted on various charges for their roles in bringing more than 120 firearms from South Carolina to New Jersey, state officials announced. The investigation dismantled the criminal enterprise, took 12 guns off the street — including an assault...
ucnj.org
Fugitive wanted for Plainfield homicide apprehended in Guatemala
A fugitive wanted in connection with a fatal stabbing that took place in Plainfield in 2003 has been located and apprehended in Guatemala, Union County Prosecutor William A. Daniel and Plainfield Police Director James T. Abney announced today. Members of the U.S. Marshals Service took 56-year-old Fausto Ramiro Santos Carillo...
wrnjradio.com
Sussex County reports 280 new COVID-19 cases; 2 additional deaths
According to health officials, of the 44,602 cases, 43,278 cases have been classified as recovered. The names, addresses, medical history and other personal identifying information of these residents will not be released or shared with the community, officials said. If anyone has questions about COVID-19, you can call 2-1-1 or...
A gunman at large and 2 wounded cops: Why didn’t officials send out any citywide alerts?
The first alert came in at 2:05 p.m. “PD setting up a perimeter, report shooter on a roof with long gun and large amount of rounds fired,” came the message from Breaking News Network, a service that monitors police scanner traffic. The story of a supposed rooftop gunman in...
wrnjradio.com
Hopatcong police investigate several catalytic converter thefts
HOPATCONG BOROUGH, NJ (Sussex County) – Hopatcong police are investigating several catalytic converter thefts that happened in town last month. The thefts occurred during the early morning hours on October 27 in the area of Squire Road and Tulsa Trail, with an additional theft in the area of Fordham Trail, police said.
Highly pathogenic Avian Flu confirmed in Bergen County
The United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) and the New Jersey Department of Agriculture (NJDA) has confirmed a new Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) case in a Bergen County backyard flock (non-poultry) as classified by the World Organization for Animal Health (WOAH). The disease response is being coordinated between state and federal partners.
wrnjradio.com
COVID-19 case count in Morris County
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ – Here is the latest case count of COVID-19 in Morris County on November 4, 2022:. The figures reflect COVID-19 positive cases as of the date and time indicated, some cases which may be pending, or have yet to be entered into the system. Please note...
Newark Police Department searching for missing woman
By Newark Police Department NEWARK, NJ – Police Seek the Public’s Help in Locating Missing 56-Year-Old Woman Suffering from Schizophrenia Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé seeks the public’s help in locating Patricia Farmer, 56, reported missing on Saturday, October 22, 2022. Ms. Farmer, who suffers from schizophrenia, was last seen at approximately 11 a.m. in the area of Richelieu Terrace near Cliff Street. Detectives investigating this incident seek the public’s help in quickly locating Ms. Farmer, who resides in East Orange but was visiting a family member when she went missing. Ms. Farmer is described as 5’6” tall The post Newark Police Department searching for missing woman appeared first on Shore News Network.
Private music teacher accused of raping teen in NJ studio
JERSEY CITY — A private music teacher has been accused of sexually abusing a male student repeatedly over a four-year span in his Jersey City studio. The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit arrested 62-year-old David Musial on Thursday. The assaults happened when the victim was between...
Democrats denounce race-baiting campaign mailers as ‘hateful and divisive’
The campaign ad is a remnant of our country’s oppressive, segregated past, one lawmaker said. The post Democrats denounce race-baiting campaign mailers as ‘hateful and divisive’ appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
Newark PD credits community with helping save officers
A stronger bond between police and the community saved the lives of two officers who were shot in Newark Tuesday and led to the arrest of 30-year old Kendall Howard, according to the Newark Police Department. Someone tipped them off about the whereabouts of Howard. Officials and advocates have praised the actions of civilians who helped the injured officers, calling it a testament to antiviolence organizations like the Newark Community Street Team.
ucnj.org
UNION COUNTY BEGINS CODE BLUE EMERGECY SHELTER INITIATIVE 2022-2023 SEASON
The Union County Board of County Commissioners and Union County’s Department of Human Services will again institute a Countywide Code Blue (CB) Initiative in an effort to prevent death and injury among homeless people during periods of extreme weather conditions with temperatures below 32 degrees Fahrenheit with precipitation. “Last...
wrnjradio.com
Man charged after refusing to provide his name, follow police officers commands during traffic stop in Hunterdon County
FLEMINGTON BOROUGH, NJ (Hunterdon County) – A Pennsylvania Man is facing serval charges after he allegedly refused to provide his name and follow the officers commands during a traffic stop last month in Flemington Borough, according to police. On October 10, an officer stopped a vehicle for numerous traffic...
News 12
2nd Newark police officer injured in shooting released from hospital
The second Newark police officer injured in a shooting earlier this week has been released from the hospital. Officer Johnny Aquino was shot in the neck and shoulder area while attempting to question a suspect on Nov. 1. Aquino’s partner was shot in the leg. Newark Mayor Ras Baraka...
Shooting Places Newark School On Lockdown
A report of shots fired placed a Newark school on lockdown Friday, Nov. 4, authorities said. The call came in just before 3 p.m., near the Louise A. Spencer Elementary school on the 100 block of Muhammad Ali Avenue, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said. No victims were...
newportdispatch.com
Two arrested in Newark after police execute search warrant
NEWARK — Two people were arrested following an incident in Newark yesterday. Police say they executed a search warrant following an investigation into stolen property on Franklin Estates Drive at around 10:30 a.m. Authorities say they assisted with the search, as all departments had active theft cases related to...
wrnjradio.com
Landlocked salmon recently stocked in three lakes in Northwest New Jersey
NORTHWEST, NJ – New Jersey Fish and Wildlife’s Hackettstown State Fish Hatchery crew recently stocked 2,400 landlocked salmon averaging 16.3 inches in length. Merrill Creek Reservoir is scheduled to be stocked Nov. 16 with 700 fish, once fall fish sampling operations are completed. The landlocked salmon were acquired...
Comments / 0