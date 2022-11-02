Read full article on original website
Robert Telles: Here's Why the Suspect in Jeff German Murder Won't Get the Death PenaltyAMY KAPLANLas Vegas, NV
Brightline high speed rail releases environmental report; estimates 12.3 million trips annually by 2044The HD PostRancho Cucamonga, CA
The Raiders look absolutely nothing like the playoff team they were last yearEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas witness says UFO 'half football field' long disappeared in placeRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
Pop Star Adele Plans Break From Music SoonNews Breaking LIVE
MotorAuthority
SEMA show to evolve into city-wide SEMA Week in 2023
The annual trade show of the Specialty Equipment Market Association held in Las Vegas is about to become a much bigger event from this year. The organizers on Friday said starting in 2023, the SEMA show will evolve into a new event to be called SEMA Week, which will include the traditional trade show as well as new activities.
8newsnow.com
Goldstrom’s Classic Car Show with Nostalgia Street Rods
Nostalgia Street Rods is hosting their annual car show this Saturday, November 5th from 8 am to 4 pm. The show is free to the public and is open only to classic vehicles, street rods and muscle cars. For more information, go to nostalgiastreetrods.com.
Las Vegas showcasing speed and power this weekend
For anyone who likes powerful machines that are loud and fast, Las Vegas is the place to be this weekend.
Formula 1 struts stuff with launch party on Strip for 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix
Those paid to tout such events are calling Saturday's launch party for the Las Vegas Grand Prix "adrenaline-fueled."
Street Racing Corvette Driver Causes Major Damage In Las Vegas Crash
He drove it until the wheels fell off, literally…. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police have reported that they are investigating a street racing crash between a Corvette, seven other cars, and countless objects that are now left in debris. The Corvette crash even knocked over a bus stop, and it’s safe to say the Corvette driver was definitely the loser.
Fox5 KVVU
Sky-high Las Vegas Formula 1 hotel costs are no surprise to fan base of international travelers, high-rollers
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -The skyrocketing prices of Las Vegas Strip hotel rooms for the November 2023 Formula 1 race leave plenty with sticker shock, but are really no surprise to die-hard or wealthy fans coming from all parts of the world. From Caesars, MGM Resorts to Resorts World, major...
Fox5 KVVU
As homeowners share ongoing problems in Las Vegas new-build homes, is quality falling between the cracks?
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Homeowners throughout the Las Vegas Valley in brand new homes say they’re dealing with ongoing problems that range from small to major. In August, FOX5 introduced you to a Henderson couple who moved into their new home in May and reported cosmetic issues they noticed right away. Some of the issues included doors not closing smoothly or the right appliances installed. The story resonated with a lot of viewers. We received message from homeowners across the valley living in different communities that shared their own stories of purchasing a brand new home and discovering issues.
Aviation International News
Thrive Aviation Takes Delivery of Gulfstream G600
Charter operator and jet card provider Thrive Aviation has taken delivery of a Gulfstream G600, its first long-range jet. The aircraft joins Thrive's owned and managed fleet largely comprising Cessna Citations. The order was announced earlier this year by Savannah, Georgia-based Gulfstream Aerospace. “We appreciate the confidence Thrive has placed...
963kklz.com
Get Ready For Formula 1 Fan Fest Road Closures In Las Vegas
As our city gets ready for the Las Vegas Grand Prix to be a part of the Formula 1 racing season in 2023, we get a taste of the action this weekend when Formula 1 Fan Fest comes to town. According to Formula1.com, there is a free launch party on...
New traffic signals in booming southwest Las Vegas valley
Residents living in the ever-growing southwest valley are seeing more homes and new businesses in the area and with the changes comes more traffic.
963kklz.com
Beauty Of Red Rock Canyon Ruined By Thieves
The beauty and serenity of Red Rock Canyon has been ruined lately by a string of automobile break-ins in the conservation area’s parking lots. According to an article posted by Denise Rosch on News3LV.com, the Bureau of Land Management reported that there were as many as ten car break-ins in a single weekend back in early October, although only five were reported to authorities. John Asselin, who is with the BLM Public Affairs Department, says that there are organized groups of thieves committing these crimes. “They go out and rent a car in a fake name, they’re hard to track.”
chainstoreage.com
Canada Goose offers winter experience in Las Vegas as U.S. expansion continues
Canada Goose is expanding its U.S. footprint. The luxury outewear retailer is set to open two new permanent locations, in Las Vegas and Denver, along with a pop-up in the Detroit area and another in Aspen, Col. The stores will showcase Canada Goose’s expanded product categories and exclusive designer collaborations, with head-to-toe offerings for all season.
Las Vegas police: Speeding driver slams into concrete barriers, goes airborne in deadly crash
A Cadillac Escalade was speeding down West Robindale Road just after 4 a.m. on Thursday and was approaching concrete barriers where the road stopped at the Union Pacific Railroad tracks, Las Vegas Metro police said.
lasvegasmagazine.com
LVing: Home in historic Las Vegas area hits the market
The Alta Drive Historic Neighborhood in Las Vegas is the perfect place to live. Not only are the homes there well-built, they’re all distinct, with styles ranging from midcentury modern to Mediterranean. Started in the 1950s, this neighborhood west of the downtown area, and a short drive from the Las Vegas Strip, is a piece of history and a wonderful neighborhood for families. And a home has just become available there, one with plenty of space and plenty of character.
whatnowvegas.com
Upcoming “Private Club for Business and Golfers” Chip Shots Gets $5.8 Million Budget
With its first location set to open next year in Las Vegas, and a second location planned for Scottsdale, Arizona, golf concept Chip Shots is about to become the major work-meets-play spot for professionals in the Summerlin area. Originally planned for early next year, the Las Vegas location’s opening has...
Las Vegas police launch a joint ‘Click It or Ticket’ campaign
This Click It or Ticket Campaign promotes safety about the use of seat belts and how important they are during a car crash in order to increase law enforcement engagement.
Culture Kings Opens Its First U.S. Store in Las Vegas
The first Culture Kings store in the United States is set to open. The debut flagship for Culture Kings, an A.K.A. Brands company, consumes roughly 14,000 square feet of retail space at The Forum Shops at Caesars in Las Vegas. Inside, visitors can find a professional music recording studio, a 75-foot hat wall, a half basketball court, live DJs daily, “The Vault” jewelry room featuring a high-end jewelry selection, a “Secret Room” with rare and sought-after streetwear items and more. What’s more, Culture Kings said its new door will stock more than 2,000 apparel, headwear and footwear styles. Also, the retailer said it has...
One bicyclist killed, another injured as driver fleeing crash hits multiple vehicles, Metro says
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One bicyclist was killed and another injured when a driver fleeing an accident scene struck them and then crashed, injuring several other drivers Friday east of the Strip, according to Metro police. Marcos Francisco Benitez, 27, of Las Vegas, is facing charges of drunken driving and hit and run in a […]
Economists expect Formula 1 race to bring billions to Las Vegas
In November of 2023, visitors will be swarming hotel lobbies for a world-class event, the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix, but the price for a stay in our city is high.
Fox5 KVVU
Henderson Police hold drive for blankets, winter clothes
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Henderson Police Department, with HELP of Southern Nevada, has started its Warmth for the Winter drive. If you have new or gently used outerwear such as coats, gloves and blankets, you can donate them in the lobby of Henderson Police stations now through Nov. 30.
