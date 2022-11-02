ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

MotorAuthority

SEMA show to evolve into city-wide SEMA Week in 2023

The annual trade show of the Specialty Equipment Market Association held in Las Vegas is about to become a much bigger event from this year. The organizers on Friday said starting in 2023, the SEMA show will evolve into a new event to be called SEMA Week, which will include the traditional trade show as well as new activities.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Goldstrom’s Classic Car Show with Nostalgia Street Rods

Nostalgia Street Rods is hosting their annual car show this Saturday, November 5th from 8 am to 4 pm. The show is free to the public and is open only to classic vehicles, street rods and muscle cars. For more information, go to nostalgiastreetrods.com.
Motorious

Street Racing Corvette Driver Causes Major Damage In Las Vegas Crash

He drove it until the wheels fell off, literally…. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police have reported that they are investigating a street racing crash between a Corvette, seven other cars, and countless objects that are now left in debris. The Corvette crash even knocked over a bus stop, and it’s safe to say the Corvette driver was definitely the loser.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

As homeowners share ongoing problems in Las Vegas new-build homes, is quality falling between the cracks?

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Homeowners throughout the Las Vegas Valley in brand new homes say they’re dealing with ongoing problems that range from small to major. In August, FOX5 introduced you to a Henderson couple who moved into their new home in May and reported cosmetic issues they noticed right away. Some of the issues included doors not closing smoothly or the right appliances installed. The story resonated with a lot of viewers. We received message from homeowners across the valley living in different communities that shared their own stories of purchasing a brand new home and discovering issues.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Aviation International News

Thrive Aviation Takes Delivery of Gulfstream G600

Charter operator and jet card provider Thrive Aviation has taken delivery of a Gulfstream G600, its first long-range jet. The aircraft joins Thrive's owned and managed fleet largely comprising Cessna Citations. The order was announced earlier this year by Savannah, Georgia-based Gulfstream Aerospace. “We appreciate the confidence Thrive has placed...
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

Beauty Of Red Rock Canyon Ruined By Thieves

The beauty and serenity of Red Rock Canyon has been ruined lately by a string of automobile break-ins in the conservation area’s parking lots. According to an article posted by Denise Rosch on News3LV.com, the Bureau of Land Management reported that there were as many as ten car break-ins in a single weekend back in early October, although only five were reported to authorities. John Asselin, who is with the BLM Public Affairs Department, says that there are organized groups of thieves committing these crimes. “They go out and rent a car in a fake name, they’re hard to track.”
LAS VEGAS, NV
chainstoreage.com

Canada Goose offers winter experience in Las Vegas as U.S. expansion continues

Canada Goose is expanding its U.S. footprint. The luxury outewear retailer is set to open two new permanent locations, in Las Vegas and Denver, along with a pop-up in the Detroit area and another in Aspen, Col. The stores will showcase Canada Goose’s expanded product categories and exclusive designer collaborations, with head-to-toe offerings for all season.
LAS VEGAS, NV
lasvegasmagazine.com

LVing: Home in historic Las Vegas area hits the market

The Alta Drive Historic Neighborhood in Las Vegas is the perfect place to live. Not only are the homes there well-built, they’re all distinct, with styles ranging from midcentury modern to Mediterranean. Started in the 1950s, this neighborhood west of the downtown area, and a short drive from the Las Vegas Strip, is a piece of history and a wonderful neighborhood for families. And a home has just become available there, one with plenty of space and plenty of character.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Footwear News

Culture Kings Opens Its First U.S. Store in Las Vegas

The first Culture Kings store in the United States is set to open. The debut flagship for Culture Kings, an A.K.A. Brands company, consumes roughly 14,000 square feet of retail space at The Forum Shops at Caesars in Las Vegas. Inside, visitors can find a professional music recording studio, a 75-foot hat wall, a half basketball court, live DJs daily, “The Vault” jewelry room featuring a high-end jewelry selection, a “Secret Room” with rare and sought-after streetwear items and more. What’s more, Culture Kings said its new door will stock more than 2,000 apparel, headwear and footwear styles. Also, the retailer said it has...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Henderson Police hold drive for blankets, winter clothes

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Henderson Police Department, with HELP of Southern Nevada, has started its Warmth for the Winter drive. If you have new or gently used outerwear such as coats, gloves and blankets, you can donate them in the lobby of Henderson Police stations now through Nov. 30.
LAS VEGAS, NV

