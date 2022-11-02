Read full article on original website
Early voting in person comes to a close in Virginia
NORFOLK, Va. — Election Day 2022 is fast approaching, and thousands of people have already cast their ballots by mail or at their local registrar's office. Saturday marked the last chance for people in North Carolina and Virginia to vote early in person. "Very convenient, no line, it was...
wvtf.org
Can election systems in Virginia be hacked?
Can Virginia elections be hacked? The experts say not likely. In movies and on TV, hackers seem to be able to get into almost any system. But in real life, things work a bit differently – especially with Virginia's election system. "It's never connected to the internet. It can't...
shoredailynews.com
Virginia voter rolls in flux
According to an article from the Virginia Public Access Project, a second wave of data issues at the state Department of Elections has created unprecedented uncertainty about Virginia voter rolls with less than a week before Election Day. Registration statistics released Tuesday show Virginia had a record 6,092,117 registered voters at the end of October. But that number is expected to climb as local election officials cope with a second backlog of DMV transactions that had been submitted between May and September but never processed.
WSET
Emergency Allotments to continue for SNAP households in Virginia this November
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Virginia’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) received federal approval to release emergency benefits to eligible households in November. On Friday, the Virginia Department of Social Services said these enhanced benefits will be automatically loaded to recipients’ Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) cards on Wednesday, November...
virginiapublicradio.org
A look at how early votes will be counted in Virginia this year
Early vote counts will work a bit differently this year. Michael Pope has this preview about what to expect after the polls close.
NBC12
During final stretch, early voting ticks upward in Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Consider this a final notice. Mark the calendar because early voting ends in Virginia on Saturday at 5 P.M. After that, you need to show up to the polls on Election Day itself. “You don’t know what may happen on Election Day. Maybe an emergency that...
Victim reacts to crackdown on catalytic converter thefts in Virginia
The Department of Justice is cracking down on catalytic converter thefts in nine states, including Virginia. 8News spoke with local victims of such thefts to see how they felt about the coordinated takedown of a nationwide network of criminals.
Kingsport Times-News
Good manners: Virginia has limits to polling place campaigning, other behavior
WISE — With three days before Election Day, Southwest Virginia residents still have a chance to vote early. At the same time, candidates, campaign workers and people with personal concerns about elections have time to brush up on good polling place manners before Tuesday.
wvtf.org
How does Virginia handle guns at polling places?
Early voting locations across the country have been the scene of armed poll watchers, prompting concerns about voter intimidation. Here's what voters need to know if they see someone armed outside a polling place. What happens if you show up to an early voting location, and there's an armed poll...
COVID-19 in Virginia: 7-day positivity rate is 8.8%
In an effort to provide accurate, easy-to-read information on the COVID-19 pandemic, WTVR.com will update this post weekly with statistics from the Virginia Department of Health.
CDC Map: Majority of Virginia remains low; 20 localities rank medium
The majority of Virginia continues to rank as low for COVID Community Levels, but five localities in Central Virginia once again rank as medium, according to updated data from the CDC.
Va. governor deactivates education tip line, offers sample of tips
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin's office has deactivated the email address associated with an education tip line he launched after taking office.
WSET
SEE IT: Lawsuit forces Gov. Youngkin to release school tip line emails
WASHINGTON (7News) — Within weeks of his inauguration, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin asked Virginians to report problems in their schools to his administration. The governor asked tipsters to email him and help root out "critical race theory" and other "inherently divisive subjects" they saw taught in state classrooms. “I...
WUSA
Potentially deadly guardrails being replaced in Maryland, Virginia after WUSA9 investigation
LORTON, Va. — Guardrails along the highway, like the Capital Beltway, are meant as a safety barrier. Sometimes, that trust can end tragically. "It’s like having an improvised explosive device on the side of the road rather than a safety product," Steve Eimers explained. Eimers gained his ability...
Virginia state senator proposes total ban on youth medical transition
Republican State Senator Amanda Chase is calling for a total ban on transition-related medical care for minors in Virginia, modeled on a policy introduced last year in Arkansas.
Virginia midterms could be early sign of whether GOP can match ‘megawave’ hype
As he took the stage last month at a 90s nostalgia restaurant in central Virginia — next to a mural that said “It was all a dream” — Gov. Glenn Youngkin assured an enthusiastic Republican crowd his 2021 victory was no off-year fluke. “Can you feel...
Governor Youngkin ‘frustrated’ by delayed voter records
One week before Election Day, local officials are scrambling for a second time to update piles of voter information that the state failed to transfer for month. Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Governor Glenn Youngkin said he was frustrated by the problem. He continued to blame an outdated system and pledged to order an after-action report to get to the bottom of what happened.
NBC12
Virginia’s highest tax bracket starts at $17K. Some say it’s time for an update
Under Virginia’s state income tax system, the highest tax bracket starts at just $17,000, a number that hasn’t changed since 1990. Because the brackets stayed the same as incomes rose over three decades of inflation, more and more of the money Virginians make is now taxed at the highest rate of 5.75%, according to a new state report. Since 1990, the report found, the state’s median income rose 108%. Over the same period, taxes owed by single filers making the median income went up 173%.
Virginia education tip line sees concerns from parents
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginians have used an education tip line Gov. Glenn Youngkin set up to submit complaints about curriculum, remote learning, books, mask policies, teachers and other topics, according to a sampling of emails provided to news outlets as part of a settlement agreement. Some positive feedback...
Virginia teacher fired for refusing to use student's preferred pronouns speaks out, says he's been blacklisted
A teacher in the Virginia West Point School District sued after being fired for refusing to use pronouns that contradicted with a student's biological sex.
13News Now
