Linda Lou “Nanny” Barnes, age 72 of Jacksboro
Linda Lou “Nanny” Barnes, age 72 of Jacksboro, departed this life and entered into her heavenly home on Friday, November 4th, 2022. She was born January 15, 1950 in Pioneer to the late Luther and Ethel (Byrge) Lay. Linda was a member of Red Ash Baptist Church and loved shopping, going to yard sales, traveling, but most of all she loved babysitting her great grandbabies that she loved very much.
Christopher “Rick” Richard Goins of Jacksboro
Christopher “Rick” Richard Goins of Jacksboro, formerly of Ross OH, passed away peacefully Saturday October 29 2022 in LaFollette TN surrounded by family. He was 57.He was preceded in death by his father & mother, Von and Betty Goins. Also preceded in death by his infant grandson Haze Levi Goins, and longtime friend David Napier.Rick was a veteran of the Army in the Armored division and took great pride in that. Rick was of Baptist faith and had a testimony of Gods goodness & mercy. He always had a story to tell that would guarantee a laugh. He was always willing to lend a hand to a friend or family member. He will be greatly missed.
Bruce Carson Ayers, age 63, of Jellico
Bruce Carson Ayers, age 63, of Jellico passed away Thursday, November 3, 2022, at Baptist Health Hospital in Corbin Kentucky. Bruce was born in Jellico TN on June 25, 1959. Preceded in death by parents: Elbert and Joie Ayers, sisters: Brenda Sue Marlow, Joan Ayers, brother: Tommie Ayers. He accepted Christ as his Savior in July.
Mason Shanks is the Gray Insurance Group’s Cougar of Week
JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – In the WLAF – Gray Insurance Group “Cougar of the Week” survey, Mason Shanks came away with the most votes from the Campbell game with Oak Ridge. On the ballot with Shanks were teammates Caleb Muncy andJamal Wright. (WLAF NEWS PUBLISHED –...
Etta Mechelle Dolin, age 48 of Caryville
Etta Mechelle Dolin, age 48 of Caryville, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at her home. She was born on August 16, 1974. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, and sister that enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She also enjoyed taking care of her cats.
Jenny Ann Daniel, age 63, of Duff
Age 63 of Duff, Tennessee passed away Friday November 04, 2022, at the Tri State Health & Rehabilitation Center in Harrogate, Tennessee. She was born March 05, 1959, in Jellico, Tennessee. Jenny was preceded in death by:. Mother: Joann (Smith) Coffey. Father: Mac Arthur Coffey, Sr. She is survived by:
Switchboard was leading edge of voice communication for Campbell County
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Voice communication has come a long way in a relatively short amount of time, and on today’s Throwback Thursday, we turn the clock back to the 1950s. Featured is this special group of women known as the La Follette switch board operators, and the group was on the leading edge of voice communication for La Follette and Campbell County.
Local careers in Nursing/Healthcare field listed here from Mayor Jack Lynch
JACKSBORO, TN (SPECIAL TO WLAF) – Recently elected Campbell County Mayor Jack Lynch and his staff continue working to see what jobs are available in the county. The mayor and his staff have located many more job openings and career opportunities are available right now in Campbell County. This...
Lloyd Carr, age 62, formerly of Jellico
Age 62 of Winchester, Ohio passed away Wednesday November 02, 2022, at Mercy Health-Clermont Hospital in Batavia, Ohio. He was born May 26, 1960, in Jellico, Tennessee. Father: Virgil Eugene Carr, Sr. Brother: Virgil Eugene Carr, Jr. He is survived by:. Mother: Doris (Sellers) Carr. Brother: Floyd Carr. Survivors list...
Walters Funeral Home is Chamber of Commerce “Business of the Month”
LAFOLLETTE, TN (SPECIAL TO WLAF) – The Campbell County Chamber of Commerce and Tourism is proud to announce the November 2022 Business of the Month, Walters Funeral Home! You are invited to celebrate with us on Monday, November 07, 2022 at 12:00 PM for the presentation at the Grand on Central!
Vic’s Creekside Market is WLAF’s business of the week
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Vic’s Creekside Market is WLAF’s business of the week. Located at 1023 Stinking Creek Road, Vic’s Creekside Market is a locally owned and run restaurant serving daily specials as well as traditional burgers, fries and much more. Come for the home-made daily specials and stick around for the dessert.
After October exodus, Jacksboro Police Department is fully staffed
JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – In October, there was an exodus of Jacksboro Police officers including the chief. The Town of Jacksboro Police Department is now fully staffed. Thursday night the Jacksboro Board of Mayor and Aldermen hired three additional officers to complete the force. The board voted to hire...
Last bed build of the year for SHP is Saturday at Woodson Mall
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Sleep in Heavenly Peace, a local organization that builds beds for children who do not have a bed, holds its last bed build day of the fading warm weather season on Saturday at the parking lot of Woodson Mall at the Food City Center, the Jacksboro side. Tomorrow morning’s weather is expected to partly sunny with temperatures in the 60s.
Cracked windshield only the beginning of Henderson’s problems
JACKSBORO, TN (SPECIAL TO WLAF) – Patrick Lynn Henderson sits in the Campbell County Jail this morning a week after he was arrested on drug charges by Campbell County Sheriff’s Deputies. In the predawn hours of October 27, as Henderson drove his Volkswagon Jetta through the parking lot...
Roy (Blue) Ellison, age 77, of Speedwell
Roy (Blue) Ellison, age 77, of Speedwell passed away Thursday, November 3, 2022. Preceded in death by wife: Gladys (Boobie) Ellison, parents: Robert and Sally Lowe Ellison, brother: Leonard Ellison. Survived by:. Sons: Tim and wife Shannon Ellison, Jamie and wife Rhonda Ellison, like a son Bradley Davis. Grandchildren: Haven...
Down Set Dash 5K raises more than $7,000 for Caryville playground project
CARYVILLE, TN (SPECIAL TO WLAF) – Last Saturday, members of the Caryville Cares Playground team were surprised with a check for more than $7,000 from the recent Down Set Dash 5K. The 5K run and walk was a project led by Kristy and Brian Osborn, who started planning the...
County property tax two-percent discount deadline is today
JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – Property tax notices for Campbell County were mailed out late, beginning Oct. 24, and due to that late nature of the mailout from the printing company, it has shortened the window of time for property owners to receive the two-percent discount for paying early. “That’s really put everybody in a time pinch. However, our staff is accommodating our folks here in Campbell County,” said Trustee Monty Bullock. Today, Thursday, Nov. 3, marks the last day to pay to receive a two-percent discount.
