River of Lights hit and run prosecutors want defense attorney removed
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Prosecutors in the Sergio Almanza case are trying to get his attorney dismissed from the case. Almanza is accused in a hit and run at last year’s River of Lights that killed 7-year-old Pronoy Bhattacharya .Community angry, saddened over loss of 7-year-old killed in crash
The state has filed a motion to disqualify defense attorney Ahmad Assed, claiming he has a conflict of interest. Prosecutors say they had trouble reaching a witness – the waitress who served Almanza just before the crash.
According to the motion, they learned she is being represented by Assed in a separate federal case. Assed asserts there is no conflict. A hearing on the motion is set for December 7.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.
Comments / 3