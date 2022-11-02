ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

River of Lights hit and run prosecutors want defense attorney removed

By Scott Brown
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V6TQY_0iwGjyYO00

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Prosecutors in the Sergio Almanza case are trying to get his attorney dismissed from the case. Almanza is accused in a hit and run at last year’s River of Lights that killed 7-year-old Pronoy Bhattacharya .

Community angry, saddened over loss of 7-year-old killed in crash

The state has filed a motion to disqualify defense attorney Ahmad Assed, claiming he has a conflict of interest. Prosecutors say they had trouble reaching a witness – the waitress who served Almanza just before the crash.

According to the motion, they learned she is being represented by Assed in a separate federal case. Assed asserts there is no conflict. A hearing on the motion is set for December 7.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rrobserver.com

Authorities investigating fatal police shooting in NE ABQ

Law enforcement agencies investigate an overnight Albuquerque police shooting that left one person dead at Tramway near Menaul. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/ Albuquerque Journal) Albuquerque police officers responding to a crash early Saturday morning in Northeast Albuquerque shot and killed the vehicle’s driver after an officer saw what appeared to be a firearm, authorities said.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Chop shop arrest, Charges for killing friend, Storm exits, President Biden visits, River of Lights tickets

Friday’s Top Stories November 3: A look at New Mexico’s early voting numbers Residents unhappy with new developments planned for Tower Pond Park New Mexico cremation-alternative business expanding overseas Clovis community debates about proposed abortion ordinance What’s happening around New Mexico Nov. 4 – Nov. 10 New Mexico legal resources available through state website Nets […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

BCSO search for suspect in assault with a deadly weapon

BCSO says the assault happened Friday at 1414 Bridge Blvd near the bus stop at the Bridge and 5 points intersection. BCSO search for suspect in assault with a deadly …. BCSO says the assault happened Friday at 1414 Bridge Blvd near the bus stop at the Bridge and 5 points intersection.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Rio Rancho police hire newest member of department

RIO RANCHO, N.M. — At just eight weeks old, she's the smallest and youngest member of the Rio Rancho Police Department, but she has a big role to play. "Law enforcement is always evolving and always changing. So it's nice to show we're human beings," said Det. Kimberly Hopper.
RIO RANCHO, NM
rrobserver.com

Cheers, boos and dirt fly during groundbreaking for controversial Los Ranchos project

Los Ranchos de Albuquerque and Bernalillo County officials join others involved in the Fourth and Osuna housing/retail complex at a ceremonial groundbreaking as protesters brandish signs. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Albuquerque Journal) Cheers and boos flew with shovels of dirt Wednesday during the ceremonial groundbreaking for a controversial multi-use project at Fourth and...
LOS RANCHOS DE ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque police charge man with shooting, killing friend

Jahiem Burns is charged with involuntary manslaughter after the shooting at an apartment complex Wednesday near Gibson and San Mateo. https://www.krqe.com/news/crime/albuquerque-police-charge-man-with-shooting-killing-friend/. Albuquerque police charge man with shooting, killing …. Jahiem Burns is charged with involuntary manslaughter after the shooting at an apartment complex Wednesday near Gibson and San Mateo. https://www.krqe.com/news/crime/albuquerque-police-charge-man-with-shooting-killing-friend/
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KTSM

VIDEO: Woman admits to taking Fentanyl, falls asleep with baby in car

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — She’s been in trouble repeatedly for putting others in danger on the road and even admitted to using drugs before getting behind the wheel. But as KRQE Investigates discovered, despite these arrests and admissions, a New Mexico woman’s court cases appear to be going nowhere. More KRQE Investigates An Albuquerque police officer’s […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Trial coming to a close for man accused of killing his aunt

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Closing arguments are set to be made Wednesday in the trial of Craig Smith, the man accused of murdering his elderly aunt. Josephina Ortega, 86, was found asphyxiated inside her home with her hands zip-tied behind her back in 2017. Smith and his girlfriend Evonne Jaramillo were charged with the murder after police say […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

40K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy