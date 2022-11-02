MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in custody, accused of hitting a Memphis Police officer with his vehicle. According to MPD, it all started just before midnight Thursday in the 2500 block of Old Warford Rd. Investigators said an officer was responding to a call about a suspicious vehicle sitting there for 15 minutes with the taillights on, and found a 2017 Jeep Renegade parked at a dead end.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO