WREG

Woman charged in North Memphis toddler homicide

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have arrested a woman after she turned herself in following the shooting death of a toddler on Friday. Memphis police said 19-year-old Juanita Bruce, has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of an 18-month-old in addition to four counts of attempted first-degree murder. The shooting happened in the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Shooting reported at apartment complex near airport area

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are investigating an overnight shooting near the airport area. Shots were fired at an apartment complex on Hillview Drive. A man who lives in the complex told WREG that two men were shot but police have not confirmed that information. The resident, Jacob Wilder, says he saw four men get out […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Suspect charged, accused of hitting Memphis Police officer with vehicle

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in custody, accused of hitting a Memphis Police officer with his vehicle. According to MPD, it all started just before midnight Thursday in the 2500 block of Old Warford Rd. Investigators said an officer was responding to a call about a suspicious vehicle sitting there for 15 minutes with the taillights on, and found a 2017 Jeep Renegade parked at a dead end.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Seven people charged in Southaven with shoplifting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Southaven Police responded to a report of shoplifting at the Sportsman’s Warehouse on Marathon Way Friday night and found seven suspects on the scene. Police said they were able to detain all seven people. In addition Southaven Police said that the suspects were found to be in possession of firearms and narcotics […]
SOUTHAVEN, MS
WREG

Man injured, woman detained in East Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was injured and a woman detained after a shooting Friday in East Memphis. Police responded at 1:18 p.m. to the 4200 block of Cherrydale. The male victim was taken to Regional One hospital in critical condition. Police are investigating.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man threatens to blow up local high school, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man faced a judge Friday after police say he threatened to blow up a local school and kill all the kids inside. According to police, Marterius Lewis called 911 saying he was going to blow up Hamilton High School yesterday. A few minutes later, police say he called again saying he […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

MPD searching for suspect after man killed in hit-and-run

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Law enforcement officials are on the lookout for the person responsible for a fatal hit-and-run Thursday night in Parkway Village. Memphis Police Department says a man was hit in front of American Place at 4273 American Way. The driver fled the scene leaving the man to die.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man punches child for throwing toy: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was arrested after he reportedly punched a child multiple times for throwing a toy. According to court documents, officers responded to a home on Starwood Drive early Friday morning. A woman reportedly told officers that 43-year-old Nicholas Gee punched her 10-year-old nephew in the head multiple times. Court documents say […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man fires shots into Wendy’s after fight with employees: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man who previously threatened to blow up a local middle school is now being accused of firing shots into a fast food restaurant, police say. Patrick Butler is being bars facing several attempted murder charges. The incident took place back in May at the Wendy’s located on Highland Street just blocks […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man accused of 70 vehicle burglaries in Arlington

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was arrested in connection with 70 vehicle burglaries in Arlington. Keshawn Ayers, 19, is facing several theft of property charges, as well as several counts of unlawful possession of a firearm. According to court documents, deputies with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office met with a man who said that […]
ARLINGTON, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man shot at Family Dollar, Memphis Police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was rushed to the hospital after being shot at a Family Dollar store, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said the shooting happened at the Family Dollar store on Summer Avenue around 5:45 p.m. When police made the scene, they said they...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman, child injured in crash after carjacking suspects flee police

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman and a child were injured in a crash that happened when carjacking suspects attempted to flee police. Memphis Police say the crash happened at around 1 p.m. Friday afternoon in North Memphis. According to police, officers in the area of Thomas Street and Whitney Avenue were trying to stop a […]
MEMPHIS, TN
