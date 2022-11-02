Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A White Woman Has 11 Children with 8 Different "Baby Daddies" And ALL 8 of the FATHERS are BLACK!!Marry EvensMemphis, TN
Jerry Lee Lewis Death Hoax: The Singer Reported Dead, But He's Alive In MemphisChrissie MasseyMemphis, TN
How You Can Meet Avery Kristen Pohl & the GH Cast at GracelandSoap HubMemphis, TN
Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in MemphisTerry MansfieldMemphis, TN
The 7th Annual Avidity Awards Debuts in Memphis, TNVeronica Charnell MediaMemphis, TN
Related
Woman charged in North Memphis toddler homicide
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have arrested a woman after she turned herself in following the shooting death of a toddler on Friday. Memphis police said 19-year-old Juanita Bruce, has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of an 18-month-old in addition to four counts of attempted first-degree murder. The shooting happened in the […]
Shooting reported at apartment complex near airport area
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are investigating an overnight shooting near the airport area. Shots were fired at an apartment complex on Hillview Drive. A man who lives in the complex told WREG that two men were shot but police have not confirmed that information. The resident, Jacob Wilder, says he saw four men get out […]
Woman found shot on I-240 after vehicle fire, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was found shot on I-240 after a vehicle caught fire on Friday afternoon, according to the Memphis Police Department. Officers responded around 4 p.m. to the interstate near Poplar Avenue and found that a woman had been shot, police said. Police said that one...
Suspect charged, accused of hitting Memphis Police officer with vehicle
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in custody, accused of hitting a Memphis Police officer with his vehicle. According to MPD, it all started just before midnight Thursday in the 2500 block of Old Warford Rd. Investigators said an officer was responding to a call about a suspicious vehicle sitting there for 15 minutes with the taillights on, and found a 2017 Jeep Renegade parked at a dead end.
Seven people charged in Southaven with shoplifting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Southaven Police responded to a report of shoplifting at the Sportsman’s Warehouse on Marathon Way Friday night and found seven suspects on the scene. Police said they were able to detain all seven people. In addition Southaven Police said that the suspects were found to be in possession of firearms and narcotics […]
Man injured, woman detained in East Memphis shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was injured and a woman detained after a shooting Friday in East Memphis. Police responded at 1:18 p.m. to the 4200 block of Cherrydale. The male victim was taken to Regional One hospital in critical condition. Police are investigating.
Man critically injured in shooting, Memphis Police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was hurt following a shooting Friday afternoon. At approximately 1:20 PM, Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Cherrydale Road, off Rhodes Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a man on the ground with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to Regional One...
Child rushed to hospital after carjackers crash, Memphis Police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A child was critically injured after a group of carjackers crashed into another car following a police chase, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). It started when a car was stolen at gunpoint Friday morning, MPD said. Officers were trying to pull that carjacked vehicle...
Man threatens to blow up local high school, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man faced a judge Friday after police say he threatened to blow up a local school and kill all the kids inside. According to police, Marterius Lewis called 911 saying he was going to blow up Hamilton High School yesterday. A few minutes later, police say he called again saying he […]
actionnews5.com
MPD searching for suspect after man killed in hit-and-run
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Law enforcement officials are on the lookout for the person responsible for a fatal hit-and-run Thursday night in Parkway Village. Memphis Police Department says a man was hit in front of American Place at 4273 American Way. The driver fled the scene leaving the man to die.
localmemphis.com
Toddler killed, woman injured in North Memphis shooting
MPD reported the suspect is a woman who fled the scene in a gray Infiniti. The incident occurred in the 1400 block of Breedlove Street.
Man punches child for throwing toy: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was arrested after he reportedly punched a child multiple times for throwing a toy. According to court documents, officers responded to a home on Starwood Drive early Friday morning. A woman reportedly told officers that 43-year-old Nicholas Gee punched her 10-year-old nephew in the head multiple times. Court documents say […]
Man fires shots into Wendy’s after fight with employees: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man who previously threatened to blow up a local middle school is now being accused of firing shots into a fast food restaurant, police say. Patrick Butler is being bars facing several attempted murder charges. The incident took place back in May at the Wendy’s located on Highland Street just blocks […]
Man accused of 70 vehicle burglaries in Arlington
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was arrested in connection with 70 vehicle burglaries in Arlington. Keshawn Ayers, 19, is facing several theft of property charges, as well as several counts of unlawful possession of a firearm. According to court documents, deputies with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office met with a man who said that […]
Man shot at Family Dollar, Memphis Police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was rushed to the hospital after being shot at a Family Dollar store, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said the shooting happened at the Family Dollar store on Summer Avenue around 5:45 p.m. When police made the scene, they said they...
Police say group robbed 3 people in stolen Infiniti; one caught and charged
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A group of armed men in an Infiniti allegedly robbed at least three people across Memphis before police caught up to them Wednesday. Three men reported they were robbed by a group in a gray Infiniti in the span of less than four hours: at 2:22, 4:50 and 5 p.m. The group […]
Man punches 10-year-old boy in face several times over a toy
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was arrested for punching a 10-year-old in the face several times. On Nov. 4 at approximately 12:20 AM, Memphis Police responded to an assault call on Starwood Drive, off Oakbend Road. When officers arrived, they were told that a man, Nicholas Gee, was in...
Woman, child injured in crash after carjacking suspects flee police
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman and a child were injured in a crash that happened when carjacking suspects attempted to flee police. Memphis Police say the crash happened at around 1 p.m. Friday afternoon in North Memphis. According to police, officers in the area of Thomas Street and Whitney Avenue were trying to stop a […]
Memphis Police officer injured after man rams squad car, officials say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was arrested for striking an officer with their vehicle. On Nov. 3 at approximately 11:50 PM, Memphis Police responded to a scene on Warford Street. When officers arrived, they found a man and woman inside a 2017 Jeep Renegade, parked at a dead end with its taillights on for 15 minutes.
actionnews5.com
Young Dolph murder suspect requests transfer from 201 Poplar over security concerns
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The two men charged in the death of Memphis rapper Young Dolph were back in court Friday. Nearly one year ago Young Dolph was gunned down at Makeda’s Homemade Cookies store in southeast Memphis. Investigators identified 25-year-old Justin Johnson and 32-year-old Cornelius Smith as suspects...
WATN Local Memphis
Memphis, TN
21K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Memphis local newshttps://www.localmemphis.com/
Comments / 2