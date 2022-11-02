Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Bradford Northern Powerhouse Rail station plan axed again, No 10 says
Plans for a new high-speed railway station in Bradford have been axed, Downing Street has said. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has shelved predecessor Liz Truss's promise to build the station on a proposed line connecting Liverpool and Hull. Ms Truss said last month she would reverse a decision to curtail...
Sunderland vs Cardiff City preview: Team News, Last Meeting, Recent Form, Referee and Opposition View
Sunderland host Cardiff City at the Stadium of Light this weekend looking to record back-to-back wins, and hopefully move into the top ten this weekend.
BBC
The bleak world of trafficked children and modern slavery
Modern slavery. Domestic servitude. Trafficking. Exploitation. Whatever name you want to call it, increasing numbers of vulnerable people - many of them children - are being brought into England and Wales, often having been fed lies about employment, education and an elevated standard of living. What they face instead is...
Home favourite on enemy turf: Jack Welsby’s World Cup return to Wigan
Wigan-born St Helens star will for once be in favour at the DW Stadium in England’s quarter-final against Papua New Guinea
BBC
Merthyr Town eyeing FA Cup 'opportunity' - Ricardo Rees
FA Cup - Buxton v Merthyr Town. Date: Saturday, 5 November Time:15:00 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC Radio Wales Sport. Merthyr Town striker Ricardo Rees believes the side are capable of advancing in the FA Cup and secure a lucrative tie against an EFL team in the second round. Southern...
Sunderland Stats: Did any players do themselves any favours in disappointing Cardiff defeat?
It was a grim afternoon for Sunderland as they lost 1-0 to Cardiff, but the statistics from players' individual performances make interesting reading.
BBC
Shipwreck off Alderney identified as steamship Virago
A wreck two miles off Alderney in the Channel Islands has been identified as a ship that disappeared 140 years ago. The SS Virago was sailing from Hull to the port of Odessa, then part of the Russian Empire, but never made it out of the English Channel. Divers discovered...
BBC
Brexit: Talks on Northern Ireland Protocol 'making slow progress'
Talks between Brussels and London about the Northern Ireland Protocol are said to be making slow progress. Technical talks continue but no proper "big meetings" have taken place this week, with many officials on leave. EU sources say they were still waiting for the new government to clearly set out...
BBC
Scotland 28-12 Fiji: Scotland struggle to impress despite Murrayfield win
Tries: Turner, Hastings, Van der Merwe, White Cons: Hastings 2, Kinghorn 2. Scotland laboured to an autumn international win over determined Fiji on an uncomfortable afternoon for Gregor Townsend's side at Murrayfield. George Turner and Adam Hastings scored first-half tries for the Scots, but Fiji had two of their own...
UK rail strikes suspended as RMT says employers ‘seeing sense’ and talks intensifying – as it happened
The rail union says strikes for Saturday, Monday and Wednesday have now been called off
Wallam puts off-court drama behind her to lead Australia to England sweep
Even the English were gushing over Donnell Wallam after the Diamonds shooter brushed aside weeks of scrutiny to help Australia to a 3-0 series sweep in her starting debut. Australia won 57-53 at the Brisbane Entertainment Centre on Thursday, following victories in Newcastle and Sydney. Goal shooter Wallam was a perfect 15 from 15 at the main break and finished with 25 from 26 before being substituted for Sophie Garbin (14 of 18) in the third quarter.
BBC
Autumn international: Scotland bounce back with Fiji win - reaction
That's it from us this afternoon as Scotland bounced back with a victory against Fiji. It's the All Blacks next. Join us for that on Sunday. Enjoy the rest of your weekend!. Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend has been speaking to Amazon Prime. "Relatively pleased," he said. "The performance in...
BBC
Historic norths' alignment over Scotland in 2026
True, magnetic and grid north have aligned for the first time in UK map-making history, according to Ordnance Survey. Map experts said Scotland would become the focus of the triple alignment in coming years. They said the converged line's 'last stop' on the UK landmass would be Fraserburgh.
Canada 19-26 England: Women’s Rugby World Cup semi-final – as it happened
Minute-by-minute report: A place in the final against New Zealand or France was up for grabs. Read Sarah Rendell’s account of how England won a thriller
BBC
Leeds bus fined for being in bus lane to get to bus stop
A transport company has been fined after one of its buses was captured picking up passengers at a bus stop. The single-decker Connexions bus, which operates in West and North Yorkshire, was said to have driven in a bus lane on York Road in Leeds in October. Owner Craig Temple...
Hull confirm Liam Rosenior as head coach on contract to 2025
Hull have confirmed the appointment of Liam Rosenior, who played for the club from 2010 to 2015, including in an FA Cup final
BBC
Norma Girolami: Missing woman's remains found in London churchyard
Detectives searching for the remains of a woman who vanished over a year ago have found her body in a churchyard. Norma Girolami, 70, disappeared in August 2021. Two months later, Serkan Kaygusuz, 41, from Islington, was charged with her murder and with theft. Her remains were found in North...
BBC
Detainees cause disturbance at London immigration centre
Detainees have caused a "disturbance" at a London immigration removal centre during a power outage, the Home Office says. No one was injured during the incident at the Harmondsworth detention centre in west London. It is understood that a group of detainees left their rooms and went into the courtyard...
BBC
Farmers look after livestock but not themselves
Many farmers are great at looking after their livestock but not at taking care of themselves, according to Jock Gibson. The farmer, from Forres in Moray, said when times get hard and the challenges mount up it was difficult to step away and concentrate on yourself. Mr Gibson said: "We're...
Comments / 0