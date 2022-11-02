Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jeff Bezos Looking Into Buying Washington CommandersAction NewsWashington, DC
Field Hockey: No. 20 Ohio State loses to No. 2 Maryland in Big Ten Tournament quarterfinalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Great Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Fed Investigating Commanders Finances, Snyder Exploring SaleAnthony DiMoroWashington, DC
Georgetown— A piece of Italy in America?Narda MarenWashington, DC
fox5dc.com
Pushing for more residents to drive electric vehicles
Montgomery County is encouraging more residents to drive electric vehicles and help reduce transportation emissions. FOX 5’s Ayesha Khan visited Kensington on Saturday morning to learn more about what officials are offering to help residents make the switch.
Driver dead after hitting tractor trailer on I-95 in Prince George’s County
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland State Police said a driver died Saturday morning after hitting a disabled tractor trailer along part of Interstate 95. MSP said the crash happened on the southbound side of the interstate prior to Route 212 in Beltsville. Shortly before 8 a.m. this morning, troopers from the […]
mocoshow.com
Park Police to Conduct Search and Rescue Exercise at Black Hill Park Today (Saturday, November 5th)
Montgomery County Park Police will be conducting a multi-agency Search and Rescue exercise this Saturday, November 5th from 7am-7pm at Black Hill Regional Park. Per Park Police: “The park will remain open, however do not be alarmed if you see search and rescue dog teams, horse teams, and a large police presence throughout the day.”
mymcmedia.org
1 Injured After Vehicle Collision With Utility Pole
One person was taken to a hospital Wednesday night after a single-vehicle collision in the Olney/Laytonsville area, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS) Chief Spokesperson Pete Piringer. MCFRS responded to a collision with entrapment at Olney-Laytonsville Road and Dorsey Road, Piringer wrote on Twitter at 7:25 p.m....
WUSA
Shooter sends bullets into homes, car over series of nights in Fairfax County
CENTREVILLE, Va. — A number of shots were fired in the last days of October in Fairfax County, striking two homes and a car in Centreville, according to detectives. A total of six incidents were reported from Oct. 23 through Oct. 30 and police currently believe they are related. Thankfully, no injuries have been reported.
mocoshow.com
Arrest Made After Assault in Gaithersburg Friday Night
One person has been arrested after an assault that that occurred last night in Gaithersburg. According to the Gaithersburg Police Department, “on Friday, November 4, 2022 at approximately 10:36 p.m., police responded to the Gaithersburg Police station for the report of an assault that just occurred. On-scene investigation revealed that the victim and known suspect were involved in a verbal argument that escalated into a physical altercation. During the physical altercation, the victim sustained a laceration to their hand.
fox5dc.com
Passenger found dead on Metro train in Prince George’s County
WASHINGTON - Authorities say a passenger was found dead aboard a Metro train early Thursday morning in Prince George's County. A train operator spotted the unresponsive passenger on a train at the Downtown Largo station at the end of service around 1:15 a.m. Metro Transit Police Department and medics responded...
popville.com
“Metrorail customers will be back on track south of Reagan National Airport with full service resuming to six closed stations on Sunday”
“Metrorail customers will be back on track south of Reagan National Airport with full service resuming to six closed stations on Sunday, Nov. 6. Blue Line trains will serve all six stations – Braddock Rd, King St-Old Town, Eisenhower Ave, Huntington, Van Dorn St, and Franconia-Springfield – while long-term work continues to rehabilitate the Yellow Line Tunnel and Bridge.
Gloucester deputies: Body found on Providence Road was missing teen from Fairfax
GLOUCESTER, Va. — The Gloucester County Sheriff's Office said deputies identified a body found on Providence Road as a missing 18-year-old from Fairfax County, Virginia. The case goes back to Monday afternoon just after 4 p.m. when someone reported finding a man's body in the 3600 block of Providence Road. That's not far from Providence Baptist Church and Rosewell Memorial Garden Cemetery.
Man injured in stabbing inside Alexandria post office
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A man was found stabbed inside a U.S. Postal Service office in Alexandria early Friday morning, sparking an investigation, according to police. Officers with the Fairfax County Police Department responded around 2:30 a.m. to Richmond Highway and Frye Road after receiving a report of a stabbing in the area.
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore Co. Police arrest 3 suspects after string of at least 26 burglaries, ATM thefts
BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WBFF) — Detectives make a major break in a case this week following a string of burglaries and ATM thefts across Baltimore City and Baltimore County. According to charging documents from Baltimore County District Court, 44-year-old Stephan Vaughn Jr., 39-year-old Frank Richardson, and 24-year-old Kobe Smith face charges for a string of pry bar burglaries at gas stations and businesses in the County dating back to August 2022.
mocoshow.com
Vehicle Fire on I495 Closes Several Lanes Tuesday Morning
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services responded to a fully involved vehicle fire on the Outer Loop of I495 between University Boulevard and Colesville Rd in Silver Spring on Tuesday morning. The incident occurred around 7:30am and drivers can expect residual delays. We will post an update when more information becomes available.
fox5dc.com
Prince George's County Giant employees discuss deadly shooting
FOX 5's Stephanie Ramirez spoke with employees at the Oxon Hill Giant where a shoplifter shot and killed two people on Friday. Employees told FOX 5 that the security guard who approached the suspect was a well-liked guy.
It Doesn’t Just Go To Dulles: 7 Day Trips You Can Take Along Metro’s Expanded Silver Line
As the Metro lady says: “Doors opening…” to new day trips and adventures in Northern Virginia. With the completion of the second phase of Metro’s Silver Line, Washingtonians now have expanded rail service to exciting new destinations. Yes, there’s Dulles International Airport — but there are also plenty of places to go along the line that make for an easy and accessible “daycation” experience.
Fatal Parking Lot Stabbing Under Investigation In Prince George's County (DEVELOPING)
Detectives are investigating a fatal stabbing that occurred in a Prince George's County parking lot, authorities say. Officers responded to the 4900 block of Indian Head Highway around 12:05 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 2 for a reports of a stabbing. Once on scene, they located the male victim in a parking lot suffering from trauma to the upper body, according to Prince George's County police.
alxnow.com
Woman with stun gun arrested on Halloween in Old Town
An Alexandria woman was charged Halloween morning with driving an unlicensed vehicle in Alexandria, and for being a felon in possession of a stun gun, according to police and court records. The 61-year-old woman was pulled over at around 12:30 a.m. at the intersection of N. Patrick and Prince Streets.
Fairfax Police investigating 6 reports of shots fired in Centreville area
The Fairfax County Police Department is investigating six instances of gunshots reported in the Centreville area in the last two weeks -- most of which came from the same block.
wfmd.com
UPDATE-Situation Resolved–Frederick Police-Said To Avoid 700 Blk Of Wembly Drive
UPDATE- Fredrick Police say the situation has resolved and one person was taken into custody. Frederick, Md. (DG) – Frederick Police are asking the public to avoid the 700 Block of Wembly Drive. Heavy police presence is in the area, and authorities ask everyone to stay away until the...
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Sheriff Deputies Confronted by Man With Running Chainsaw
Montgomery County Sheriff Deputies were attempting to contact an individual with an EEP (emergency evaluation petition) around 1:30am on Tuesday, November 1st when the suspect took off in a vehicle and was involved in a collision on Maryland Ave and Fleet St in Rockville. According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect hit a light pole and then emerged from his vehicle, producing a running chainsaw. After initially being non-complaint, Deputies verbally engaged the suspect who eventually placed the chainsaw on the ground without incident.
