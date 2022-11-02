ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silver Spring, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mymcmedia.org

1 Injured After Vehicle Collision With Utility Pole

One person was taken to a hospital Wednesday night after a single-vehicle collision in the Olney/Laytonsville area, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS) Chief Spokesperson Pete Piringer. MCFRS responded to a collision with entrapment at Olney-Laytonsville Road and Dorsey Road, Piringer wrote on Twitter at 7:25 p.m....
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Arrest Made After Assault in Gaithersburg Friday Night

One person has been arrested after an assault that that occurred last night in Gaithersburg. According to the Gaithersburg Police Department, “on Friday, November 4, 2022 at approximately 10:36 p.m., police responded to the Gaithersburg Police station for the report of an assault that just occurred. On-scene investigation revealed that the victim and known suspect were involved in a verbal argument that escalated into a physical altercation. During the physical altercation, the victim sustained a laceration to their hand.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
popville.com

“Metrorail customers will be back on track south of Reagan National Airport with full service resuming to six closed stations on Sunday”

“Metrorail customers will be back on track south of Reagan National Airport with full service resuming to six closed stations on Sunday, Nov. 6. Blue Line trains will serve all six stations – Braddock Rd, King St-Old Town, Eisenhower Ave, Huntington, Van Dorn St, and Franconia-Springfield – while long-term work continues to rehabilitate the Yellow Line Tunnel and Bridge.
WASHINGTON, DC
13News Now

Gloucester deputies: Body found on Providence Road was missing teen from Fairfax

GLOUCESTER, Va. — The Gloucester County Sheriff's Office said deputies identified a body found on Providence Road as a missing 18-year-old from Fairfax County, Virginia. The case goes back to Monday afternoon just after 4 p.m. when someone reported finding a man's body in the 3600 block of Providence Road. That's not far from Providence Baptist Church and Rosewell Memorial Garden Cemetery.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

Man injured in stabbing inside Alexandria post office

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A man was found stabbed inside a U.S. Postal Service office in Alexandria early Friday morning, sparking an investigation, according to police. Officers with the Fairfax County Police Department responded around 2:30 a.m. to Richmond Highway and Frye Road after receiving a report of a stabbing in the area.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore Co. Police arrest 3 suspects after string of at least 26 burglaries, ATM thefts

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WBFF) — Detectives make a major break in a case this week following a string of burglaries and ATM thefts across Baltimore City and Baltimore County. According to charging documents from Baltimore County District Court, 44-year-old Stephan Vaughn Jr., 39-year-old Frank Richardson, and 24-year-old Kobe Smith face charges for a string of pry bar burglaries at gas stations and businesses in the County dating back to August 2022.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Vehicle Fire on I495 Closes Several Lanes Tuesday Morning

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services responded to a fully involved vehicle fire on the Outer Loop of I495 between University Boulevard and Colesville Rd in Silver Spring on Tuesday morning. The incident occurred around 7:30am and drivers can expect residual delays. We will post an update when more information becomes available.
SILVER SPRING, MD
DCist

It Doesn’t Just Go To Dulles: 7 Day Trips You Can Take Along Metro’s Expanded Silver Line

As the Metro lady says: “Doors opening…” to new day trips and adventures in Northern Virginia. With the completion of the second phase of Metro’s Silver Line, Washingtonians now have expanded rail service to exciting new destinations. Yes, there’s Dulles International Airport — but there are also plenty of places to go along the line that make for an easy and accessible “daycation” experience.
WASHINGTON, DC
Daily Voice

Fatal Parking Lot Stabbing Under Investigation In Prince George's County (DEVELOPING)

Detectives are investigating a fatal stabbing that occurred in a Prince George's County parking lot, authorities say. Officers responded to the 4900 block of Indian Head Highway around 12:05 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 2 for a reports of a stabbing. Once on scene, they located the male victim in a parking lot suffering from trauma to the upper body, according to Prince George's County police.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
alxnow.com

Woman with stun gun arrested on Halloween in Old Town

An Alexandria woman was charged Halloween morning with driving an unlicensed vehicle in Alexandria, and for being a felon in possession of a stun gun, according to police and court records. The 61-year-old woman was pulled over at around 12:30 a.m. at the intersection of N. Patrick and Prince Streets.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
mocoshow.com

Montgomery County Sheriff Deputies Confronted by Man With Running Chainsaw

Montgomery County Sheriff Deputies were attempting to contact an individual with an EEP (emergency evaluation petition) around 1:30am on Tuesday, November 1st when the suspect took off in a vehicle and was involved in a collision on Maryland Ave and Fleet St in Rockville. According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect hit a light pole and then emerged from his vehicle, producing a running chainsaw. After initially being non-complaint, Deputies verbally engaged the suspect who eventually placed the chainsaw on the ground without incident.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy