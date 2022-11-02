The largest transit bus charging station and microgrid in the country has just opened in Montgomery County, Maryland, home of the largest fleet of electric school buses in the U.S. The new charging station and microgrid, called the Brookville Smart Energy Bus Depot, will be especially beneficial as the county prepares to electrify all of the buses in its transit system by 2026. The project is part of the county’s goal to reach net-zero emissions by 2035.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO