Jeff Bezos Looking Into Buying Washington CommandersAction NewsWashington, DC
Field Hockey: No. 20 Ohio State loses to No. 2 Maryland in Big Ten Tournament quarterfinalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Great Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Fed Investigating Commanders Finances, Snyder Exploring SaleAnthony DiMoroWashington, DC
Georgetown— A piece of Italy in America?Narda MarenWashington, DC
popville.com
“Metrorail customers will be back on track south of Reagan National Airport with full service resuming to six closed stations on Sunday”
“Metrorail customers will be back on track south of Reagan National Airport with full service resuming to six closed stations on Sunday, Nov. 6. Blue Line trains will serve all six stations – Braddock Rd, King St-Old Town, Eisenhower Ave, Huntington, Van Dorn St, and Franconia-Springfield – while long-term work continues to rehabilitate the Yellow Line Tunnel and Bridge.
It Doesn’t Just Go To Dulles: 7 Day Trips You Can Take Along Metro’s Expanded Silver Line
As the Metro lady says: “Doors opening…” to new day trips and adventures in Northern Virginia. With the completion of the second phase of Metro’s Silver Line, Washingtonians now have expanded rail service to exciting new destinations. Yes, there’s Dulles International Airport — but there are also plenty of places to go along the line that make for an easy and accessible “daycation” experience.
mocoshow.com
Rockville Residents Can Get $150 for Planting Native Trees
Native trees are beautiful, provide important habitat for birds and other wildlife, and help absorb stormwater runoff and pollutants. Single-family and townhouse owners, homeowners associations, condominium associations and nonprofits in Rockville can receive a $150 rebate from the city for planting native trees. Learn how at www.rockvillemd.gov/rainscapes. Rebates are also...
fox5dc.com
Montgomery County hopes to simplify charging electric vehicles at home
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - Montgomery County wants to make it easier for residents to charge their electric vehicles as officials continue to make a push for protecting the environment. Currently, about 18,000 residents in Montgomery County drive an electric vehicle, but few have personal curbside chargers avaiable at their homes.
idesignarch.com
Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis’ Childhood Home by the Potomac River in Virginia
Merrywood Estate in McLean, Virginia has a storied history, serving as home to some of America’s most influential political and business figures. Built in 1919, the historic private estate was the childhood home of Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis in the mid-1940s. Discreetly situated on seven private acres with sweeping views...
ecowatch.com
Largest Transit Bus Charging Station in U.S. Opens in Maryland
The largest transit bus charging station and microgrid in the country has just opened in Montgomery County, Maryland, home of the largest fleet of electric school buses in the U.S. The new charging station and microgrid, called the Brookville Smart Energy Bus Depot, will be especially beneficial as the county prepares to electrify all of the buses in its transit system by 2026. The project is part of the county’s goal to reach net-zero emissions by 2035.
Commercial Observer
PT Clinic Signs Lease in Lanham, En Route to Opening in Every Maryland County
Arso Neuro Rehab and Orthopedic Center has inked a 3,246-square-foot lease at 4425 Nicole Drive in the Lanham section of Prince George’s County, Maryland. The property is a single-story, 27,000-square-foot building within Beco Park at Forbes Center, a complex of 15 office, flex and industrial buildings. Edge represented the...
fox5dc.com
Pushing for more residents to drive electric vehicles
Montgomery County is encouraging more residents to drive electric vehicles and help reduce transportation emissions. FOX 5’s Ayesha Khan visited Kensington on Saturday morning to learn more about what officials are offering to help residents make the switch.
bethesdamagazine.com
County Council District 5 race pits former MCPS teacher against tax attorney, real estate broker
Editor’s note: Bethesda Beat is publishing a series of stories highlighting local races for county, state and federal elected offices in the Nov. 8 general election. Today’s story focuses on County Council District 5. The race for County Council District 5 will feature a former Montgomery County Public...
Washington City Paper
Side Hustle: A Well-Paid D.C. Government Employee Has Been Running A Private Business That Intersects Directly With Her Day Job
This story was supported by a grant from Spotlight DC—Capital City Fund for Investigative Journalism. Elizabeth Anderson can be a big help if you run a small business in D.C. Her company, Cadogan & Associates, specializes in helping new firms get off the ground, particularly if they’re looking to...
WUSA
9+ things to do this weekend across DC, Maryland and Virginia | Nov. 4-6
WASHINGTON — It's weekend time! Celebrate the first week of November with a number of activities around the DMV, from markets to get you in the holiday spirit to others that let you hang on to cider and pumpkin patch season just a little longer. Every week, WUSA9 is...
Northern Virginia teen making figure skating history
RESTON, Va. — Nicknamed the "Quad God," Ilia Malinin from Northern Virginia is the first and only skater to land a quadruple axel in competition. “I’m still shocked sitting here. It doesn’t feel real that what I did in Lake Placid is actually what happened," said Malinin.
fox5dc.com
UPS holding 'Brown Friday' hiring events for holiday season in DC area
As UPS prepares for a busy holiday season, hiring events will take place this weekend in the D.C. area to recruit drivers and warehouse workers. The event is called Brown Friday and will take place in Landover, Springfield, Laurel, Gaithersburg and Chantilly on Nov. 4 and 5. Here are the...
Snowy and cold or dry and warm? Here's what we are predicting for winter this year
WASHINGTON — It’s that time of year again... your WUSA9 Weather Watch Team has put together the 2022-2023 Winter Weather Outlook. Before we get into the forecast, let’s take a look back at last year’s totals. The 2021 – 2022 season wasn't terrible for snow lovers,...
Thrillist
This New Train Stop Will Connect Washington Dulles Airport to D.C. Directly
Editor's Note: We know COVID-19 is continuing to impact your travel plans. Should you travel now, be sure to familiarize yourself with the CDC's latest guidance on domestic and international travel as well as local requirements, protocols, and restrictions for both your destination upon your arrival and your home city upon your return. Be safe out there.
What You Need To Know About Taking The Silver Line Train To Dulles Airport
Washington Dulles International Airport will celebrate its 60th anniversary on November 17. Just two days earlier, Metro will open its station at the airport, giving Dulles its long-planned rail connection to D.C. Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority CEO Jack Potter said the airport staff has been working hard to prepare for...
Mayor Bowser, DC Police encourage residents to plan for safety measures ahead of the holidays
WASHINGTON — The holidays are approaching and D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser is encouraging residents to use safer alternatives including using DC Police's Safe Exchange Zone locations and participating in the Private Security Camera System Incentive Program. According to a press release from Bowser's office, in D.C. there was a...
bethesdamagazine.com
Chamber of Commerce president talks about downtown Silver Spring’s transformation, the need to be business-friendly and ‘SchmoozaPalooza’
During 17 years as president and CEO of the Greater Silver Spring Chamber of Commerce, Jane Redicker witnessed the evolution of Silver Spring into the community that it is today while overseeing such chamber projects as “Discover the Taste of Silver Spring” and the local business exposition “SchmoozaPalooza.”
WTOP
‘Transformation’ coming near College Park Airport
A major project is in the works in College Park, Maryland, and leaders say it will transform the college town into something more. The 1.3 million-square-foot project, called “Aviation Landing,” will be located near College Park Airport. “Developments such as this are transforming the area’s economy by creating...
Review: Amtrak Acela First Class New York – Washington
For many years Ive flown between New York and Washington, but recently decided to take Amtrak instead and splurged for Acela First Class. Im glad that I did. The door-to-door journey time might not beat an airplane (depends on where you are and where you need to go), but it was a highly productive and enjoyable three-hour journey from New York to Washington onboard Amtrak.
