ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
popville.com

“Metrorail customers will be back on track south of Reagan National Airport with full service resuming to six closed stations on Sunday”

“Metrorail customers will be back on track south of Reagan National Airport with full service resuming to six closed stations on Sunday, Nov. 6. Blue Line trains will serve all six stations – Braddock Rd, King St-Old Town, Eisenhower Ave, Huntington, Van Dorn St, and Franconia-Springfield – while long-term work continues to rehabilitate the Yellow Line Tunnel and Bridge.
WASHINGTON, DC
DCist

It Doesn’t Just Go To Dulles: 7 Day Trips You Can Take Along Metro’s Expanded Silver Line

As the Metro lady says: “Doors opening…” to new day trips and adventures in Northern Virginia. With the completion of the second phase of Metro’s Silver Line, Washingtonians now have expanded rail service to exciting new destinations. Yes, there’s Dulles International Airport — but there are also plenty of places to go along the line that make for an easy and accessible “daycation” experience.
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Rockville Residents Can Get $150 for Planting Native Trees

Native trees are beautiful, provide important habitat for birds and other wildlife, and help absorb stormwater runoff and pollutants. Single-family and townhouse owners, homeowners associations, condominium associations and nonprofits in Rockville can receive a $150 rebate from the city for planting native trees. Learn how at www.rockvillemd.gov/rainscapes. Rebates are also...
ROCKVILLE, MD
fox5dc.com

Montgomery County hopes to simplify charging electric vehicles at home

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - Montgomery County wants to make it easier for residents to charge their electric vehicles as officials continue to make a push for protecting the environment. Currently, about 18,000 residents in Montgomery County drive an electric vehicle, but few have personal curbside chargers avaiable at their homes.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
idesignarch.com

Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis’ Childhood Home by the Potomac River in Virginia

Merrywood Estate in McLean, Virginia has a storied history, serving as home to some of America’s most influential political and business figures. Built in 1919, the historic private estate was the childhood home of Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis in the mid-1940s. Discreetly situated on seven private acres with sweeping views...
MCLEAN, VA
ecowatch.com

Largest Transit Bus Charging Station in U.S. Opens in Maryland

The largest transit bus charging station and microgrid in the country has just opened in Montgomery County, Maryland, home of the largest fleet of electric school buses in the U.S. The new charging station and microgrid, called the Brookville Smart Energy Bus Depot, will be especially beneficial as the county prepares to electrify all of the buses in its transit system by 2026. The project is part of the county’s goal to reach net-zero emissions by 2035.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Commercial Observer

PT Clinic Signs Lease in Lanham, En Route to Opening in Every Maryland County

Arso Neuro Rehab and Orthopedic Center has inked a 3,246-square-foot lease at 4425 Nicole Drive in the Lanham section of Prince George’s County, Maryland. The property is a single-story, 27,000-square-foot building within Beco Park at Forbes Center, a complex of 15 office, flex and industrial buildings. Edge represented the...
LANHAM, MD
WUSA9

Northern Virginia teen making figure skating history

RESTON, Va. — Nicknamed the "Quad God," Ilia Malinin from Northern Virginia is the first and only skater to land a quadruple axel in competition. “I’m still shocked sitting here. It doesn’t feel real that what I did in Lake Placid is actually what happened," said Malinin.
RESTON, VA
Thrillist

This New Train Stop Will Connect Washington Dulles Airport to D.C. Directly

Editor's Note: We know COVID-19 is continuing to impact your travel plans. Should you travel now, be sure to familiarize yourself with the CDC's latest guidance on domestic and international travel as well as local requirements, protocols, and restrictions for both your destination upon your arrival and your home city upon your return. Be safe out there.
WASHINGTON, DC
bethesdamagazine.com

Chamber of Commerce president talks about downtown Silver Spring’s transformation, the need to be business-friendly and ‘SchmoozaPalooza’

During 17 years as president and CEO of the Greater Silver Spring Chamber of Commerce, Jane Redicker witnessed the evolution of Silver Spring into the community that it is today while overseeing such chamber projects as “Discover the Taste of Silver Spring” and the local business exposition “SchmoozaPalooza.”
SILVER SPRING, MD
WTOP

‘Transformation’ coming near College Park Airport

A major project is in the works in College Park, Maryland, and leaders say it will transform the college town into something more. The 1.3 million-square-foot project, called “Aviation Landing,” will be located near College Park Airport. “Developments such as this are transforming the area’s economy by creating...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
BoardingArea

Review: Amtrak Acela First Class New York – Washington

For many years Ive flown between New York and Washington, but recently decided to take Amtrak instead and splurged for Acela First Class. Im glad that I did. The door-to-door journey time might not beat an airplane (depends on where you are and where you need to go), but it was a highly productive and enjoyable three-hour journey from New York to Washington onboard Amtrak.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy