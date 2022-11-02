A Buffalo man was arrested Friday morning after an alleged reckless motorcycle operation caused the death of his 17-year-old passenger. Just before noon police responded to reports of an accident involving a motorcycle at the Roundabout on Oak St. They arrived to find a woman on the ground and a man remounting his motorcycle to ride away. Police chased down the fleeing cyclist and returned to the scene of the accident where he tried to attack the EMS workers who were trying to assist the woman. Police took him into custody again and transported him to the Batavia Police HQ where he broke a window and tried to escape. He was apprehended again. The man has been identified as 27 year old Christopher Scinta. The woman was taken to UMMC where she was pronounced dead. She was identified as 17 year old Jasmyne Rubel. Police have been able to ascertain that Scinta was driving and Rubel was riding when he hit the curb and the bike went over. He is being charged with many crimes including manslaughter and obstructing medical services.

BATAVIA, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO