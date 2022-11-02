Read full article on original website
WKBW-TV
Lockport schools empowering school community with Family Empowerment Center
LOCKPORT, NY (WKBW) — The Lockport City School District wants to empower students and school families. The district is opening a Family Empowerment Center. But it’s not located on school property. Instead, it is set up inside the Cornerstone Arena in the City of Lockport to be accessible...
Niagara Pride reveals school winners of a $500 grants
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Niagara Pride announced its inaugural winners of a $500 grant to promote LGBTQ+ diversity. The Niagara County High School Gender/Sexuality Associations or Gay/Straight Alliance Grant program is intended for students who will "develop educational programming that affirms LGBTQ+ students and helps to create a more diverse and inclusive environment at the school," according to a statement.
Buffalo Public Schools athletic director Aubrey Lloyd returns to work
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Public Schools athletic director Aubrey Lloyd has returned to work. Lloyd was on paid administrative leave for three years. He was removed by the former superintendent, Dr. Kriner Cash, for alleged financial issues that he denied from the start. Lloyd oversees millions of dollars for the athletic department for the school district.
Doctors warn parents about RSV
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Cases of pediatric respiratory illnesses are up sharply in Western New York and across the state, forcing health care providers to issue strong warnings to parents. One of the main culprits is RSV in addition to the flu. The New York State Department of Health is...
Buffalo Public Schools provide details on security staffing and technology upgrades
BUFFALO, N.Y. — With a new leadership team in place the Buffalo School District is moving forward with security upgrades in staffing and technology to help address concerns over violence at school buildings. It's a significant investment and details were provided to school board members and the public Wednesday...
Coats for Hope in Niagara Falls helps kids before winter arrives
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — With winter coming, the third annual Coats for Hope took place Saturday on Hyde Park Boulevard. The Niagara Falls event allowed more than 100 children to get coats for the winter. Community members put the event together to make sure no kid is cold this winter.
wutv29.com
Niagara Falls residents concerned over student housing
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. -- Residents in one Niagara Falls neighborhood say they're concerned about student housing and the behavior of some of the college students who live there. The city and Niagara University plan to address issues at a community meeting next week. We spoke to some residents in the...
niagaranow.com
Union strike moves forward despite legislation prohibiting it
Niagara-on-the-Lake kids spent Friday at home, after a Canadian Union of Public Employees strike forced schools to close doors for the day. There were no picket lines in Niagara-on-the-Lake, but support staff from schools, including secretaries, custodians, lunchroom workers and educational assistants, were picketing in St. Catharines and Niagara Falls.
New addiction treatment center close to opening in Newfane
NEWFANE, N.Y. — A new place for those seeking addiction treatment in Western New York held a ribbon-cutting Thursday in the Town of Newfane. The Recovery Center of Niagara has been 15 months in the making and will begin accepting patients in early December. It will be the only...
wnypapers.com
Poloncarz appoints Lisa Chimera as deputy county executive
Chimera served as District 3 legislator since July 2019, previously sat on Town of Tonawanda board for 14 years. Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz recently announced Lisa Chimera will serve as the county’s next deputy executive. Chimera has served as an Erie County legislator (3rd District) since July 2019, serving the communities of Tonawanda and Kenmore, along with the Black Rock, Riverside and University Heights areas of the City of Buffalo.
Lake Shore High School bathroom rules have a parent & student concerned
ANGOLA, N.Y. — Concerns about vaping have forced Lake Shore High School to restrict when students can use the restroom. A parent and student contacted 2 On Your Side upset about the bathroom rules. "They're only open for four minutes, and there's only three stalls, and there's, like, a...
wnypapers.com
Envision Benefits Group opens in Tonawanda
Chamber of Commerce of the Tonawandas Executive Director Sarah Nelson welcomed the organization’s newest member, Envision Benefits Group, at a ribbon-cutting ceremony. She said, “Envision Benefits Group joins the growing list of businesses relocating or opening in the Tonawandas.”. Founded in 2020 by President Kristin Devereaux, SHRM-CP, Envision...
wutv29.com
Best Self offers grieving assistance after tragic incident
Family members and the community continue to mourn the loss of 19-year-old Marcus Webster, 16-year-old Kevin Payne, 17-year-old Swazine Swindle, and 14-year-old Ahjanae Harper on October 21. Another 14-year-old girl, who survived the crash was taken to ECMC. Five months ago, it was the Tops massacre, earlier this month Kiara...
Buffalo Urban League receives $6 million donation from MacKenzie Scott
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Urban League announced Monday that they have received at $6 million donation from author and philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. It is the largest contribution in Buffalo Urban League's 96-year history. Scott, whose net worth is estimated at more than $30 billion, gives money to organizations...
wutv29.com
Federal funding to revitalize historic market in Niagara Co.
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. -- A $245,000 grant from the U.S.D.A. will go to the New York Field and Fork Network which runs the Niagara Falls City Farmers Market just off of Pine Avenue. The funds will be used to make capital improvements, recruit more farmers and other vendors to the...
Vulnerable male located after Bills game
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — A missing vulnerable male was located early Monday morning after being separated from his party during the Bills game Sunday night, the Erie County Sheriff’s office said. They say they received a report of the person missing at the end of the third quarter. After an approximately two-hour search, he […]
Niagara County plans for opioid settlement money on the way
NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — Tuesday morning the New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli released a report showing the impact opioids have had on the state. The report said that opioid-related overdose deaths increased by 68% to nearly 5,000 individuals across the state from 2019 to 2021. With the Opioid...
wbtai.com
Weekend News Brief
A Buffalo man was arrested Friday morning after an alleged reckless motorcycle operation caused the death of his 17-year-old passenger. Just before noon police responded to reports of an accident involving a motorcycle at the Roundabout on Oak St. They arrived to find a woman on the ground and a man remounting his motorcycle to ride away. Police chased down the fleeing cyclist and returned to the scene of the accident where he tried to attack the EMS workers who were trying to assist the woman. Police took him into custody again and transported him to the Batavia Police HQ where he broke a window and tried to escape. He was apprehended again. The man has been identified as 27 year old Christopher Scinta. The woman was taken to UMMC where she was pronounced dead. She was identified as 17 year old Jasmyne Rubel. Police have been able to ascertain that Scinta was driving and Rubel was riding when he hit the curb and the bike went over. He is being charged with many crimes including manslaughter and obstructing medical services.
Jamestown's broadband commission holds first meeting
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — Back in April, the City of Jamestown unveiled a feasibility study to create its own municipal broadband system. With billions of dollars being made available for broadband projects, Jamestown is hoping to bridge the digital divide and build its own network. While skeptics believe the city...
WKBW-TV
Clarksburg Cider Company is turning heads with approachable atmosphere and handcrafted beverages in Lancaster
LANCASTER (WKBW) — Laid out on a beautiful campus on the eastern edge of Lancaster you will find a family-owned business offering handcrafted hard ciders, an inspired menu, and an atmosphere that will make you feel right at home. If you haven't been to Clarksburg Cider Company, now is...
