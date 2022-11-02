ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Seneca, NY

Niagara Pride reveals school winners of a $500 grants

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Niagara Pride announced its inaugural winners of a $500 grant to promote LGBTQ+ diversity. The Niagara County High School Gender/Sexuality Associations or Gay/Straight Alliance Grant program is intended for students who will "develop educational programming that affirms LGBTQ+ students and helps to create a more diverse and inclusive environment at the school," according to a statement.
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
Buffalo Public Schools athletic director Aubrey Lloyd returns to work

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Public Schools athletic director Aubrey Lloyd has returned to work. Lloyd was on paid administrative leave for three years. He was removed by the former superintendent, Dr. Kriner Cash, for alleged financial issues that he denied from the start. Lloyd oversees millions of dollars for the athletic department for the school district.
BUFFALO, NY
Doctors warn parents about RSV

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Cases of pediatric respiratory illnesses are up sharply in Western New York and across the state, forcing health care providers to issue strong warnings to parents. One of the main culprits is RSV in addition to the flu. The New York State Department of Health is...
BUFFALO, NY
Niagara Falls residents concerned over student housing

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. -- Residents in one Niagara Falls neighborhood say they're concerned about student housing and the behavior of some of the college students who live there. The city and Niagara University plan to address issues at a community meeting next week. We spoke to some residents in the...
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
Union strike moves forward despite legislation prohibiting it

Niagara-on-the-Lake kids spent Friday at home, after a Canadian Union of Public Employees strike forced schools to close doors for the day. There were no picket lines in Niagara-on-the-Lake, but support staff from schools, including secretaries, custodians, lunchroom workers and educational assistants, were picketing in St. Catharines and Niagara Falls.
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
Poloncarz appoints Lisa Chimera as deputy county executive

Chimera served as District 3 legislator since July 2019, previously sat on Town of Tonawanda board for 14 years. Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz recently announced Lisa Chimera will serve as the county’s next deputy executive. Chimera has served as an Erie County legislator (3rd District) since July 2019, serving the communities of Tonawanda and Kenmore, along with the Black Rock, Riverside and University Heights areas of the City of Buffalo.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
Envision Benefits Group opens in Tonawanda

Chamber of Commerce of the Tonawandas Executive Director Sarah Nelson welcomed the organization’s newest member, Envision Benefits Group, at a ribbon-cutting ceremony. She said, “Envision Benefits Group joins the growing list of businesses relocating or opening in the Tonawandas.”. Founded in 2020 by President Kristin Devereaux, SHRM-CP, Envision...
TONAWANDA, NY
Best Self offers grieving assistance after tragic incident

Family members and the community continue to mourn the loss of 19-year-old Marcus Webster, 16-year-old Kevin Payne, 17-year-old Swazine Swindle, and 14-year-old Ahjanae Harper on October 21. Another 14-year-old girl, who survived the crash was taken to ECMC. Five months ago, it was the Tops massacre, earlier this month Kiara...
BUFFALO, NY
Federal funding to revitalize historic market in Niagara Co.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. -- A $245,000 grant from the U.S.D.A. will go to the New York Field and Fork Network which runs the Niagara Falls City Farmers Market just off of Pine Avenue. The funds will be used to make capital improvements, recruit more farmers and other vendors to the...
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
Vulnerable male located after Bills game

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — A missing vulnerable male was located early Monday morning after being separated from his party during the Bills game Sunday night, the Erie County Sheriff’s office said. They say they received a report of the person missing at the end of the third quarter. After an approximately two-hour search, he […]
ERIE COUNTY, NY
Weekend News Brief

A Buffalo man was arrested Friday morning after an alleged reckless motorcycle operation caused the death of his 17-year-old passenger. Just before noon police responded to reports of an accident involving a motorcycle at the Roundabout on Oak St. They arrived to find a woman on the ground and a man remounting his motorcycle to ride away. Police chased down the fleeing cyclist and returned to the scene of the accident where he tried to attack the EMS workers who were trying to assist the woman. Police took him into custody again and transported him to the Batavia Police HQ where he broke a window and tried to escape. He was apprehended again. The man has been identified as 27 year old Christopher Scinta. The woman was taken to UMMC where she was pronounced dead. She was identified as 17 year old Jasmyne Rubel. Police have been able to ascertain that Scinta was driving and Rubel was riding when he hit the curb and the bike went over. He is being charged with many crimes including manslaughter and obstructing medical services.
BATAVIA, NY
Jamestown's broadband commission holds first meeting

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — Back in April, the City of Jamestown unveiled a feasibility study to create its own municipal broadband system. With billions of dollars being made available for broadband projects, Jamestown is hoping to bridge the digital divide and build its own network. While skeptics believe the city...
JAMESTOWN, NY
