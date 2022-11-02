ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mayor Sylvester Turner says he was diagnosed with cancer, underwent radiation treatment over summer

By Ariel Worthy
houstonpublicmedia.org
 3 days ago
Comments / 35

whatever ,whatever
3d ago

Not a fan of Turner, However man to man I wish him well and anyone dealing with the big C.

Reply
9
Irene Sweetie Garcia
3d ago

I wish him a speedy recovery but it's time for a new mayor.

Reply(1)
15
Turbo 101
3d ago

way to keep a secret, like everything else you never ( wink wink) knew about

Reply(2)
8
 

