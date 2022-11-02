Read full article on original website
Deputies investigating deadly Florence County shooting
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting in the Pee Dee. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened Saturday evening in the area of Autumn Lane. No further details were immediately available. Stay with WMBF News for updates.
Authorities searching for two runaway juveniles, Williamsburg Co. deputies say
KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCVI) — Two teens reportedly ran away from home, and Williamsburg County deputies are asking for the public's help during the search. Keeley Ridgeway and Cynthia Martin were last seen at their home on Hollywood's Road in Kingstree. While the clothing worn is unknown, deputies said Ridgeway...
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Florence County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly shooting. Major Michael Nunn of the Florence County Sheriff's Office said it happened Saturday evening on Autumn Lane near Florence. No additional information was immediately available.
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies are investigating a deadly shooting Saturday evening on Autumn Lane near Florence, according to Major Michael Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff's Office. Several officers are on the scene and had a yellow crime scene tape wrapped outside a home.
Deputies on scene of shooting in Lamar
LAMAR, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies with the Darlington County Sheriff's Office are on the scene of a shooting on Railroad Avenue in Lamar. Officials say the incident is currently under investigation. No other information is available at this time.
Suspect(s) in custody after chase, overnight manhunt in Florence County
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - At least one person is in custody following a chase that led to an overnight manhunt in Florence County. The manhunt ended in an arrest just after 4 a.m., Friday, on Kershaw Street, according to Florence County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Tommy Sullivan.
KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County Sheriff's Office is searching for two teenage girls last seen Friday morning. Deputies say 17-year-old Keeley Ridgeway and 14-year-old Cynthia Martin were last seen around 1 a.m. Friday at their home on Holywoods Road in Kingstree. Ridgeway is described as 17 years...
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — A man has been arrested following a chase that led to a manhunt just after 4 a.m., Friday, in the area of Kershaw Street in East Florence, according to Florence County Sheriff T.J. Joye. Deputies attempted to make a traffic stop on a vehicle earlier...
Florence man arrested after manhunt, charged with breaking into vehicles
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Florence man has been arrested Friday and charged with multiple counts of breaking into motor vehicles. Deputies attempted to make a traffic stop early Friday morning on Kershaw Street in East Florence, the driver did not stop and led deputies on a pursuit which ended near Walnut and Jarrott Street where the vehicle struck a building.
Myrtle Beach man charged for trafficking heroin, cocaine after Georgetown Co. traffic stop
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A Myrtle Beach man has been charged in Georgetown County after a traffic stop resulted in the recovery of heroin and cocaine. The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office said Eluterio Gomez, 26, was arrested on felony drug charges following the traffic stop Friday. Gomez was...
15-year-old shot in Robeson County, flown to hospital, sheriff’s office says
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A 15-year-old was flown to a hospital after being shot Thursday afternoon near Maxton, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were called at about 4 p.m. to Brooklyn Drive to investigate. No additional information about the teenager’s condition or the circumstances of the shooting was immediately available. The […]
HCPD searching for missing, endangered teen
HORRY COUNTY (WPDE) — The Horry County Police Department is searching for a runaway teenager. The Department says 17-year-old Breanna Laplaca is considered endangered because of a medical condition. She was last seen around 2 p.m. on Nov. 4 at her home on Hillwood Court in Longs. Laplaca was...
Sheriff’s office identifies husband, wife found dead in Marlboro County home
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office revealed it’s investigating the deaths of a husband and wife as a murder-suicide. Deputies received a 911 call last week from a home on Step Road in the Wallace area, where the caller stated he had shot and killed a person and that he was going to take his own life before hanging up.
Driver killed in Georgetown County crash, SCHP says
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person died after a crash in Georgetown County early Saturday, according to an official. Cpl. David Jones with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the wreck happened on County Line Road at around 3:30 a.m. Jones said a 2000 Chevrolet truck was heading south...
6 indicted in criminal conspiracy case, including Marion County councilman: SLED
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Immediately after receiving the indictment of Marion County Councilman Oscar Jay Foxworth, Governor Henry McMaster issued Executive Order 2022-34, suspending Foxworth from office. Foxworth is suspended until he is formally acquitted, convicted, or until a duly elected successor is qualified and takes the oath...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person died in a crash in Georgetown County Saturday morning. The crash happened around 3:30 a.m. on County Line Road, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol Cpl. David Jones. Jones said the driver of a 2000 Chevrolet truck was traveling south on County...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A driver was killed early Saturday morning after a truck overturned in Georgetown County. According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the collision happened on County Line Road near Dorian Road around 3:30 a.m. SCHP says a 2000 Chevy truck was traveling south on County Line Road when the driver veered […]
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Marlboro County Sheriff's Office identified two people who died Oct. 25 in an apparent murder-suicide. David Pryer, 69, and Janice Pryer, 54, both of Wallace, were found dead in a home on Step Road after deputies received a 911 call from a man who said he shot and killed
Vehicle crashes into Myrtle Beach-area restaurant, crews say
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - No one was taken to the hospital after a vehicle crashed into a building in the Myrtle Beach area on Saturday. Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to 9814 North Kings Highway at around 5:40 p.m. An online search of the address matches it to The Waterway House Sports and Spirits.
Second arrest made in Robeson County death investigation: Sheriff’s Office
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Robeson County deputies have arrested a second suspect in connection to the death of a St. Pauls man Thursday evening. Deputies responded to a home on Barker Ten Mile Road in reference to a shooting incident. Once inside they discovered the body of 67-year-old Weldon Caldwell.
