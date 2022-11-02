ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence County, SC

Comments / 0

Related
WMBF

Deputies investigating deadly Florence County shooting

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting in the Pee Dee. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened Saturday evening in the area of Autumn Lane. No further details were immediately available. Stay with WMBF News for updates.
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Deadly shooting investigation underway in Florence

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies are investigating a deadly shooting Saturday evening on Autumn Lane near Florence, according to Major Michael Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Several officers are on the scene and had a yellow crime scene tape wrapped outside a home. Nunn said...
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Deputies on scene of shooting in Lamar

LAMAR, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies with the Darlington County Sheriff's Office are on the scene of a shooting on Railroad Avenue in Lamar. Officials say the incident is currently under investigation. No other information is available at this time.
LAMAR, SC
live5news.com

Deputies search for missing Williamsburg Co. teenagers

KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two teenage girls last seen Friday morning. Deputies say 17-year-old Keeley Ridgeway and 14-year-old Cynthia Martin were last seen around 1 a.m. Friday at their home on Holywoods Road in Kingstree. Ridgeway is described as 17 years...
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Man arrested following chase, manhunt in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — A man has been arrested following a chase that led to a manhunt just after 4 a.m., Friday, in the area of Kershaw Street in East Florence, according to Florence County Sheriff T.J. Joye. Deputies attempted to make a traffic stop on a vehicle earlier...
FLORENCE, SC
WMBF

Florence man arrested after manhunt, charged with breaking into vehicles

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Florence man has been arrested Friday and charged with multiple counts of breaking into motor vehicles. Deputies attempted to make a traffic stop early Friday morning on Kershaw Street in East Florence, the driver did not stop and led deputies on a pursuit which ended near Walnut and Jarrott Street where the vehicle struck a building.
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

15-year-old shot in Robeson County, flown to hospital, sheriff’s office says

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A 15-year-old was flown to a hospital after being shot Thursday afternoon near Maxton, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were called at about 4 p.m. to Brooklyn Drive to investigate. No additional information about the teenager’s condition or the circumstances of the shooting was immediately available. The […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
wpde.com

HCPD searching for missing, endangered teen

HORRY COUNTY (WPDE) — The Horry County Police Department is searching for a runaway teenager. The Department says 17-year-old Breanna Laplaca is considered endangered because of a medical condition. She was last seen around 2 p.m. on Nov. 4 at her home on Hillwood Court in Longs. Laplaca was...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Driver killed in Georgetown County crash, SCHP says

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person died after a crash in Georgetown County early Saturday, according to an official. Cpl. David Jones with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the wreck happened on County Line Road at around 3:30 a.m. Jones said a 2000 Chevrolet truck was heading south...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

1 dead after truck overturns in Georgetown County, troopers say

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person died in a crash in Georgetown County Saturday morning. The crash happened around 3:30 a.m. on County Line Road, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol Cpl. David Jones. Jones said the driver of a 2000 Chevrolet truck was traveling south on County...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Troopers investigating deadly crash on County Line Road

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A driver was killed early Saturday morning after a truck overturned in Georgetown County. According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the collision happened on County Line Road near Dorian Road around 3:30 a.m. SCHP says a 2000 Chevy truck was traveling south on County Line Road when the driver veered […]
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Vehicle crashes into Myrtle Beach-area restaurant, crews say

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - No one was taken to the hospital after a vehicle crashed into a building in the Myrtle Beach area on Saturday. Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to 9814 North Kings Highway at around 5:40 p.m. An online search of the address matches it to The Waterway House Sports and Spirits.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy