Roxie Vestina Wilson, age 93, of LaFollette
Roxie Vestina Wilson, age 93, of LaFollette passed away Thursday, November 3, 2022. She was the oldest living member of East LaFollette Baptist Church. She was born in Sterling, KY June 19, 1929. She loved growing a garden, beautiful flowers, birds, and time with her family. She is preceded in death by husband Harold Lakin Wilson, father James L. Owens, mother Vinnie Jones Owens, brothers Vantoy, Dewey, Ralph, and Larry Owens, sister Lucille Moyers, sister-in-law Hazel Owens.
Brenda Robards, age 80 of LaFollette
Mrs. Brenda Robards, age 80 of LaFollette passed away Saturday, November 5, 2022. She was a member of LaFollette United Methodist Church where she enjoyed playing in the Handbell Choir, and was an active Member of the Town and Country Garden Club. Brenda attended Stetson University in Florida where she earned her BS Degree. She served as a Case Worker with the State of Tennessee, Department of Human Services, and was formerly employed with LaFollette Community Hospital. Brenda also enjoyed being on the lake, and caring for her Grandchildren. Preceded in death by Parents, Dexter, Sr. and Jessie Rains, and Brother, Dexter L. “Butch” Rains, Jr.
William Bruce Hensley, age 70, of LaFollette
William Bruce Hensley, age 70, of LaFollette passed away on November 3, 2022. A graduate of the 1971 class of Clinton High school he continued his education by attending college. He was a Christian and retired OTR truckdriver. Preceded in death by parents: Thomas Hensley and Lorene Harber Hensley. Survivors.
Walters Funeral Home is Chamber of Commerce “Business of the Month”
LAFOLLETTE, TN (SPECIAL TO WLAF) – The Campbell County Chamber of Commerce and Tourism is proud to announce the November 2022 Business of the Month, Walters Funeral Home! You are invited to celebrate with us on Monday, November 07, 2022 at 12:00 PM for the presentation at the Grand on Central!
Bridget Wallace is Eagle Tire Pros teacher of the week
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Teachers make a difference in their students lives each and every day. For many students, having a teacher who cares and goes that extra mile can be the difference in a successful education and graduation. We’ve all had that teacher who inspired us or helped in some way. That’s why WLAF and Eagle Tire Pros salute all of our hard working educators with a weekly feature.
Switchboard was leading edge of voice communication for Campbell County
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Voice communication has come a long way in a relatively short amount of time, and on today’s Throwback Thursday, we turn the clock back to the 1950s. Featured is this special group of women known as the La Follette switch board operators, and the group was on the leading edge of voice communication for La Follette and Campbell County.
East end water project wrapped up Wednesday night
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – You may remember the water line breaks that caused so much trouble on the east side of La Follette last Thursday and Friday. If you are an LUB customer in the area around La Follette Middle School and the post office, you know all too well about those water outages. See Charlie Hutson’s full photo gallery HERE.
Last bed build of the year for SHP is Saturday at Woodson Mall
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Sleep in Heavenly Peace, a local organization that builds beds for children who do not have a bed, holds its last bed build day of the fading warm weather season on Saturday at the parking lot of Woodson Mall at the Food City Center, the Jacksboro side. Tomorrow morning’s weather is expected to partly sunny with temperatures in the 60s.
Ayers Auction & Real Estate online auctions are open, others soon will
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – The region’s auction leader leads the way again with online auctions. Take a moment this weekend and see what Ayers Auction and Real Estate has on the block and what’s going on the block in the near future. Connect HERE and browse Ayers...
Time change weekend, and time to replace smoke detector batteries
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – “It’s time change weekend, and we want folks to take time to change the batteries in their smoke detectors,” said La Follette Fire Chief Jimmy Pack. Sherman Campbell and the folks at Smith ACE Hardware are working with the fire department to help folks replace their batteries. As a result, Smith’s has donated more than 100 nine-volt batteries.
