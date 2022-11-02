Read full article on original website
Elvis Crespo Releases Fresh Version of Beloved Latinx Party Anthem "Suavemente"
There is one song from the Spanish-speaking Caribbean that has captivated audiences across the globe for decades. In Latin American family parties, from quinceañeras to weddings, it's a go-to song to kick off the merengue dance portion of the playlist. It has also become a staple song in non-Latinx parties when it's time to switch up the vibe. We're referring to the upbeat merengue single by Puerto Rican singer-songwriter Elvis Crespo, "Suavemente." Whether you're sitting at the table sipping on a drink or in the restroom fixing up your makeup when Crespo's voice begins "Suavementeeee," it's time to grab a partner and run to the dance floor.
BTS and Pharrell Have a Collab Song Coming, and Possibly Another on the Way
Another seismic collaboration from singer-rapper-producer Pharrell is coming your way, this time with megastars BTS. The artist behind hit collabs — including "Get Lucky" with Daft Punk, "Blurred Lines" with Robin Thicke, and "Drop It Like It's Hot" with Snoop Dogg — sat down with fellow multi-hyphenate artist RM of BTS for Rolling Stone's Musicians on Musicians series. They interviewed each other about the ins and outs of making music, what it's like to endure the highs and lows of fame without losing one's creativity, and even teased an upcoming collab (or two) in the process.
Megan Thee Stallion Reacts to Drake's Apparent Dig at Her Shooting
Megan Thee Stallion didn't hold back while criticizing Drake's new song "Circo Loco," which appears to imply she lied about Tory Lanez allegedly shooting her two years ago. "Stop using my shooting for clout," the Houston rapper tweeted on Nov. 4. "Since when tf is it cool to joke abt women getting shot. . . . Ready to boycott bout shoes and clothes but dog pile on a black woman when she says one of y'all homeboys abused her," she added, along with other comments concerning lyrics from the song on his new collaborative album with 21 Savage, "Her Loss."
8 of the Biggest Revelations From Selena Gomez's Doc "My Mind & Me"
Selena Gomez's new documentary, "Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me," gives viewers a candid look at her life, beginning in 2016 and spanning to present day. In the Apple TV+ film, which is out now, the 30-year-old singer opens up about her career, her mental health, and her relationship history. Overall, it's a sharp and moving portrait of a child star turned major celebrity who's gone through so much in her first 30 years of life. Ahead, we're breaking down the biggest revelations from Gomez's documentary.
Valentina Ferrer Wants to Make Wellness Accessible With Her Kapowder Superfood Brand
Valentina Ferrer has reached great heights since growing up on a farm on top of a mountain in Córdoba, Carlos Paz, Argentina. She has dominated catwalks in cities like New York and Milan, won the title of Miss Argentina in 2014, and even colaunched her wellness company, Kapowder. Not to mention, she's also a mother to her son, Rio, and romantic partner to Grammy Award-winning artist J Balvin. But even though she wears many hats, the Latina beauty is fully aware of her superpower: being a woman. "I love to see women growing. Whenever I have a chance to help [other women], I love to help because women are incredible. You can't stop a woman — they can do everything," she tells POPSUGAR.
Nicola Peltz Beckham Reveals She Fired Brooklyn From Her Movie: "[He's] Still Mad at Me"
Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Beckham may be head over heels in love (at least according to their social media pages), but when it comes to her professional judgment, Nicola isn't blinded by rose-colored glasses. In an Oct. 30 interview with The Times, Nicola revealed that she didn't hesitate to cut...
