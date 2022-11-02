Valentina Ferrer has reached great heights since growing up on a farm on top of a mountain in Córdoba, Carlos Paz, Argentina. She has dominated catwalks in cities like New York and Milan, won the title of Miss Argentina in 2014, and even colaunched her wellness company, Kapowder. Not to mention, she's also a mother to her son, Rio, and romantic partner to Grammy Award-winning artist J Balvin. But even though she wears many hats, the Latina beauty is fully aware of her superpower: being a woman. "I love to see women growing. Whenever I have a chance to help [other women], I love to help because women are incredible. You can't stop a woman — they can do everything," she tells POPSUGAR.

