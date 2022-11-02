ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

KATV

Snoop Dogg encourages Arkansans to support Issue 4

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — American rapper, Snoop Dogg posted to his Instagram on Tuesday about voting yes on Issue 4. Snoop included Arkansas in his post saying "F.y.i Do what you got 2 do n vote." Voting yes to Issue 4 would legalize recreational marijuana for adults 21-year-old and...
Vibe

Diddy To Buy Cannabis Operations In NYC, Massachusetts, and Illinois

Diddy is planning to plant his foot into the cannabis field and purchase operations in New York, Massachusetts, and Illinois for $185 million. If the deal goes through, Puff Daddy will have created the largest Black-owned and licensed cannabis company in the United States. The Revolt TV founder’s goal is to use the business to increase the Black presence in the cannabis industry, especially after decades of inequality within the space. More from VIBE.comMarge Simpson, E.T., And Beyoncé: The 34 Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes Of 2022Diddy's Joker Costume Leads To Heated Exchange With 'Power' ActorThe LOX Are "In The Process"...
WSET

SEE IT: Lawsuit forces Gov. Youngkin to release school tip line emails

WASHINGTON (7News) — Within weeks of his inauguration, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin asked Virginians to report problems in their schools to his administration. The governor asked tipsters to email him and help root out "critical race theory" and other "inherently divisive subjects" they saw taught in state classrooms. “I...
CNN

Spread of election lies in Florida’s Spanish-speaking communities is ‘fracturing democratic institutions,’ advocates warn

CNN — With voting already underway in this year’s midterms, election lies and QAnon conspiracy theories are circulating among Spanish-speaking communities, raising alarm bells for advocates that it could discourage Latinos from voting and further divide communities. The impact of disinformation has been especially acute in south Florida...
