Read full article on original website
Related
Plane crashes into Suffolk County cemetery
A plane crashed into a cemetery on Long Island on Saturday.
Suffolk police: Small plane crashes in West Babylon cemetery; 2 injured
Suffolk County police said the crash at Beth Moses Cemetery occurred just before 2 p.m.
Woman, 42, fatally struck by pickup truck on Long Island
Suffolk County Police Sixth Squad detectives are investigating a motor vehicle crash that killed a pedestrian Thursday night on Long Island.
Long Island house fire leaves couple hospitalized, leads to complaints about fire response times
ROOSEVELT, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Long Island couple in their late 70s is in the hospital — the wife in critical condition — after a fire engulfed their home, burning it to the ground. Eyewitnesses say, though, that the fire ended up being much more extensive than it needed to be, and that a slow […]
Man held at knifepoint, punched during Long Island group robbery: police
ROSLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man was held at knifepoint during a group robbery on Long Island Friday, according to police. The victim, 38, was walking to his car parked near Old Northern Boulevard and Remsen Avenue at around 1:40 a.m. when one of three men pulled out a knife, shoved him to the ground, […]
ID Released For Boater Who Went Missing Near Smith Point Beach
Police have released the identity of a man whose 25-foot boat washed ashore will all the electronics working, but the owner missing. Todd Mauro, age 52, of Ronkonkoma, was last seen around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30 as he left from the South Shore Boat Yard in Patchogue, said the Suffolk County Police.
Grandson killed his grandmother in hit-and-run on Long Island: police
WEST ISLIP, N.Y. (PIX11) – A Long Island man is accused of intentionally hitting his 80-year-old grandmother with his vehicle, killing her in a hit-and-run in October, police said. Raymond Gallo, 28, of West Islip, has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of his grandmother, Helga McNulty of Babylon. Gallo and […]
Building collapse on Long Island injures multiple people: police
ST. JAMES, N.Y. (PIX11) — A half dozen workers on Long Island were hospitalized, three of them in critical condition, after part of a building collapsed on top of them Thursday afternoon. At 1:30 p.m., the two-story facade of a storage building that was under renovation at 840 Middle Country Road near the border of […]
40-Year-Old Local Man Accused Of Trespassing At Hicksville High School 'Numerous Times'
A Long Island man has been accused of trespassing on the grounds of a local high school. On Saturday, Nov. 5, Nassau County Police reported the arrest of the Hicksville man for criminal trespassing that occurred between Tuesday, April 12, 2022 and Wednesday, May 18, 2022 in Hicksville. According to...
Tourist stabbed in Manhattan steakhouse by woman angered by his wife’s treatment of staff, police say
A beef over boorish behavior in a Midtown steakhouse ended with a Massachusetts tourist stabbed twice by a diner seated at a nearby table, police said Saturday. A Manhattan woman was arrested hours after the red-meat ruckus where police said the suspect became outraged Friday night after the 24-year-old victim’s wife made snide remarks about the service and the waitstaff inside Ruth’s Chris ...
OSHA investigating contractor in charge of renovating LI building that collapsed injuring 6
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration announced its intention to investigate the Long Island contractor in charge of renovating the boat storage yard where a building collapsed injuring six workers on Thursday.
Elderly couple in serious condition after fire engulfs Long Island home
A home on East Raymond Avenue in Roosevelt caught fire early Friday morning trapping at least two people inside.
Missing Massapequa Woman Found
A Long Island woman who went missing has been located. Carol Amato, age 62, of Massapequa, had last been seen leaving her Marion Place residence at around 9:20 a.m. Friday, Nov. 4, Nassau County Police said. On Saturday, Nov. 5, police announced she has been found. Original report:. A Long...
3 Employees Busted Selling Alcohol To Minors At Suffolk County Stores, Police Say
Three employees at Long Island businesses are facing charges for allegedly selling alcohol to minors. Suffolk County Police conducted an investigation into six businesses in Nesconset and Smithtown after getting complaints from citizens, the department said. Officers visited the business on Thursday, Nov. 3, between 8 and 10 p.m. Of...
LI man accused of murder for hitting his grandmother with vehicle, speeding off
A West Islip man was arraigned in a Suffolk County criminal court on Friday for allegedly running down his 80-year-old grandmother with a vehicle and then driving away.
Ambulance overturns after being struck by van on Long Island
ROCKVILLE CENTRE, N.Y. -- A crash on Long Island ended with an ambulance on its side Thursday.It happened around 3 p.m. in Rockville Centre.Police say a plumbing van hit the ambulance on North Long Beach Road and Sunrise Highway.Two employees in the ambulance and the driver of the plumbing van were treated for minor injuries.No patients were inside the ambulance at the time of the crash.The ambulance is used to transport patients to medical facilities and does not respond to emergencies.
Hero cop saves lives after partial building collapse on Long Island
ST. JAMES, N.Y. (PIX11) — A half dozen workers on Long Island were hospitalized, three of them in critical condition, after part of a building collapsed on top of them Thursday afternoon. At 1:30 p.m., the two-story facade of a storage building that was under renovation at 840 Middle Country Road near the border of […]
NBC New York
Driver Arrested for Deliberately Running Down 80-Year-Old on LI Sidewalk: Police
The driver responsible for a deadly hit-and-run in a Long Island neighborhood that may have been intentional was arrested and charged with murder, police said. Raymond Gallo was arrested Friday on a second-degree murder charge for the incident in West Islip that left 80-year-old Helga McNulty dead, according to police. He was later arraigned in Suffolk County Criminal Court.
Englebright and Flood on the issues affecting the 4th Assembly District
In New York’s 4th Assembly District race, incumbent Steve Englebright (D-Setauket) is up against Republican Party challenger Edward Flood. During an office debate with TBR News Media, the two candidates confronted various issues, from affordability to the environment, prescription drug costs and more. Introductions. Before entering government, Englebright was...
Man wanted for fleeing from officer in Medford
Police say an officer saw the man driving on Granny Road, speeding and crossing a double line into oncoming traffic.
Comments / 0