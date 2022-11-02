Read full article on original website
KATV
Snoop Dogg encourages Arkansans to support Issue 4
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — American rapper, Snoop Dogg posted to his Instagram on Tuesday about voting yes on Issue 4. Snoop included Arkansas in his post saying "F.y.i Do what you got 2 do n vote." Voting yes to Issue 4 would legalize recreational marijuana for adults 21-year-old and...
Diddy To Buy Cannabis Operations In NYC, Massachusetts, and Illinois
Diddy is planning to plant his foot into the cannabis field and purchase operations in New York, Massachusetts, and Illinois for $185 million. If the deal goes through, Puff Daddy will have created the largest Black-owned and licensed cannabis company in the United States. The Revolt TV founder’s goal is to use the business to increase the Black presence in the cannabis industry, especially after decades of inequality within the space. More from VIBE.comMarge Simpson, E.T., And Beyoncé: The 34 Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes Of 2022Diddy's Joker Costume Leads To Heated Exchange With 'Power' ActorThe LOX Are "In The Process"...
Puff Daddy! Diddy Appointed As Head Of Largest Black-Owned Cannabis Company
On his 53rd b'day, Diddy comes full-circle to his Puff Daddy moniker as new owner of Creso Labs - now the largest Black-owned cannabis brand.
