Saint Louis, MO

Vacant building catches on fire in north St. Louis after roof work

By Joey Schneider
 3 days ago

ST. LOUIS – A vacant building caught on fire in north St. Louis after some roof work Wednesday afternoon.

The fire broke out in a three-story building in the 3600 block of North 14th Street in the Hyde Park neighborhood.

Crews initially responded to a report that people might have been trapped. After checking controlling the fire and checking inside, no one was found. No injuries have been reported from the fire.

MAP: These are Missouri’s reddest, bluest counties

“You could see the smoke from blocks away, heavy smoke, heavy fire from the roof,” said St. Louis Fire Captain Garon P. Mosby. “There were roofers working, they take a break, the fire breaks out.”

It’s unclear what might have caused the fire at this time.

Comments / 0

