Osage Beach, MO

krcgtv.com

Governor Parson celebrates EquipmentShare $100 million expansion in Columbia

COLUMBIA — Governor Mike Parson Thursday announced new details of EquipmentShare’s $100 million expansion project in Columbia. The average annual salary for more than 500 new jobs will be about $42,000. Parson along with state and local leaders praised the expansion of the equipment rental company. Parson said...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

MoDOT presents alternatives for I-70/Highway 63 connector

COLUMBIA - The Missouri Department of Transportation hosted a public input meeting Wednesday afternoon to present its preferred plans for alternatives to the Interstate 70 and US Route 63 connector. At the meeting, MoDOT revealed its preferred alternative plan to fix congestion problems at the interchange between I-70 and Highway...
COLUMBIA, MO
939theeagle.com

Severe storms are not expected in central Missouri Friday

The National Weather Service (NWS) does not expect severe weather in mid-Missouri Friday afternoon nor tonight. NWS St. Louis meteorologist Chris Kimble tells 939 the Eagle that the chances of severe weather in Columbia and Jefferson City are low due to the lack of significant instability. Central Missouri will see high winds today. Kimble says winds up to 40 miles per hour are possible this evening across the region.
COLUMBIA, MO
KYTV

Firefighters battle condo fire at Lake of the Ozarks

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters in Osage Beach, Mo., battled fires in two condominiums on Thursday. Firefighters responded to the Sycamore Pointe Condos around 11 a.m. Investigators do not know the cause of the fire. The fire damaged four units in the complex. Firefighters say the fires were a challenge to put out.
OSAGE BEACH, MO
kjluradio.com

UPDATED: Semi wreck northwest of Jefferson City shuts down 2 1/2-mile stretch of Highway 179

SECOND UPDATE: The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the accident happened shortly after 9 a.m. just south of Modesto Drive. The patrol says Kawa Khudhur, 25, of Lincoln, Nebraska, was driving a semi when he traveled off the right side of the road. Khudhur then returned to the road but its towed unit overturned in the ditch, causing the semi to overturn and slide off the road. Khudhur sustained moderate injuries.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Funeral held for construction worker killed in Clay County bridge collapse

CALIFORNIA, Mo. — An emotional service honored the life of Connor Ernst, the 22-year-old construction worker killed in a deadly bridge collapse last week in Clay County. KMBC 9 spoke with his parents who say they are overwhelmed by the flood of support they've seen, as fellow Marines he served with and members of his construction crew were among those who came to pay their respects.
CLAY COUNTY, MO
abc17news.com

Police close part of Clark Lane in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Police have closed part of a major artery in east Columbia. Emergency dispatchers said in a public alert a little after 5 p.m. Wednesday that Clark Lane had been closed near Hanover Boulevard for a "police incident." No other details were given. Check back for updates to...
COLUMBIA, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

California Couple Killed in Moniteau County Crash

A California couple was killed Saturday in a two-vehicle crash that occurred in Moniteau County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 1988 Kenworth grain truck, driven by 26-year-old Benjamin A. Knipp of Tipton, was on US 50, west of Cross Lane Road (east of Tipton) just before 7 p.m., when Knipp started to make a left turn, when the Kenworth was struck in the rear by an eastbound 2017 Chrysler Pacifica, driven by 79-year-old Richard E. Manning of California. Richard and his passenger, 74-year-old Mary L. Manning of California, were pronounced dead at the scene by Moniteau County Coroner Brad Friedmeyer at 7:35 p.m.
MONITEAU COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Missouri NAACP issues cease-and-desist to Legal Missouri 2022

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Missouri NAACP sent a cease-and-desist letter to Legal Missouri 2022 on Wednesday for several of its chapters as endorsers on its website. Legal Missouri 2022 is a group that supports a "yes" vote on Amendment 3 in the Nov. 8 election. If it passes, it would make recreational sales of marijuana The post Missouri NAACP issues cease-and-desist to Legal Missouri 2022 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MISSOURI STATE
Awesome 92.3

Sedalia Man Injured in Pettis County Rollover

A Sedalia man was injured in a one-vehicle rollover that occurred Monday night in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2016 Volvo VNL Tractor Trailer, driven by 33-year-old Emmanuel B. Dilver of Sedalia, was on Highway 65, south of 765 just before 7 p.m., when the vehicle left the roadway and overturned.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Man from Buffalo, Mo. killed in a crash Wednesday night

NEAR BUFFALO, Mo. (KY3) -Larry Lindsay, 52, of Buffalo was killed in a crash in Dallas County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that Lindsay’s pickup ran off Highway DD ten miles north of Buffalo just before 6:00. The truck flipped and went into a ditch. The patrol says...
BUFFALO, MO
kjluradio.com

Firefighters in Camdenton battle two-alarm fire at condo complex, several other incidents

It’s a busy day for firefighters in Camdenton, who respond to 11 incidents, including a two-alarm fire at condominium complex. The Mid County Fire Protection District says crews were called to a structure fire on Sycamore Park Drive, north of Camdenton, around 10:30 Thursday morning. They found a three-story, six-unit, lake front condominium building on fire, with smoke showing from the rear. Fire Marshal Lianne Johnson says due to strong winds and the construction of the building, this was a difficult call.
CAMDENTON, MO
kjluradio.com

Columbia woman faces multiple charges for stealing, crashing vehicle in Boone County

A Columbia woman faces multiple charges after allegedly stealing a vehicle and crashing it in Boone County. Rosalee Gross, 29, is charged with two felonies, including tampering with a motor vehicle and leaving the scene of an accident. She’s also charged with three misdemeanors, including carless and imprudent driving, driving while intoxicated and making a false declaration. Gross will be arraigned later this afternoon.
BOONE COUNTY, MO

