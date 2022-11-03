ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hays County, TX

Elections Office answers 2020 election concerns

By Zoe Gottlieb Staff Reporter
Dripping Springs Century News
Dripping Springs Century News
 3 days ago

The Hays County Elections Office has officially addressed citizen queries into the 2020 election.

Hays County commissioners received Elections Administrator Jennifer Doinoff's explanations for voter roll anomalies in the November 2020 General Election during a meeting of the Commissioners Court on Tuesday, Oct. 25.

The first anomaly Doinoff addressed was “what appears to be 57,829 voters who voted in 2020 that have the same Eligible and Effective date.”

According to Doinoff, Votec, the national voter registration vendor Hays County contracts with, uses the terms Eligible and Effective in a way that “is not reflective of what those terms are defined as in the Texas Election Code.”

“Votec’s explanation of their formatting is that both dates stay the same for all new registered voters, until which time the voter makes a change to their voter registration account, and then the ‘Effective Date’ will be amended to reflect the change,” she explained, adding, “To help make this clear, Hays County intends to add a column for ‘Original Registration Date’ to help make the list easier to navigate.”

Another concern raised by citizens was the 459 voters registered in counties other than Hays County.

According to Doinoff, those 459 voters were provisional, which means their votes were received but not accepted and counted.

View the full list of concerns and responses under the Oct. 25 Commissioners Court agenda on the Hays County website.

Commissioner Lon Shell, Pct. 3, said he believes “It was made clear [in earlier discussions] that this system is creating this confusion.”

“That's the way the system is presenting this information based on what was entered,” Shell said. “But that causes confusion obviously, so one of my asks was, 'Let's fix that.'” Questions over elections and voting procedures in Hays County have come up at nearly every Commissioners Court meeting for the past 17 weeks.

Several public commenters, including Laura Nunn, who spoke at Tuesday's meeting, have presented their findings to the court and urged commissioners to abolish voting machines in favor of paper, sequentially numbered ballots.

Nunn, who previously alleged Hays County’s voting machine contractor, Hart InnerCivic, was advising elections administrators to turn off the recording function on voting machines, implored the court to take voter issues more seriously.

“Ladies and gentlemen, when I announced to you in August that investigating elections now drives my retirement, I am not the only one, and I am not going away,” said Nunn. “We will be here waiting for answers to the questions that no one seems interested in answering.

'The number of anomalies found for the November 2020 election is astounding, and yet, where is the indignation of this court? Where is the concern for your very own election in two weeks?'

The Texas Secretary of State’s Office released a video series called “SOS 101” that lays out voter registration, voting systems, voting by mail and casting and counting ballots, according to Assistant Secretary of State for Communications Sam Taylor. Visit sos.state.tx.us for more information.

Comments / 0

Related
KVUE

Williamson County leaders receive voter intimidation complaints

ROUND ROCK, Texas — In Williamson County, some early voters are running into people who are intimidating them at the polls. County leaders confirmed to KVUE that they have received half a dozen complaints about aggressive campaigning at a polling location. All of the complaints received have centered around the Randalls on Gattis School Road in Round Rock.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
Dripping Springs Century News

EARLY VOTING UNDERWAY

Hays County sees increase in registered voters Voters took to the polls Monday for the first day of early voting. Hays County saw a 6.1% increase in registered voters for the Nov. 8 election compared to the Republican and Democratic primaries that took place in March. There are 167,750 registered voters in Hays County for the current election — an increase from 158,152 registered voters for the March primaries, according to the Texas Secretary of State’s office. In addition to various statewide races, voters in Dripping Springs can cast their ballots for positions in all levels of government, as well as on...
HAYS COUNTY, TX
fox7austin.com

Turnin' Texan: Texas State Capitol

Good Day Austin's Libbi Farrow is continuing her journey to "Turn Texan" and this time, meteorologist Adaleigh Rowe is along for the ride. The duo both take their first tours ever of the Texas State Capitol, guided by Rick Bronson with the State Preservation Board.
AUSTIN, TX
Dripping Springs Century News

DSISD discusses priorities for upcoming Texas legislative session

Dripping Springs ISD is looking forward to next year — for the Texas legislative session, of course. The Texas state legislature will return for its 88th regular session on Jan. 10, 2023 after having met for three called sessions last fall after the regular session ended in May. Bills passed in the Texas legislature can have a large impact on education, schools and school districts, as was seen with House Bill 1525, which affected the public school finance system and public education, and Senate Bill 1615, which related to the adult high school charter school program. As a result, many school...
DRIPPING SPRINGS, TX
Gonzales Inquirer

Former Gonzales Little League board member Almaguer charged with theft

A former Gonzales Little League board member has been arrested and charged with theft for the alleged embezzlement and misuse of organizational funds first reported last year. A Gonzales County grand jury has indicted Jennifer Condel Almaguer, 44, of Gonzales, for theft of more than $30,000 but less than $150,000, a third-degree felony. She was arrested Friday, Nov. 4, on a capias warrant and booked into the Gonzales County Jail. She bonded out Friday afternoon on a $10,000 surety bond.
Dripping Springs Century News

City to provide update on City Hall remodel

Focus on the City Hall office remodel has renewed once more, especially following the city of Dripping Springs’ finalization of its budget and tax rate for the 2023 fiscal year. According to the agenda packet for the City Council meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 1, city staff is prepared to give an update on the project, which will update the existing City Hall offices on Mercer Street. This project is separate from the Town Center project, which was initially intended as a joint project between the city and Dripping Springs ISD to create a centralized, multi-use space for downtown Drip. Michelle Fischer, the...
DRIPPING SPRINGS, TX
Dripping Springs Century News

Local veteran resource center continues forward

, Central Texas veterans are one step closer to their own permanent retreat and resource base at Patriots’ Hall of Dripping Springs. Patriots Hall’s mission is to provide a place for veterans of all ages and military branches (as well as their families) to connect and find support. On Tuesday, Oct. 18, the 10-acre property hosted a small gathering of veterans, donors and supporters to commemorate its mortgage payoff, signifying not only financial stability for the center but a step forward in the long journey towards the complete opening of its multi-use campus. Thus far, Patriots Hall has completed only one of...
DRIPPING SPRINGS, TX
fox4news.com

'Groundbreaking' record number of endangered tadpoles sent to Puerto Rico

SAN ANTONIO, Texas - A ‘groundbreaking’ record number of endangered tadpoles were released into the wild in late October thanks to the San Antonio Zoo. The Zoo's Herpetology team sent over 18,000 Puerto Rican-crested toad tadpoles on Oct. 26 to be released into the wild in Los Conventos, Guayanilla, Puerto Rico. This year's release is more than triple last year's record of around 5,000 tadpoles.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Dripping Springs Century News

Dripping Springs Century News

2
Followers
9
Post
43
Views
ABOUT

Dripping Springs Century News

Comments / 0

Community Policy